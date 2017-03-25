Overwatch - Update 1.9 ist da, hier sind die Patch-Notes

Das Update 1.9 fügt Overwatch die neue Heldin Orisa hinzu.

Blizzard hat das Update 1.9 für dem Team-Shooter Overwatch auf PS4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Der Patch ist bereits erhältlich und sollte sich beim Spielstart automatisch installieren.

Größte Neuerung des Updates ist die neue Heldin Orisa, die der Tank-Klasse zugeordnet wird. Orisa ist allerdings zunächst nicht in den Vs.-Modi verfügbar, die Overwatch-Spieler sollen sich laut Blizzard erst einmal eine knappe Woche mit der Heldin vertraut machen. Die Spezialfähigkeiten von Orisa sind die Fusionskanone, ein spezieller Booster sowie eine Schutzbarriere.

Neben der Ergänzung des mittlerweile sechsten Tanks kümmert sich Patch 1.9 auch um das Balancing. Hier gibt es einige kleinere Anpassungen, Bastion und Ana beispielsweise werden etwas abgeschwächt. Alle weiteren Patch-Notes findet ihr in der untenstehenden (englischen) Auflistung.

Mehr: Blizzard will das Meldesystem in Overwatch verbessern

General Updates

Competitive Play

On Route 66, the attacking team is now given 60 additional seconds after pushing the payload to the first checkpoint.

Developer Comments:This change will bring Route 66 in line with the other Escort maps.

Custom Game and Game Browser

When setting up a Custom Game, players can now disable or modify abilities activated with the secondary fire button

Hero-Updates

Ana

Biotic RifleDamage decreased from 80 to 60

Bastion

Ironclad[XB1, PS4] Bastion now takes 20% less damage while in Configuration: Sentry or Tank (formerly 35%)

Junkrat

Total MayhemJunkrat's explosions no longer hurt himself

Mercy

Caduceus StaffThe amount of increased damage that's done when boosting another player is now tracked under the match statistics and on the Career Profile page

Sombra

HackSombra's teammates can now see hacked healthpacks through walls

StealthSound effects and VO distance has been reduced to 15 meters when Sombra enters or exits Stealth

TranslocatorCooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds

Winston

Barrier ProjectorAbility cooldown now starts when the barrier is placed, instead of when it ends

Zarya

Particle BarrierNo longer protects Zarya from knockback

Projected BarrierNo longer protects allies from knockback

Zenyatta

Orb of DestructionAlternate fire cooldown has been reduced from 1 seconds to 0.6 secondsWeapon spread has been removed

Bug Fixes

General

When Teleporters, Shield Generators, and other player-owned objects are destroyed, the kill feed now properly displays the owner's name

A.I.

Fixed a bug preventing Bastion and Torbjörn bots from taking a defensive position when turret abilities were disabled in Custom Games

Competitive Play

Fixed a visual bug that prevented your current medals from being displayed in the setup phase between rounds

Custom Game and Game Browser

Fixed a bug causing players to respawn in the enemy spawn room after being pinned against a car by an enemy Reinhardt on Oasis

A scoring requirement clarification has been added to the Capture the Flag settings, stating that each team's flag will need to be secured before they can score

Fixed a bug that could cause certain settings to be displayed on the Custom Game's information screen even when they weren't being used

Fixed an issue preventing values from the "Ultimate Generation" setting from being correctly displayed

Heroes and maps are now sorted alphabetically under the "Find Game" filters in the Game Browser

Fixed a bug preventing Bastion's Self-Repair ability from being disabled in the Custom Game settings

Heroes

Fixed an issue preventing Bastion's walking animation from being triggered while Self-Repair was in use

McCree no longer receives credit toward his on-fire meter when his Flashbang is used against Mei's Ice Wall

Fixed a bug that kept a successful Roadhog hook from counting towards the "Match Players Hooked" statistic when the enemy player was killed on impact

Fixed an issue causing Zenyatta's feet to clip through his robe while his Sanzang skin was equipped

Fixed a bug causing Reaper's shotguns and D.Va's mech to appear unusually large on the main menu

Maps

Training bots that are destroyed in the Practice Range are now displayed in the kill feed

Fixed a bug allowing more than one player to enter the Practice Range

Quelle: Blizzard

Overwatch - Gameplay-Trailer stellt neue Heldin Orisa vor