Titanfall 2 - Gratis-Update “Colony Reborn” ab heute erhältlich, doppelte XP am Wochenede

Mit Colony Reborn veröffentlichen EA und Respawn heute nicht nur ein neues kostenloses Content-Update für Titanfall 2, sondern bescheren uns am Wochenende auch doppelte XP. Die Patch-Notes zum Update findet ihr hier.

von Linda Sprenger,
30.03.2017 13:00 Uhr

Titanfall 2 bekommt ein neues Content-Update.Titanfall 2 bekommt ein neues Content-Update.

Bereits vor einigen Tagen kündigten EA und Respawn Entertainment mit "Colony Reborn" (Kolonierückkehrer) ein neues Gratis-Update für Titanfall 2 an, das wir uns ab heute, dem 30. April 2017, für PS4, Xbox One und den PC herunterladen können.

Mit dem Update dürfen wir uns nicht nur auf eine neue Mehrspieler-Map (Colony) stürzen, sondern uns auch mit einer zusätzlichen Waffe (R-101) und Exekution (Curb Neck) austoben. Während diese drei Inhalte gratis sind, bringt das Update eine Reihe von kostenpflichtigen DLCs wie zwei neue Prime Titanen (Northstar und Legion) und 20 neue Camos mit sich, die wir uns dazu kaufen können.

Zum Release des Updates veranstalten die Macher ein Gratis-Trial-Wochenende, das vom 30. März 2017 bis zum 3. April 2017 stattfindet und uns kompletten Zugang zum Multiplayer-Modus gewährt. Außerdem erhalten wir die Möglichkeit, die Gauntlet-Trainingmissionen und die erste Mission der Story-Kampagne (The Beacon) zu spielen. Doppelte Erfahrungspunkte regnet es am Gratis-Wochenende ebenfalls.

Patch-Notes zum Colony Reborn-Update für Titanfall 2:

NEW CONTENT [kostenlos]

MAP

  • Colony

WEAPON

  • R-101

EXECUTION

  • Curb Check

NEW CONTENT [kostenpflichtig]

PRIME TITANS

  • Northstar
  • Legion

CAMOS

  • 20 camos

CALLSIGNS

  • 20 Banners
  • 20 patches

TITAN NOSE ART

  • 5 new designs
  • 1 new Warpaint per Titan

BALANCE CHANGES

PILOTSBoosts

  • Roll the Dice - increased earn meter needed to use
  • Smart Pistol - Fixed bug with locking onto the base of Amped Wall and Hard Cover

WEAPONS

Thunderbolt Adjustments

  • Damage per hit increased
  • Damage pulses at a faster rate
  • Substantially reduced the AoE size to Titans
  • Reduced the missile speed

Charge Rifle

  • Charge Hack mod is now a Quick Shot mod instead of Instant Shot.

Mastiff

  • Fixed Speedloader mod not working properly

TACTICALS

Holopilot

  • Holo Pilot now has the name and a health bar of the owner pilot
  • Holo Pilot pulses randomly on the minimap
  • Holo Pilot will give a subtle audio cue now to the owner when it's destroyed

Amped Wall

  • Amped Wall can now be destroyed

TITAN CHANGES

  • Reduced the amount of core meter generated by dealing damage to Titans
  • Removed the icon on top of a battery that would appear after a Pilot stole a battery via Rodeo

Scorch

  • Increased the base duration of Thermal Shield
  • Reduced the increased duration of Inferno Shield kit so it's total duration stays the same
  • Fuel for the Fire Kit now reduces the cooldown of Fire Wall instead of increasing its duration
  • Fixed a bug where Fire Wall and Flame Core were still being extinguished by Electric Smoke

GAME MODES

Attrition

  • Enemy npcs appear on the minimap in Attrition - for Titanfall 1 veterans, all pilots have Minion Detector.

LTS

  • Balanced the locations of batteries that were heavily favoring one team and adjusted other battery positions relative to those being balanced.
  • Restricted Live Fire and LTS max draw rounds to 3

Live Fire

  • Adjusted Live Fire scoring priority so Kills now count higher than Flag Captures
  • You will now instantly steal the flag when executing an enemy flag carrier in Live Fire
  • Live Fire mode will now wait until all players have connected before starting the first round

NEW FEATURES / CHANGES

  • Featured Mode Colony 24/7 Mix of Modes
  • Added Random Pilot Execution option. This will choose a random execution out of the ones you have unlocked.
  • Advocate Gifts will now default to rewarding random cosmetic items instead of credits. This should help players who primarily play one type of loadout get more cosmetic rewards

Coliseum Improvements

  • Added new introduction ceremony
  • Added 9 new victory animations
  • Player now automatically wins Coliseum match if opponent disconnects

FIXES

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed bug in Angel City where embarking into your Titan in certain spots would lead to player death
  • Various fixes to improve overall movement
  • Various improvements to Pilot melee
  • Amped Wall fixes
  • Silence Pistols are now properly amped
  • Arc Grenades can now be thrown through the passable side of the Amped Wall.
  • Fixed issue with Inner Pieces so executed Pilot is facing the same way as the execution
  • Fixed some issues with weapon drops during executions
  • Fixed the sidearm dropping from the stim execution
  • Fixed 180 degree bug with executions.
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't move after Northstar's execution
  • Fixed Titans warping to the floor when disembarking in mid-air
  • Fixed bug in Coliseum where holding down ordnance button between rounds would cause player to spawn on same side as their enemy
  • Fixed a bug that could cause rodeoing pilots to not be hit by Electric Smoke.
  • Various Faction Leader announcement fixes when executing rodeo
  • Various improvements to Titan nose art issues
  • Adjusted disembark to better handle disembarking onto a raised platform

HUD/Menu Fixes

  • Added player level to callsign cards during killcam
  • HUD options menu now displays proper value for 2d/3d damage indicator settings
  • Player gen of 2.09 no longer incorrectly displays as 2.9
  • Fixed bug in Live Fire so flag icon now displays properly during killcam and spectator mode
  • Fixed custom loadout names sometimes showing wrong text

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed bug where you would still get an option to buy after purchasing Angel City's Most Wanted Bundle
  • Various stability improvements
