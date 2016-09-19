 

Artikel

Die Artikelübersicht mit Aktuellem und Hintergründen zu Konsolenspielen: GamePro.de testet in Previews vorab zukünftige Spiele, schaut in History-Artikeln zurück und wagt in Interviews oder Specials einen Blick hinter die Kulissen der Spielewelt.
PlayStation VR - Alle Spiele: Diese PS4-VR-Titel sind bislang bestätigt

Derzeit befinden sich über 150 Spiele für Sonys PSVR-Brille in Entwicklung. Wir listen alle Titel auf, die bislang bestätigt sind.

Von Mirco Kämpfer |

Datum: 19.09.2016


PlayStation VR : Für PlayStation VR sind über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung. Für PlayStation VR sind über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung.

Am 13. Oktober 2016 erscheint das PlayStation VR-Headset für 399 Euro und bereits zum Launch von Sonys VR-Brille sind rund 50 Spiele am Start. Doch auch in den nächsten Monaten sind zahlreiche Virtual Reality-Spiele geplant - derzeit befinden sich über 150 (!) Titel in Entwicklung.

Zum Thema: PlayStation VR in Europa mit acht Demos

Wir verraten euch, welche PSVR-Spiele bereits bestätigt sind.

Diese PSVR-Spiele erscheinen im Launch-Zeitraum

Spiel

Entwickler

Genre

100ft Robot Golf

No Goblin

Sportspiel

Ace Banana

Oasis Games

Shooter

The Assembly

nDreams

Sci-Fi-Adventure

Batman Arkham VR

Rocksteady

Actionspiel

Battlezone

Rebellion

Sci-Fi-Shooter

Bound

Santa Monica Studios

Adventure

The Brookhaven Experiment

Phosphor

Horror-Ego-Shooter

Catlateral Damage

Fire Horse Games

Simulation

Cranga!: Harbour Frenzy

HandMade Game

Puzzlespiel

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3

Koei Tecmo

Minispielsammlung / Sport

Driveclub VR

Evolution Studios

Arcade-Rennspiel

Dying Reborn

Oasis Games

Horror

EVE: Gunjack

CCP Games

Sci-Fi-Shooter

EVE: Valkyrie

CCP Games

Sci-Fi-Shooter

Fated: The Silent Oath

Frima Studios

Fantasy-Adventure

Final Fantasy 15

Square Enix

Adventure

Fly to Kuma

COLOPL

Puzzlespiel

Golem

Highwire Games

Action-Adventure

Harmonix Music VR

Harmonix Music Systems

Musikspiel

Hatsune Miku VR: Future Live

SEGA

Musikspiel

Hatsune Miku Project Diva X

SEGA

Musikspiel

Headmaster

Frame Interactive

Sportspiel

Here They Lie

Santa Monica Studios

Horror

HoloBall

TreeFortrress Games

Sportspiel

Hustle Kings VR

VooFoo Studios

Sportspiel

Hyper Void

N Framez

3rd-Person-Shooter

I Expect you to Die

Schell Games

Survival

Job Simulator

Owlchemy Labs

Simulation

JoysoundVR

Xing Inc.

Music

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Steel Crate

Partyspiel

Loading Human

Untold Games

Sci-Fi-Adventure

Mixip

Oasis Games

Sci-Fi-Shooter

Mortal Blitz

Skonec Entertainments

Ego-Shooter

Moto Racer 4

Microids

Rennspiel

The Playroom VR

SCE Japan

Partyspiel

Pixel Gear

Oasis Games

Shooter

PlayStation VR Worlds

SCE London Studio

5 verschiedene Spiele

Pool Nation VR

Cherry Pop Games

Sportspiel

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Double Fine

Puzzlespiel

Radial-G

Tammeka

Arcade-Rennspiel

Rez Infinite

Enhance Games

Musik-Shmup

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

Guerrilla Cambridge

Ego-Shooter

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties

Square Enix

Action-Adventure

Rollercoaster Dreams

Bimboosoft

Aufbauspiel

Shin Godzilla

SCE Japan

Actionspiel

Space Rift

bitComposer Interactive

Sci-Fi-Adventure

Space Slam

Quickdraw Studios

Simulation

Star Wars Battlefront VR

Dice

Sci-Fi-Adventure

Superhypercube

Kokoromi

Puzzlespiel

Summer Lesson

Bandai Namco

Dating-Simulation

Super Stardust Ultra VR

Housemarque

Arcade-Shooter

Surgeon Simulator

Bossa Studios

Simulation

Thumper

Drool

Rhythmus-Rennspiel

Tumble VR

Supermassive Games

Puzzlespiel

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Supermassive Games

On-Rails-Shooter

Volume: Coda

Mike Bithell

Stealth-Action

VR Tennis Online

COLOPL

Sportspiel

War Thunder

Gaijin Entertainment

Flugsimulation

Weeping Doll

Oasis Games

Horror

World War Toons

Reload Studios

Ego-Shooter
Avatar
underround
#1 | 19. Sep 2016, 13:58
Mich würde die Preisgestaltung in der Liste noch interessieren, und die genauen relaise Daten. Zumindest von denen spielen wo bestätigt oder im Handel aufgetaucht sind. Finde so eine Liste nirgends im Netz.
Mit dem Hintergrund das mir zb für meine 150 Euro möglichst viele abwechslungsreiche vr spielvariationen zusammen stellen kann zum Start :-D
Villeicht wäre noch hilfreich die zusätzlichen Eingabegeräte noch mit in der Liste... Vorallem mit dem move Controller wurden mich noch interessieren
rate (1)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
just_edu
#2 | 19. Sep 2016, 16:42
Habe gerade ne Oculus eingerichtet.. oh man das wird n spannendes Technikjahr.. endlich mal was Neues =)
rate (3)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
Madalga
#3 | 19. Sep 2016, 19:48
Zitat von underround:
Mich würde die Preisgestaltung in der Liste noch interessieren, und die genauen relaise Daten. Zumindest von denen spielen wo bestätigt oder im Handel aufgetaucht sind. Finde so eine Liste nirgends im Netz.
Mit dem Hintergrund das mir zb für meine 150 Euro möglichst viele abwechslungsreiche vr spielvariationen zusammen stellen kann zum Start :-D
Villeicht wäre noch hilfreich die zusätzlichen Eingabegeräte noch mit in der Liste... Vorallem mit dem move Controller wurden mich noch interessieren


Es ist zwar nicht vollständig, aber im Playstation Store sind schon ein paar Titel mit Preis gelistet:
https://store.playstation.com/#!/de-de/pla ystation-vr/cid=STORE-MSF75508-PLAYSTATIONVR
rate (0)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
SDP
#4 | 19. Sep 2016, 20:05
Wie bereits erwähnt, noch die Release Daten und die Liste wäre top. Trotzdem danke...
rate (1)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
Alexthunder
#5 | 19. Sep 2016, 22:02
Mich würde mal interessieren, ob schon jemand eine Bestätigung von Amazon bekommen hat.
Lang ist nicht mehr und es steht immer noch das die Zeit brauchen oO
Wirkt alles sehr sehr komisch

Denke das 90% direkt zum Release raus kommen werden und es fehlt definitiv Robinson The journey ^^
rate (1)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
Nelphi
#6 | 30. Sep 2016, 12:29
Zitat von Alexthunder:
Mich würde mal interessieren, ob schon jemand eine Bestätigung von Amazon bekommen hat.
Lang ist nicht mehr und es steht immer noch das die Zeit brauchen oO
Wirkt alles sehr sehr komisch

Denke das 90% direkt zum Release raus kommen werden und es fehlt definitiv Robinson The journey ^^


Ja, es kam hier auf Gamepro nichts dazu, aber viele haben gestern ihre bestätigung bekommen!
Die aus der ersten und 2ten Welle bekommen ihre zum 15-17 ten!
Ich habe meine Bestätigung von Amazon auch gestern Mittag bekommen!

So und nun hat sich das wieder geändert! Nun seht da, ich bekomme meine am 13, also pünktlich!
rate (0)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
ps4xonewii
#7 | 30. Sep 2016, 13:10
DriveClub VR, ein eigenständiges Spiel, gibt es für Season Pass Besitzer von DriveClub, die den Season Pass vor dem 29. September 2016 erworben haben, für 19,99 Euro.
rate (0)  |  rate (1)
Avatar
Freakadelle One
#8 | 30. Sep 2016, 14:45
@Alexthunder
Habe vor paar Tagen ne Mail von Amazon bekommen,
dass meine Brille am 13. geliefert wird,
wann haste denn vorbestellt?
ich hatte sie im März vorbestellt
rate (0)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
Freakadelle One
#9 | 30. Sep 2016, 14:55
@ps4xonewii
hätte man auch für Besitzer des "normalen" Spiels
machen können, nicht nur für die Leute,
die den Seasonpass haben,
sehr schade
rate (0)  |  rate (0)
Avatar
ps4xonewii
#10 | 30. Sep 2016, 16:36
Mein Vertrauenhändler vor Ort hat mich gerade angerufen, da er nicht sicher ist, ob ich PlayStation VR vor dem Release erhalte :-( Er hat heute nur 5x PlayStation VR geliefert bekommen und weitere Lieferungen erfolgen noch zum 13. Oktober, aber ich bin erst Nummer 20 von über 300 Vorbestellungen - Mich würden die Liefermengen von Amazon, Saturn, Mediamarkt, Gamestop & Co interessieren, welche wohl deutlich üppiger sein sollten als kleinere örtliche Händler.
rate (0)  |  rate (0)

