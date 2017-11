GTA Online - Neues Update bringt Dogfight-Modus, Kampfflugzeug P-45 Nokota & Rabatte

NEW MODE: DOGFIGHT Send the opposition spiraling to their doom in a series of 1v1 dogfights to rack up points for your team and bring home the win for your squad. Get Double GTA$ & RP in Dogfight now through November 13th #GTAOnline #GTAV

A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:52am PST