Sale im PS Store: Ihr könnt wieder ordentlich sparen.
Sony hat mal wieder einen Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet: Im "Nur auf PlayStation"-Angebot sind etliche Titel für PS4, PS3 und PS Vita im Preis reduziert - euch winken bis zu 55 Prozent Rabatt, PS Plus-Mitglieder erhalten sogar noch mehr.
Zu den Angeboten zählen unter anderem Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Bloodborne und The Last of Us Remastered, aber auch neuere Spiele wie The Last Guardian oder Gravity Rush 2. Die vollständige Liste findet ihr unten. Der Sale läuft noch bis zum 5. April 2017.
Die Spiele im "Nur auf PlayStation"-Sale
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Digital Edition
- The Last Guardian
- Ratchet & Clank
- God of War 3 Remastered
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone)
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Until Dawn
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 1: Drake's Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Remastered
- The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Heavy Rain
- DRIVECLUB (Various)
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS First Light
- The Order: 1886
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- Journey
- Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
- KNACK
- ALIENATION
- ALIENATION Conqueror's Pack
- ALIENATION DLC Season Pass
- ALIENATION Survivor's Pack
- ALIENATION Veteran Heroes Pack
- ALIENATION Weapons Supply Pack
- RESOGUN
- RESOGUN Season Pass
- RESOGUN - Heroes Expansion
- RESOGUN WipEout® Ship Bundle
- RESOGUN: Defenders Expansion Pack
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan - The Asylum
- Escape Plan - The Underground
- Escape Plan Collection
- Escape Plan The Director's Cut
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- HELLDIVERS: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- HELLDIVERS Reinforcements Mega Bundle
- HELLDIVERS Masters of the Galaxy Edition
- HELLDIVERS Reinforcement Pack
- HELLDIVERS Reinforcement Pack 2
- Journey Collector's Edition
- Rogue Galaxy
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Flower
- Shadow of the Beast
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Here They Lie
- CounterSpy
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- The Unfinished Swan
- flOw
- flOw Expansion Pack
- Ape Escape 2
- Bound
- Entwined
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Fat Princess Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Tumble VR
- War of the Monsters
- Twisted Metal: Black
- Hohokum
- GUNS UP! Battle Support Pack
- GUNS UP! Defence Budget Pack
- GUNS UP! War Chest Pack
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- Insurgent Pack
- Wild Arms 3
- Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
- Everybody's Tennis
- Intercept Online Co-op Expansion Pack
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Primal
- Hustle Kings VR
- Hustle Kings VR - Upgrade
- Forbidden Siren
- The Mark of Kri
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Hardware: Rivals
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- FantaVision
- Rise of the Kasai
- The Tomorrow Children Frontier Pack
- Kinetica
Parallel dazu profitiert ihr außerdem vom "Zwei zum Preis von Einem" bei digitalen Spielen. Hier könnt ihr euch zwei rein digitale Spiele aussuchen, das günstigere ist dann kostenlos. Die Aktion läuft ebenfalls bis zum 5. April.
Total Digital: Die Angebote
- Virginia - The Game.
- Grow Up
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Slender: The Arrival
- Pang Adventures
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Lara Croft GO
- Armikrog
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Bears Can't Drift!?
- Spheroids
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Retro City Rampage™ DX
- 101 Ways to Die
- A Boy and His Blob
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Corridor Z
- Crystal Rift
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Machinarium
- Manual Samuel
- Cel Damage HD
- Leo's Fortune
- FEZ
- UNMECHANICAL: EXTENDED EDITION
- Bombing Busters
- MotoGP14 Compact
- Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition
- Super Toy Cars
- Pumped BMX +
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Riptide GP2
- BlazeRush
- RACE THE SUN
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
- Risk of Rain
- Grow Home
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
- KILLALLZOMBIES
- Tiny Brains
- Toren
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- The Fall
- Rollers of the Realm
- Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut
- Nano Assault NEO-X
- the Castle Game
- Art of Balance
- Bedlam
- Ultratron
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Subject 13
- Thomas Was Alone
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Mahjong
- Brick Breaker
- Rock'N Racing Off Road DX
- Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing
- Siralim
- Arcade Archives (Various)
- Alone With You
- Organ Trail Complete Edition
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Letter Quest Remastered
- Tetraminos
- Foul Play
- Knock-Knock
- Total Jigsaw
- Paranautical Activity
- Level 22
- REPLAY: VHS is not dead
- Tachyon Project
- Nova-111
- Penarium
- Schrödinger's Cat and the Raiders of the Los…
