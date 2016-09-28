Call of Duty: World at War - Jetzt auch auf Xbox One dank Abwärtskompatibilität

Die Liste der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox-Spiele wächst und wächst. Nun ist auch Call of Duty: World at War auf der Xbox One spielbar.

Von Christopher Krizsak |

Call of Duty: World at War jetzt abwärtskompatibel

Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops und jüngst Call of Duty 3 haben es vorgemacht, und nun kehrt auch Call of Duty: World at War zurück. Dank der Abwärtskompatibiliät der Xbox One ist der Weltkriegs-Shooter nun auch auf der aktuellen Konsolengeneration spielbar. Dies gab Larry Hyrb alias Major Nelson auf Twitter bekannt:

Call of Duty: World at War is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today. Now, all back compat COD titles are purchasable on Xbox One pic.twitter.com/NsLkdJJGqu — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 27, 2016

World at War erschien ursprünglich 2008 für zahlreiche Plattformen und war bereits das dritte Call of Duty-Spiel aus dem Hause Treyarch und der erste Teil der Reihe mit dem nun berühmten Zombie-Modus. Der aktuellste Ableger, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, wird hingegen wieder von Infinity Ward entwickelt und erscheint am 4. November für PS4, Xbox One und PC.

Außerdem reihen sich auch die weniger bekannten Xbox Live Arcade-Titel Encleverment Experiment, Every Extend Extra Extreme sowie Funtown Mahjong in die Liste von kompatiblen Xbox 360-Spielen ein.

Werdet ihr Call of Duty: World at War erneut auf der Xbox One spielen?