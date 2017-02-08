Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Update 1.08 bringt neue Waffen & mehr

Update 1.08 von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered steht ab sofort für PS4, Xbox One und den PC zum Download bereit und beschert uns 170 neue Items, darunter zusätzliche Embleme und Waffen für den Multiplayer.

von Linda Sprenger,
08.02.2017 17:15 Uhr

Update 1.08 für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ist ab sofort verfügbar.Update 1.08 für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Ab sofort können wir Update 1.08 für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered herunterladen und uns an mehr als 170 neuen Inhalten erfreuen, die das Entwicklerteam von Raven Software damit ins Spiel schubst. Neben Bugfixes und Balancing-Anpassungen erhält der Shooter laut des offiziellen Blogs von Activision (via Polygon) weitere Embleme, Camo-Sets sowie zwei neue Nahkampf- und drei neue Schusswaffen.

Mehr: Call of Duty: Vietnam - Die mögliche Rückkehr darf nicht zum Rückschritt werden

In der Kategorie Nahkampfwaffen dürfen wir nun die Militäraxt Hatchetman und das Schwert Gladiator auf dem Schlachtfeld nutzen. Außerdem können wir unsere Gegenspieler ab jetzt mit der vollautomatischen Schrottflinte Kamchatka-12, dem vollautomatischen Sturmgewehr XM-LAR und dem Revolver .44 Magnum beschießen.

Die Nahkampf- und Schusswaffen lassen sich entweder als Bounty-Items oder über Supply Drops freischalten. Letztere müssen wir aber erst mit Depot Credits oder mit Call of Duty-Points kaufen.

CoD: Modern Warfare Remastered

CoD: Modern Warfare Remastered
Genre: Action
Release: 04.11.2016

Preisvergleich Mehr zum Spiel

Die vollständigen Patchnotes zum Update 1.08

Depot Updates

  • Expanded Artic Wolf Content

Miscellaneous

  • Spawn improvements
  • Collateral Damage fix
  • C4 will now stick to Helicopters
  • Environmental and Melee Kill Stats will no longer reset on Prestige
  • Melee Weapon crosshairs will change color when over an enemy that is in range of a melee attack
  • Still give match bonus if the other player quits Cage Match
  • Show Rank on Gun Game Scoreboard
  • Virtual Lobby optimization

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed collision in Ambush tunnel
  • Fixed issues with Kill Cam/Streaming
  • Fixed Streaming issues relating to invisible weapons
  • Fixed issues with Melee Weapons on ladders causing weapons to disappear
  • Fixed issues with Exclusion Zone Weapon Camo appearing incorrectly
  • Fixed issues with Clan Tag resetting unexpectedly
  • Fixed issues where killstreak activation could stop functioning
  • Fixed missing visuals of one Hardpoint neutral zone in Strike
  • Fixed sometimes seeing the blur too early when going to ADS with a Sniper Rifle
  • Fixed ADS sometimes not stopping weapon inspection
  • Fixed issues with ADS Toggle control schemes not being able to throw C4
  • Fixed various issues with Character visuals in the Virtual Lobby
  • Fixed the "Extreme Speed" Challenge to track through death and rounds

Auf der PS4 nimmt das Update 1,85 GB in Anspruch, auf der Xbox One hingegen 8,8 GB.

Freut ihr euch über die neuen Inhalte?

Kommentare

Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.

Ich habe ein Konto Kostenlos registrieren

Sortierung

Neueste zuerst Älteste zuerst

CoD: Modern Warfare Remastered

CoD: Modern Warfare Remastered
Genre: Action
Release: 04.11.2016

Preisvergleich Mehr zum Spiel
Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
Zum Thema

vor einer Stunde

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Update 1.08 bringt neue Waffen & mehr

14.12.2016

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Fans ärgern sich nach Update über Mikrotransaktionen

09.12.2016

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Kostenloses Update bringt 6 neue Maps & 2 neue Modi

07.11.2016

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Entwickler gedenken altem Glitch mit Easter Egg

14.10.2016

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Viel mehr als ein HD-Anstrich

09.10.2016

CoD: Modern Warfare Remastered - Weltrekord: Spieler meistert Trainingsparcours in unter 10 Sekunden

06.10.2016

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered - Neues Easter Egg sorgt für Zeitparadoxon

06.10.2016

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered - Neue Cheats im Spiel entdeckt
mehr anzeigen
alle anzeigen
Beliebt
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Update 1.08 bringt neue Waffen & mehr   1    

vor einer Stunde

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Update 1.08 bringt neue Waffen & mehr
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Fans ärgern sich nach Update über Mikrotransaktionen   4    

14.12.2016

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Fans ärgern sich nach Update über Mikrotransaktionen
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Kostenloses Update bringt 6 neue Maps & 2 neue Modi   3    

09.12.2016

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Kostenloses Update bringt 6 neue Maps & 2 neue Modi
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered - Neue Cheats im Spiel entdeckt

06.10.2016

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered - Neue Cheats im Spiel entdeckt
mehr anzeigen
Aktuell

vor 11 Minuten

E3 2017 - Spielemesse öffnet sich zum ersten Mal für Gamer

vor 36 Minuten

Xbox One - 2017 erscheinen mehr Exklusivtitel als 2016, sagt Xbox-Chef

vor einer Stunde

Ist Ghost Recon Wildlands wie The Division? - Google halt!

vor einer Stunde

Dark Souls 3 - Erstes Gameplay aus dem DLC »The Ringed City«

vor einer Stunde

Nintendo Switch - "Nintendo hat die Unreal Engine 4 gemeistert", sagt Miyamoto

vor einer Stunde

Sale im PlayStation Store - Februar-Rabatte mit bis zu 78% gestartet

vor einer Stunde

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Update 1.08 bringt neue Waffen & mehr

vor 2 Stunden

Pokémon GO - Valentinstagsaktion beschert uns doppelte Bonbons & erhöhte Chance auf rosa Pokémon

vor 2 Stunden

Get Even - Gameplaytrailer stellt die surrealistische Welt von Get Even vor

vor 2 Stunden

1-2-Switch - Launch-Titel kommt mit 28 Minispielen

vor 2 Stunden

GameStars 2016 - Bestes Strategiespiel: Die Gewinner im Video

vor 2 Stunden

Project Cars 2 - Nachfolger der Rennsimulation erscheint Ende 2017
mehr anzeigen