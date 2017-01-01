- HomeMitmachen & Gewinnen
- PlayStationTop-SpieleMafia 3 (PS4) God of War (4) (PS4) Rise of the Tomb Raider (PS4) Ark (PS4) FIFA 17 (PS4) FIFA 17 (Xbox One) PES 2017 (PS4) XCOM 2 (PS4)
- XboxTop-SpieleMafia 3 (PS4) Gears of War 4 (Xbox One) Rise of the Tomb Raider (PS4) Ark (PS4) ReCore (Xbox One) FIFA 17 (PS4) FIFA 17 (Xbox One) PES 2017 (PS4)
- NintendoTop-SpieleDragon Quest 7 (3DS) Watch Dogs (PS4) Assassin's Creed 4 (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) Project Cars (PS4) Earthlock: Festival of Magic (Xbox One) Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U) Slain: Back from Hell (PS4)
- Spiele
Top-SpieleMafia 3 (PS4) Gears of War 4 (Xbox One) Rise of the Tomb Raider (PS4) Ark (PS4) FIFA 17 (PS4) FIFA 17 (Xbox One)
- Videos
Top-VideosCall of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Story-Trailer zeigt erstmals GoT-Star Kit Harington als Bösewicht Mafia 3 - Das Zwischenfazit unserer Tester Rise of the Tomb Raider - PC gegen PS4 und Xbox One im Grafik-Vergleich PlayStation VR - Unboxing von Sonys Virtual Reality Headset News: Hinweise auf Half-Life VR - No Man's Sky hat schlechteste Bewertung auf Steam PlayStation VR Trackingprobleme - Video: Ursachenforschung und Lösungsansätze Overwatch - Gruseliger Gameplay-Trailer zum Halloween-Horror-Event Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Edition - Launch-Trailer zum Komplettpaket veröffentlicht
- News
Top-NewsPokémon Go - Update 0.41.2 / 1.11.2 jetzt verfügbar, hier die Inhalte Beerdigung bei Twitch - Verstorbener Streamer in Live-Stream zu Grabe getragen Red Dead Revolver - Red Dead Redemption-Vorgänger für PS4 erschienen FIFA 17 - Verkaufserfolg in Deutschland: Rekordmeldung und Auszeichnungen No Man's Sky - Spieler entdeckt Planeten, der zu 99,9% von Wasser bedeckt ist Mafia 3 - Fans wünschen sich Minispiele No Man's Sky - Entwicklerteam gibt nach Wochen wieder ein Lebenszeichen von sich
- Tests
Test-HighlightsNo Man's Sky im Test - Die Tücken der Unendlichkeit Deus Ex: Mankind Divided im Test - Freiheit, Gleichheit, Unterdrückung Forza Horizon 3 im Test - Down Under? Obenauf! FIFA 17 im Test - Stagnation auf allerhöchstem Niveau
- Artikel
Top-ArtikelPreviews für
- Community