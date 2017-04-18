Watch Dogs 2 - Update 1.13 mit neuem Showdown-Modus ist da

Das Update 1.13 für Watch Dogs 2 bietet den neuen Showdown-Modus.

Entwickler Ubisoft Montreal hat jetzt das umfangreiche Update 1.13 für Watch Dogs 2 veröffentlicht. Eines der Highlights dürfte dabei der neue Showdown-Modus sein: Es handelt sich um 2vs2-PvP-Matches, die in 15 verschiedenen Schauplätzen stattfinden. Spieler haben die Wahl, ob sie gemeinsam mit einem Freund antreten oder sich dem Zufall des Matchmaking-Systems überlassen. In dem Spielmodus stehen alle drei Varianten (Steal the HDD, Doom-load sowie Erase/Protect the Servers) zur Verfügung.

Online-Rennen, Loot Trucks und mehr

Des Weiteren dürfen sich die Spieler ab sofort in Online-Rennen messen - egal ob eKart, Motorrad oder Drohne. Passend dazu gibt es spezielle Ranglisten, Saisons und spezielle Belohnungen.

Wer noch etwas mehr Nervenkitzel sucht, kann sich daran versuchen, die Loot Truck Events abzuschließen. Hierbei muss der Spieler zufällig in der Welt auftauchende gepanzerte Wagen hacken und dann gegen eine Welle an Polizisten verteidigen.

Hinzu kommen zahlreiche Bugfixes, Optimierungen und Änderungen. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Patch Notes für Watch Dogs 2 v1.13

New Online Mode: Showd0wn - This is a new type of online gameplay for 2v2 PvP matches that can be played with a friend, or through random matchmaking. Showd0wn will feature three types of objectives [Steal the HDD, Doom-load (KotH style), and Erase/Protect the Servers] across 15 distinct locations. This is a great endgame challenge to play with friends, provided you're not a script kiddie and know how to use all of the tools in your arsenal.

Online Races - Drone, motocross, and eKart races are getting multiplayer functionality! They will also have their own leaderboards, so you can use them to compete for season rewards.

Loot Truck Event - These armored trucks will randomly appear in the world, offering you a chance to hack them and then defend against the flood of police that will be responding. These will not be easy to rob, but the cash and followers payout is fat.

Paintball gun - This bad boy will be available in the 3D printer and can stun enemies with a barrage of paintballs. Fun fact: in PvP gameplay your opponent's screen will be colored in paintball splashes when you attack them.

New Clothes - 13 new clothing items are available in the various stores, as if you didn't look fly enough already.

Improvements

Explosive damage - We've improved the effectiveness of explosives for online play. With this update, damage to the opponent is determined by their proximity to the explosion. Standing on top of the IED will end in immediate and embarrassing death, but you'll suffer less damage if you're further out when the blast goes off. Check yourselves before you wreck yourselves.

Leaderboards - Multiple minor improvements to the leaderboard system

Bug Fixes

"Bio Hacking" blocker - Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from completing this mission.

Duplicate operations - Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing duplicate operation entries in the DedSec App.

Key Data - We've updated some Key Data units with proper definitions and descriptions on the map.

Lots of other minor bug fixes and improvements we don't want to bore you with.

Fixed an issue when the game couldn't be started in Steam after the download with "Launch the game as soon as it's ready" option turned on.

Fixed an issue when the San Francisco Fog was displaying incorrectly during rain.

Fixed an issue when the game launched on laptops with integrated GPU, instead of dedicated.

Lots of fixes to various minor issues with flickering, reflections, missing textures, windowed modes behavior, UI, text, online game modes, other stuff, yada yada.

