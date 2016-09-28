 
Call of Duty: World at War - Xbox 360
Call of Duty: World at War - Jetzt auch auf Xbox One dank Abwärtskompatibilität

Die Liste der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox-Spiele wächst und wächst. Nun ist auch Call of Duty: World at War auf der Xbox One spielbar.

Von Christopher Krizsak |

Datum: 28.09.2016; 11:36 Uhr


Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops und jüngst Call of Duty 3 haben es vorgemacht, und nun kehrt auch Call of Duty: World at War zurück. Dank der Abwärtskompatibiliät der Xbox One ist der Weltkriegs-Shooter nun auch auf der aktuellen Konsolengeneration spielbar. Dies gab Larry Hyrb alias Major Nelson auf Twitter bekannt:

World at War erschien ursprünglich 2008 für zahlreiche Plattformen und war bereits das dritte Call of Duty-Spiel aus dem Hause Treyarch und der erste Teil der Reihe mit dem nun berühmten Zombie-Modus. Der aktuellste Ableger, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, wird hingegen wieder von Infinity Ward entwickelt und erscheint am 4. November für PS4, Xbox One und PC.

Außerdem reihen sich auch die weniger bekannten Xbox Live Arcade-Titel Encleverment Experiment, Every Extend Extra Extreme sowie Funtown Mahjong in die Liste von kompatiblen Xbox 360-Spielen ein.

Werdet ihr Call of Duty: World at War erneut auf der Xbox One spielen?

ZKRALF
#1 | 28. Sep 2016, 12:02
Der multiplayer war grandios. Nur leider kann man sich das heute nicht mehr antun. In fast jeder Lobby sind Cheater unterwegs und somit unspielbar für jeden ehrlichen Gamer. Das zeigt aber auch das gegen Cheater nichts unternommen wird.
EverIsBack
#2 | 28. Sep 2016, 12:09
In der Uncut Version der härteste und "realistischste" CoD Teil.
Forcegecko
#3 | 28. Sep 2016, 12:15
Zitat von ZKRALF:
Der multiplayer war grandios. Nur leider kann man sich das heute nicht mehr antun. In fast jeder Lobby sind Cheater unterwegs und somit unspielbar für jeden ehrlichen Gamer. Das zeigt aber auch das gegen Cheater nichts unternommen wird.
Das nichts gegen Cheater unternommen wird kann ich nicht bestätigen kenne genug Leute die sich eine Accountsperre eingehandelt haben wegen cheaten.
FirePhoenix
#4 | 28. Sep 2016, 12:34
Zitat von ZKRALF:
In fast jeder Lobby sind Cheater unterwegs und somit unspielbar für jeden ehrlichen Gamer.


Auf'm PC vielleicht.
ZKRALF
#5 | 28. Sep 2016, 13:34
Zitat von FirePhoenix:


Aufm PC vielleicht.
Nein leider nicht. Ich rede hier von der Xbox360 Fassung. Habs vor einiger Zeit schon auf 360 wieder eingelegt und freunde von mir auch. Es wird dort gecheatet ohne ende. Also wer wirklich denkt cheaten geht doch nur auf pc,der irrt sich. Geht auf Konsole auch.
ZKRALF
#6 | 28. Sep 2016, 13:38
Zitat von Forcegecko:
Das nichts gegen Cheater unternommen wird kann ich nicht bestätigen kenne genug Leute die sich eine Accountsperre eingehandelt haben wegen cheaten.
Wie gesagt, dass schöne Spiel wird schon seit ziehmlich langer Zeit von Cheatern bevölkert und es wird nichts gemacht.Gegen cheater vorzugen kostet halt Geld und Arbeit. Ich denke das ist der Grund für das nichtstun.
