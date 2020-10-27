CoD Black Ops Cold War-Trophäen geleakt - Das müsst ihr für Platin tun

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War steht in den Startlöchern und vor Release werden jetzt immer mehr Infos zum Spiel bekannt. Über einen Leak ist jetzt bekannt, was ihr machen müsst, um Platin beziehungsweise den vollen Gamerscore zu erreichen.

Über die Seite codtracker wurden demnach alle 44 Achievements bekannt. Da die Liste auf den Xbox-Errungenschaften basiert, fehlt die Platin für PS4-/PS5-Spieler*innen. Auf Sonys Konsolen sollten es also insgesamt 45 Trophäen sein. Dass Call of Duty eine Platin haben wird, ist aber sicher, da jeder andere Teil ebenfalls vorher eine hatte.

Aufteilung der Achievements: Wie schon bei anderen Teilen der Reihe, müsst ihr für alle Trophäen/Achievements alle drei Komponenten des Spiels spielen. Es gibt also Belohnungen für die Kampagne, den Multiplayer sowie Zombies. Ihr müsst euch also mit allem beschäftigen, was das Spiel zu bieten hat.

Das ist die Trophäen-/Achievement-Liste

Achtung, Spoiler: Die folgende Liste wird Inhalte aus der Kampagne preisgeben. Darunter wie die Kapitel heißen und wie viele es gibt. Damit ihr Spoiler möglichst vermeiden könnt, haben wir die Liste aufgeteilt in Kampagne, Multiplayer und Zombies.

Kampagnen-Trophäen/Achievements

Combat Recruit - Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty

Combat Hardened - Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty

Nowhere Left to Run - Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty

Fracture Jaw - Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty

Brick in the Wall - Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty

Redlight, Greenlight - Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty

Echoes of a Cold War - Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty

Desperate Measures - Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty

End of the Line - Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty

Break on Through - Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty

The Final Countdown - Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty

Ashes to Ashes - Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty

Chaos - Complete Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty

Red Circus - Complete Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty

Firing Range - Shoot all of the targets on Main Street during Amerika

Keep Your Friends Close - Perform Body Shield 5 Times

Patriot Arrow - Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Yamantau

Mind Trip - See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 paths in Prisoner

Explosive Finish - Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Yamantau

EVERYONNNNNNEE! - Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 during the rooftop defend

The Red Door - Disobeyed Adler's order to go through the door

Jack of All Trades - Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun

Old Faithful - Killed 200 enemies with an AR

Scorched Earth - Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord

Scorched Earth II - Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery

Multiplayer-Trophäen/Achievements

The Fixer - Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer

Party Patrol - Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam

Mean Machine - Get 100 kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer

Go the Distance - Win 50 matches of Multiplayer

Calling it In - Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer

Zombies-Trophäen/Achievements

Heavy Metal - In Die Maschine, forge the Pack-A-Punch machine

Carpe D.I.E.M. - In Die Maschine, free the lost Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement Machine

Seal the Deal - In Die Maschine, close the rift

Two Birds, One Stone - In Die Maschine, kill the two split Megatons with one shot

Socket-to-me, In Zombies upgrade a skill

Six Pack - In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III

Nightmare at 20 feet - In Die Maschine, kill 100 enemies without leaving the top of the crashed plane wing

Entamaphobia - In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds

Craftwork - In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match

Fowl Five Piece - Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade

Survive the Wild - Escaped from the deep dark Wild

Reunited with Fidolina - Defeated the Momaback and saved your dear friend

Forever Fated - Found your destiny in the Room of Fate

Dungeon Diver - Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War wird nach mehreren Open Beta-Phasen, die mittlerweile abgeschlossen sind, am 13. November erscheinen. Zunächst einmal nur für Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One und PS4. Die PS5-Fassung folgt dann hierzulande zum Launch eine Woche später am 19. November.

Werdet ihr euch daran wagen, alle Errungenschaften in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War zu holen? Habt ihr schon einmal eine Platin in einem CoD erreicht?