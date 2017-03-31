Horizon: Zero Dawn - Update 1.12 bringt 3D Audio-Support, Bugfixes & mehr

Update 1.12 kann ab sofort für den PS4-Hit Horizon: Zero Dawn heruntergeladen werden. Die Patch-Notes findet ihr hier.

von Linda Sprenger,
31.03.2017 12:00 Uhr

Horizon: Zero Dawn hat ein neues Update.

Ab sofort dürfen wir uns Patch 1.12 für Guerilla Games' Action-RPG Horizon: Zero Dawn herunterladen. Wie einem Post im Subreddit des PS4-Spiels entnehmen können, ergänzt das Update unter anderem 3D Audio für entsprechende Headsets.

Horizon: Zero Dawn - Wie mich die Hauptgeschichte von Nebenaufgaben ablenkte

Neben Fixes zahlreicher kleinerer Probleme merzt das Update außerdem den Bug in der Quest "Cause of Concern" aus, bei dem wir die Mission nicht beenden können, wenn wir das-Banditen Camp in einer bestimmten Reihenfolge von den Schergen befreit haben.

Wenn wir einem Fehlerteufel begegnen, der sich nach dem Neuladen immer noch nicht vom Acker gemacht hat, bittet Guerilla Games ausdrücklich darum, den entsprechenden Bug in einem Screenshot festzuhalten und direkt an die Entwickler zu senden.

Hier findet ihr die vollständigen Patch-Notes mit allen Neuerungen.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Update 1.12 - Patch-Notes

NEW FEATURES

  • Added 3D Audio support for 3D headsets.

ADJUSTMENTS

  • Improved Pathfinding to Quest markers and custom waypoints when players are on a mount.
  • Improved performance in several areas in the game.
  • Several improvements to the lightmap.

FIXES

Progression Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that some players might encounter in "The Point of the Spear" where players would be given an extra Carja Bow and Spear if Aloy died before talking to Rost.
  • Fixed an issue in "The Point of the Spear" which some players might encounter where the Sawtooth would no longer be present when players updated their game to Patch 1.10 during the 'Kill the Sawtooth' objective.
  • Fixed an issue in "Revenge of the Nora" where some players were able to bypass natural progression by entering the Metal Ring by jumping over the roots.
  • Fixed an issue in "The Sun Shall Fall" where finishing a weapon tutorial during the Glinthawk encounter and reloading would result in some players not being able to enter the gates and continue the quest.
  • Fixed an issue in "The Grave-Hoard" where completing a weapon tutorial during the Deathbringer encounter would prevent the Deathbringer from respawning when some players would reload the game.
  • Fixed an issue in "To Curse the Darkness" where certain players could climb the roots around the entrance of the cave and bypass natural progression of the quest.
  • Fixed an issue in "Deep Secrets of the Earth" where a few players were unable to enter the bunker after fast traveling during the animation of Aloy opening the vent.
  • Fixed an issue in "The Mountain That Fell" where some players were able to leave the boundaries of the world.
  • Fixed an issue in "Robbing the Rich" where certain players were not able to complete the quest when talking to Ravan.
  • Fixed an issue in "Fatal Inheritance" where Daradi would be missing after fast traveling away from the quest area, which resulted in some players not being able to complete the 'Return to Daradi' objective.
  • Fixed an issue in "A Moment's Peace" where for some players the quest objective would be updated to "Return to Vilgund" after completing the quest, even though players did not meet Vilgund yet.
  • Fixed an issue in "Collateral" where a few players wouldn't be able to complete the 'Talk to Olin and Enasha' objective because Enasha would not wait in the Farm.
  • Fixed an issue in "Cause for Concern" where completing Bandit Camps in a specific order would result in a few players not being able to interact with Nil to complete the quest.
  • Fixed an issue in Cauldron Xi where certain players were able to bypass natural progression of the quest by escaping the core chamber during the 'Defend the Core' objective.
  • Fixed an issue in the weapon tutorial for the War Bow, where using the Lodge War Bow would not tally towards any of the War Bow tutorials.

General Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Patch 1.10 did not offer a retroactive solution for some players who encountered an issue with a Tallneck's datapoint that did not unlock when they had fast-traveled away while on top of the Tallneck instead of rappelling down. Players who encountered this, should revisit the Tallneck again and leave the area to unlock the datapoint.
  • Fixed an issue where some players would have the issue of wielded Heavy Weapons getting stuck on Aloy's arm when interacting with the elevator in Meridian.
  • Fixed an issue where for a few players the awareness icons and tags would become invisible when the game saves while a Watcher uses the FlashStun attack on Aloy.
  • Fixed an issue where some players would spawn in the mountains when fast-traveling to the center of Sunfall.
  • Fixed an issue where after completing "Revenge of the Nora", Varl would have a wrong dialogue.
  • Fixed an issue where a few players were able to call a mount during the fight with Helis in "The Face of Extinction".
  • Fixed an issue in "The Forgotten" where the prompt to interact with Olara was visible when Olara was not at that location.
  • Fixed an issue where the quest marker for "Underequipped" would disappear from the map when leaving the starting area of the quest.
  • Fixed an issue in "Death from the Skies" where the 'Kill the Stormbird' objective would not have a quest marker.
  • Fixed an issue where overridden bridges in Cauldron Rho would not be visible when some players were standing at a certain distance.
  • Fixed an issue where a few players were able to exploit Hunting Ground trials for resources.
  • Fixed an issue where for some the sound of destructible trees was not playing.
  • Fixed an issue with Pathfinder enabled for a custom waypoint when standing on the bridge of the Two Teeth Bandit Camp.
  • Fixed an issue where the soundtrack would start over during the Credits.
  • Fixed an issue where on some occasions Aloy would not place a trap when players wanted to.
  • Fixed an issue where on some occasions Aloy would grab her spear instead of placing a trap.
  • Fixed various LOD issues.
  • Fixed various issues of players getting stuck in geometry.
  • Fixed various issues of players accessing areas outside of the play area.

Crash Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in "The City of the Sun" where in some occasions the game would crash when Aloy and Erend arrive at Olin's house.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash when some players fast-travelled during one of Aloy's animations in the bunker she fell into when she was a child.
  • Fixed various miscellaneous crashes.
