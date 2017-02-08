Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Update 1.08 bringt neue Waffen & mehr

Update 1.08 für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Ab sofort können wir Update 1.08 für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered herunterladen und uns an mehr als 170 neuen Inhalten erfreuen, die das Entwicklerteam von Raven Software damit ins Spiel schubst. Neben Bugfixes und Balancing-Anpassungen erhält der Shooter laut des offiziellen Blogs von Activision (via Polygon) weitere Embleme, Camo-Sets sowie zwei neue Nahkampf- und drei neue Schusswaffen.
Mehr: Call of Duty: Vietnam - Die mögliche Rückkehr darf nicht zum Rückschritt werden
In der Kategorie Nahkampfwaffen dürfen wir nun die Militäraxt Hatchetman und das Schwert Gladiator auf dem Schlachtfeld nutzen. Außerdem können wir unsere Gegenspieler ab jetzt mit der vollautomatischen Schrottflinte Kamchatka-12, dem vollautomatischen Sturmgewehr XM-LAR und dem Revolver .44 Magnum beschießen.
Die Nahkampf- und Schusswaffen lassen sich entweder als Bounty-Items oder über Supply Drops freischalten. Letztere müssen wir aber erst mit Depot Credits oder mit Call of Duty-Points kaufen.
Die vollständigen Patchnotes zum Update 1.08
Depot Updates
- Expanded Artic Wolf Content
Miscellaneous
- Spawn improvements
- Collateral Damage fix
- C4 will now stick to Helicopters
- Environmental and Melee Kill Stats will no longer reset on Prestige
- Melee Weapon crosshairs will change color when over an enemy that is in range of a melee attack
- Still give match bonus if the other player quits Cage Match
- Show Rank on Gun Game Scoreboard
- Virtual Lobby optimization
Bug Fixes
- Fixed collision in Ambush tunnel
- Fixed issues with Kill Cam/Streaming
- Fixed Streaming issues relating to invisible weapons
- Fixed issues with Melee Weapons on ladders causing weapons to disappear
- Fixed issues with Exclusion Zone Weapon Camo appearing incorrectly
- Fixed issues with Clan Tag resetting unexpectedly
- Fixed issues where killstreak activation could stop functioning
- Fixed missing visuals of one Hardpoint neutral zone in Strike
- Fixed sometimes seeing the blur too early when going to ADS with a Sniper Rifle
- Fixed ADS sometimes not stopping weapon inspection
- Fixed issues with ADS Toggle control schemes not being able to throw C4
- Fixed various issues with Character visuals in the Virtual Lobby
- Fixed the "Extreme Speed" Challenge to track through death and rounds
Auf der PS4 nimmt das Update 1,85 GB in Anspruch, auf der Xbox One hingegen 8,8 GB.
Freut ihr euch über die neuen Inhalte?
