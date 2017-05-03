Prey - Day-One-Patch bereits verfügbar, das sind die Patch-Notes

Der Day-One-Patch für Prey ist schon da, das steckt drin.
Prey erscheint zwar erst am Ende der Woche, schon jetzt gibt es allerdings Infos und detaillierte Patch-Notes zum Day-One-Update für das Action-Spiel der Arkane Studios.
Der Day-One-Patch ist knapp 1,3 GB groß und schon jetzt zum Download verfügbar. Wer das Spiel also früher ergattert, kann den Patch bereits installieren.
Der Patch behebt ein paar kleinere Sound- und Grafikfehler, die einigen Spielern in der Demo aufgefallen waren, außerdem wurde ein Problem gefixt, bei dem Gegner durch bestimmte Wände schießen konnten und die KI wurde etwas angepasst.
Nachfolgend findet ihr die kompletten (englischen) Patch-Notes:
Gegner
- Phantom corpses will now have proper names if they were NPCs that were turned into phantoms.
- Cystoids and cystoid nests now react appropriately to fast-moving objects
- Explosive containers will now explode when thrown at technopaths
- Nightmare will no longer camp objects the player has turned into in front of it
- Operators can no longer occasionally shoot through walls
- AI adjusts for difficulty level more effectively
- Multiple telepaths in an area no longer chain attacks on the player
Waffen
- Touching placed grenades while mimicked will no longer cause them to explode
- Boltcaster can no longer cause zero-damage critical hits
- Nullwave Transmitter now works on Apex tendrils
- Technopath can now be hit by sneak attacks with the stun gun
- Grenades are now affected by lift fields
- Dropped weapons will now re-equip to favourites wheel when picked up
- Recycler grenade damage now properly scales with difficulty level
- Gloo Gun no longer loses functionality after placing too many gloo balls in a level
Kräfte
- Various fixes to Mimic Matter ability
- Player can now open EMP'd doors with their leverage abilities
- Backlash now properly prevents suit damage while active
- Player's attacks will no longer consume Backlash charges
- Objects targeted by Lift field will be highlighted properly
- Remote Manipulation can now be used to open most containers
Chipsets
- Beam Shielding chipset now properly reduces damage from military operators
- Updated Mimic Detection Gen 2 chipset description to include all mimic types
Spieler
- Military operator effects fixed for first-person view
- Players are now affected by electric floors/water while jumping
- Telepath will no longer knock player out of the world in Crew Quarters
- Player will no longer fall out of the world when gravity is restored when they're upside down
- Players can now carry destroyed operators properly in Zero-G
Spiel
- Hacking minigame will now properly display what object is being hacked in the UI
- Players can now split stacks when looking at container inventories
- Various fixes to behaviours when player mimics an operator
- Localised versions of the game now support switching VO to English
- Killing Mikhaila with the Q-Beam now only counts as one human killed
- Quickload loads the most recent save of an type, not just auto-save
- Addressed several frame-rate bugs
- Addressed several save/load bugs
- Several crash fixes
- Various mission and objective marker fixes
- Various localised text and audio fixes
- Various SFX fixes
- Various VFX fixes
