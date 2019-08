Was ihr auf die gamescom 2019 mitbringen dürft - und was nicht

View this post on Instagram

Because I keep getting tagged by friends in the doggo class meme going around, I figured I'd give some love to my favorite pirate assassin, Edward Kenway!! This cosplay is probably the most detailed one I've made for Kiba, but you don't see a lot of it because the hood covers it up. Definitely going to be bringing this one to @gameonexpo this weekend!! . First 2 photos by @courtex.studios and third photo by @tonyjuliusphotography . #assassinscreed #assassinscreedblackflag #edwardkenway #edwardkenwaycosplay #ubisoft #ubisoftgames #ubisoftmontreal #corgi #assassin #corgisofinstagram #corgination #corgigram