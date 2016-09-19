PlayStation VR - Alle Spiele: Diese PS4-VR-Titel sind bislang bestätigt

Für PlayStation VR sind über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung.
Am 13. Oktober 2016 erscheint das PlayStation VR-Headset für 399 Euro und bereits zum Launch von Sonys VR-Brille sind rund 50 Spiele am Start. Doch auch in den nächsten Monaten sind zahlreiche Virtual Reality-Spiele geplant - derzeit befinden sich über 150 (!) Titel in Entwicklung.
Zum Thema: PlayStation VR in Europa mit acht Demos
Wir verraten euch, welche PSVR-Spiele bereits bestätigt sind.
Diese PSVR-Spiele erscheinen im Launch-Zeitraum
|
Spiel
|
Entwickler
|
Genre
|
No Goblin
|
Sportspiel
|
Ace Banana
|
Oasis Games
|
Shooter
|
nDreams
|
Sci-Fi-Adventure
|
Rocksteady
|
Actionspiel
|
Rebellion
|
Sci-Fi-Shooter
|
Santa Monica Studios
|
Adventure
|
The Brookhaven Experiment
|
Phosphor
|
Horror-Ego-Shooter
|
Catlateral Damage
|
Fire Horse Games
|
Simulation
|
Cranga!: Harbour Frenzy
|
HandMade Game
|
Puzzlespiel
|
Koei Tecmo
|
Minispielsammlung / Sport
|
Driveclub VR
|
Evolution Studios
|
Arcade-Rennspiel
|
Dying Reborn
|
Oasis Games
|
Horror
|
EVE: Gunjack
|
CCP Games
|
Sci-Fi-Shooter
|
CCP Games
|
Sci-Fi-Shooter
|
Fated: The Silent Oath
|
Frima Studios
|
Fantasy-Adventure
|
Square Enix
|
Adventure
|
Fly to Kuma
|
COLOPL
|
Puzzlespiel
|
Highwire Games
|
Action-Adventure
|
Harmonix Music VR
|
Harmonix Music Systems
|
Musikspiel
|
Hatsune Miku VR: Future Live
|
SEGA
|
Musikspiel
|
Hatsune Miku Project Diva X
|
SEGA
|
Musikspiel
|
Headmaster
|
Frame Interactive
|
Sportspiel
|
Santa Monica Studios
|
Horror
|
HoloBall
|
TreeFortrress Games
|
Sportspiel
|
Hustle Kings VR
|
VooFoo Studios
|
Sportspiel
|
N Framez
|
3rd-Person-Shooter
|
I Expect you to Die
|
Schell Games
|
Survival
|
Owlchemy Labs
|
Simulation
|
JoysoundVR
|
Xing Inc.
|
Music
|
Steel Crate
|
Partyspiel
|
Untold Games
|
Sci-Fi-Adventure
|
Mixip
|
Oasis Games
|
Sci-Fi-Shooter
|
Mortal Blitz
|
Skonec Entertainments
|
Ego-Shooter
|
Microids
|
Rennspiel
|
The Playroom VR
|
SCE Japan
|
Partyspiel
|
Pixel Gear
|
Oasis Games
|
Shooter
|
PlayStation VR Worlds
|
SCE London Studio
|
5 verschiedene Spiele
|
Pool Nation VR
|
Cherry Pop Games
|
Sportspiel
|
Double Fine
|
Puzzlespiel
|
Radial-G
|
Tammeka
|
Arcade-Rennspiel
|
Enhance Games
|
Musik-Shmup
|
Guerrilla Cambridge
|
Ego-Shooter
|
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties
|
Square Enix
|
Action-Adventure
|
Rollercoaster Dreams
|
Bimboosoft
|
Aufbauspiel
|
Shin Godzilla
|
SCE Japan
|
Actionspiel
|
Space Rift
|
bitComposer Interactive
|
Sci-Fi-Adventure
|
Space Slam
|
Quickdraw Studios
|
Simulation
|
Star Wars Battlefront VR
|
Dice
|
Sci-Fi-Adventure
|
Superhypercube
|
Kokoromi
|
Puzzlespiel
|
Summer Lesson
|
Bandai Namco
|
Dating-Simulation
|
Super Stardust Ultra VR
|
Housemarque
|
Arcade-Shooter
|
Bossa Studios
|
Simulation
|
Drool
|
Rhythmus-Rennspiel
|
Tumble VR
|
Supermassive Games
|
Puzzlespiel
|
Supermassive Games
|
On-Rails-Shooter
|
Volume: Coda
|
Mike Bithell
|
Stealth-Action
|
VR Tennis Online
|
COLOPL
|
Sportspiel
|
Gaijin Entertainment
|
Flugsimulation
|
Weeping Doll
|
Oasis Games
|
Horror
|
Reload Studios
|
Ego-Shooter