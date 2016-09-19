PlayStation VR - Alle Spiele: Diese PS4-VR-Titel sind bislang bestätigt

Derzeit befinden sich über 150 Spiele für Sonys PSVR-Brille in Entwicklung. Wir listen alle Titel auf, die bislang bestätigt sind.

Von Mirco Kämpfer |

Für PlayStation VR sind über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung.

Am 13. Oktober 2016 erscheint das PlayStation VR-Headset für 399 Euro und bereits zum Launch von Sonys VR-Brille sind rund 50 Spiele am Start. Doch auch in den nächsten Monaten sind zahlreiche Virtual Reality-Spiele geplant - derzeit befinden sich über 150 (!) Titel in Entwicklung.

Wir verraten euch, welche PSVR-Spiele bereits bestätigt sind.

Diese PSVR-Spiele erscheinen im Launch-Zeitraum