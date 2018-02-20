Nach der Veröffentlichung des Launch-Trailers zum neuen Erkundungstour-DLC erhält Assassin's Creed: Origins heute, am 20. Februar 2018, den dazugehörigen Patch, der den neuen, kampflosen Modus ins Spiel bringt. Update 1.3 sollte im Laufe des Tages für PS4, Xbox One und PC zum Download bereit stehen.
So spielt sich der Erkundungstour-DLC
Warum Assassin's Creed: Origins auch ohne Quests & Kämpfe funktioniert
Zu den weiteren Highlights zählt der New Game Plus-Modus, der lange von der Community gefordert wurde und nun neben der Erkundungstour einen Weg ins Spiel findet. Hierbei könnt ihr das Spiel nach Abschluss der Story noch einmal neu starten, behaltet dabei allerdings alle zuvor erspielten Waffen, Outfits, Ausrüstungsgegenstände und Fähigkeiten.
Update 1.3 ist auf der PS4 5.3 GB groß, Xbox One-Spieler müssen sich hingegen 5.5 GB auf ihrer Festplatte freiräumen. Die Patchnotes mit alles Änderungen und Neuerungen findet ihr unten.
Patchnotes für Update 1.3.0
Patch Highlights
- Die Erkundungstour wird hinzugefügt
- New Game+ wird hinzugefügt
The Hidden Ones alias Die Verborgenen
- Fixed an issue where the completion of the Sinai region would not reach 100% in the Atlas
Main Game
Quest
- Fixed various issues with Quest Objectives that could disappear when traveling outside of Egypt
- Fixed an issue with the spawning of Hotephres' boat in the quest "The Crocodile's Scales"
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to go back into the vault if he died after completing the quest "The Final Weighing"
Activities
- Increased the distance the player needs to be from some Rebel Camps before Assist Rebel event are respawned
- Fixed an issue with Hippodrome adversaries stopping at the end of a race
- Fixed various issues with Daily Quests and Reda that could not be available at times
- Fixed an issue with the camera having no collision with the Boss of the Trials of the God
- Fixed an issue preventing targets of "Avenge a Friend" quests from being damaged
- Fixed the Trial of the God Community Challenge that could give all the items of the Anubis Gold Set after banking the reward
- Fixed the synchronization of the Classic Challenges with the Ubisoft Club servers following a network failure
- Fixed various papyruses locations that did not show the interact action
Gameplay
- Improved the ragdoll visual
- Added a warning message when going out of bound with Senu
- Fixed an issue that caused the mount not being summoned when whistled
- Fixed a bow usage animation issue while in stealth
- Fixed various issues where the playable character could remain stuck
- Fixed an issue where various character's hands would end up crooked after exiting to the Quest menu
- Fixed an issue where NPC could stand still after being killed with an air assassination
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction with the mount merchant in the Refugee Haven to work
- Fixed an issue that could make cart fly in the air following a collision
User Interface
- Fixed an issue with the Animus Pulse effect disappearing on certain camera angles in Photo Mode
World
- Fixed various issues where the playable character could go through collisions
- Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs
- Fixed floating boats
Graphics & Audio
- Fixed various mismatches between subtitle and audio
System
- Fixed an infinite loadtraveling after fast travelling a long distance via the eagle
- Improved overall stability of the game application
