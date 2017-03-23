PS Store - "Nur auf PlayStation"-Sale für PS4, PS3 & Vita gestartet

Derzeit gibt es wieder günstig Spiele für PS4, PS3 und PS Vita im PS Store: Sony hat den "Nur auf PlayStation"-Sale gestartet.

von Mirco Kämpfer,
23.03.2017 16:25 Uhr

Sale im PS Store: Ihr könnt wieder ordentlich sparen.

Sony hat mal wieder einen Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet: Im "Nur auf PlayStation"-Angebot sind etliche Titel für PS4, PS3 und PS Vita im Preis reduziert - euch winken bis zu 55 Prozent Rabatt, PS Plus-Mitglieder erhalten sogar noch mehr.

Zu den Angeboten zählen unter anderem Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Bloodborne und The Last of Us Remastered, aber auch neuere Spiele wie The Last Guardian oder Gravity Rush 2. Die vollständige Liste findet ihr unten. Der Sale läuft noch bis zum 5. April 2017.

Die Spiele im "Nur auf PlayStation"-Sale

Parallel dazu profitiert ihr außerdem vom "Zwei zum Preis von Einem" bei digitalen Spielen. Hier könnt ihr euch zwei rein digitale Spiele aussuchen, das günstigere ist dann kostenlos. Die Aktion läuft ebenfalls bis zum 5. April.

Total Digital: Die Angebote

