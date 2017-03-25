Overwatch - Update 1.9 ist da, hier sind die Patch-Notes

Das neueste Update für den Team-Shooter fügt Overwatch unter anderem eine neue Heldin hinzu und nimmt ein paar Balancing-Anpassungen vor.

von Tobias Veltin,
25.03.2017 11:15 Uhr

Das Update 1.9 fügt Overwatch die neue Heldin Orisa hinzu.Das Update 1.9 fügt Overwatch die neue Heldin Orisa hinzu.

Blizzard hat das Update 1.9 für dem Team-Shooter Overwatch auf PS4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Der Patch ist bereits erhältlich und sollte sich beim Spielstart automatisch installieren.

Größte Neuerung des Updates ist die neue Heldin Orisa, die der Tank-Klasse zugeordnet wird. Orisa ist allerdings zunächst nicht in den Vs.-Modi verfügbar, die Overwatch-Spieler sollen sich laut Blizzard erst einmal eine knappe Woche mit der Heldin vertraut machen. Die Spezialfähigkeiten von Orisa sind die Fusionskanone, ein spezieller Booster sowie eine Schutzbarriere.

Neben der Ergänzung des mittlerweile sechsten Tanks kümmert sich Patch 1.9 auch um das Balancing. Hier gibt es einige kleinere Anpassungen, Bastion und Ana beispielsweise werden etwas abgeschwächt. Alle weiteren Patch-Notes findet ihr in der untenstehenden (englischen) Auflistung.

Mehr: Blizzard will das Meldesystem in Overwatch verbessern

General Updates

Competitive Play

  • On Route 66, the attacking team is now given 60 additional seconds after pushing the payload to the first checkpoint.

Developer Comments:This change will bring Route 66 in line with the other Escort maps.

Custom Game and Game Browser

  • When setting up a Custom Game, players can now disable or modify abilities activated with the secondary fire button

Hero-Updates

Ana

  • Biotic RifleDamage decreased from 80 to 60

Bastion

  • Ironclad[XB1, PS4] Bastion now takes 20% less damage while in Configuration: Sentry or Tank (formerly 35%)

Junkrat

  • Total MayhemJunkrat's explosions no longer hurt himself

Mercy

  • Caduceus StaffThe amount of increased damage that's done when boosting another player is now tracked under the match statistics and on the Career Profile page

Sombra

  • HackSombra's teammates can now see hacked healthpacks through walls
  • StealthSound effects and VO distance has been reduced to 15 meters when Sombra enters or exits Stealth
  • TranslocatorCooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds

Winston

  • Barrier ProjectorAbility cooldown now starts when the barrier is placed, instead of when it ends

Zarya

  • Particle BarrierNo longer protects Zarya from knockback
  • Projected BarrierNo longer protects allies from knockback

Zenyatta

  • Orb of DestructionAlternate fire cooldown has been reduced from 1 seconds to 0.6 secondsWeapon spread has been removed

Bug Fixes

General

  • When Teleporters, Shield Generators, and other player-owned objects are destroyed, the kill feed now properly displays the owner's name

A.I.

  • Fixed a bug preventing Bastion and Torbjörn bots from taking a defensive position when turret abilities were disabled in Custom Games

Competitive Play

  • Fixed a visual bug that prevented your current medals from being displayed in the setup phase between rounds

Custom Game and Game Browser

  • Fixed a bug causing players to respawn in the enemy spawn room after being pinned against a car by an enemy Reinhardt on Oasis
  • A scoring requirement clarification has been added to the Capture the Flag settings, stating that each team's flag will need to be secured before they can score
  • Fixed a bug that could cause certain settings to be displayed on the Custom Game's information screen even when they weren't being used
  • Fixed an issue preventing values from the "Ultimate Generation" setting from being correctly displayed
  • Heroes and maps are now sorted alphabetically under the "Find Game" filters in the Game Browser
  • Fixed a bug preventing Bastion's Self-Repair ability from being disabled in the Custom Game settings

Heroes

  • Fixed an issue preventing Bastion's walking animation from being triggered while Self-Repair was in use
  • McCree no longer receives credit toward his on-fire meter when his Flashbang is used against Mei's Ice Wall
  • Fixed a bug that kept a successful Roadhog hook from counting towards the "Match Players Hooked" statistic when the enemy player was killed on impact
  • Fixed an issue causing Zenyatta's feet to clip through his robe while his Sanzang skin was equipped
  • Fixed a bug causing Reaper's shotguns and D.Va's mech to appear unusually large on the main menu

Maps

  • Training bots that are destroyed in the Practice Range are now displayed in the kill feed
  • Fixed a bug allowing more than one player to enter the Practice Range

Quelle: Blizzard

Overwatch - Gameplay-Trailer stellt neue Heldin Orisa vor Overwatch - Gameplay-Trailer stellt neue Heldin Orisa vor

Kommentare

Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.

Ich habe ein Konto Kostenlos registrieren

Sortierung

Neueste zuerst Älteste zuerst

Overwatch

Overwatch
Genre: Action
Release: 24.05.2016

Preisvergleich Mehr zum Spiel
Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
Zum Thema

vor 2 Stunden

Overwatch - Update 1.9 ist da, hier sind die Patch-Notes

vor einem Tag

Overwatch - Blizzard will das Melde-System verbessern

vor 3 Tagen

Overwatch - Blizzard denkt über Map Editor für die Community nach

vor 5 Tagen

Overwatch - Kind bekommt Schulverweis, weil es Mitschüler als “Hanzo Main” beschimpft

vor 6 Tagen

Overwatch - Blizzard testet zahlreiche Änderungen an den Spielregeln & Helden

vor einer Woche

Overwatch - Nintendo Switch-Umsetzung wäre eine große Herausforderung, sagt Game Director

vor einer Woche

Overwatch - Roboter-Tank Orisa ab nächste Woche auf PS4 & Xbox One spielbar

vor einer Woche

Overwatch - Neuer Modus: Spieler wünschen sich riesiges Team-Deathmatch
mehr anzeigen
alle anzeigen
Beliebt
Overwatch - Update 1.9 ist da, hier sind die Patch-Notes   2    

vor 2 Stunden

Overwatch - Update 1.9 ist da, hier sind die Patch-Notes
Overwatch - Blizzard will das Melde-System verbessern   1    

vor einem Tag

Overwatch - Blizzard will das Melde-System verbessern
Overwatch - Kind bekommt Schulverweis, weil es Mitschüler als “Hanzo Main” beschimpft   11    

vor 5 Tagen

Overwatch - Kind bekommt Schulverweis, weil es Mitschüler als “Hanzo Main” beschimpft
Overwatch im Test - Kriegt Overwatch die 90?   33    

31.05.2016

Overwatch im Test - Kriegt Overwatch die 90?
mehr anzeigen
Aktuell

vor einer Stunde

The Witcher - Schöpfer des Hexers glaubte nicht an den Erfolg der Spiele

vor einer Stunde

Die beste Open World - Batman: Arkham City

vor einer Stunde

Die 5 besten Nintendo Switch-Spiele - Unsere Kaufempfehlungen im Video

vor 2 Stunden

Overwatch - Update 1.9 ist da, hier sind die Patch-Notes

vor 3 Stunden

Amazon Blitzangebote am 25. März - Mafia 3 Collector's Edition für PS4

vor 3 Stunden

Neues Call of Duty - Leak-Bilder zeigen Zweiter-Weltkrieg-Szenario

vor 3 Stunden

Wir sind nicht bescheuert! - Videokommentar zum Unsinn von Tutorial-Einblendungen

vor 4 Stunden

Super Mario Run - Nintendo ist enttäuscht von den Erlösen der App

vor 4 Stunden

Das geht besser - Die schlimmsten Fehler, die eine Open World machen kann

vor 19 Stunden

Epic Replay - Nahkampf-Experte in Rainbow Six Siege & GTA-Luftballet

vor 19 Stunden

Grenzenlose Angst - Wo bleiben die Open World-Horrorspiele?

vor 19 Stunden

Jedes Witcher in 2 Stunden durchgespielt - Die schnellsten Witcher-Speedruns
mehr anzeigen