Pokémon GO - Neuer Bug sorgt für erhöhte Flucht-Chance von Pokémon

In Pokémon GO gibt es einen neuen Bug.
Ihr fangt nichts und wundert euch, warum? Keine Sorge, es ist nicht eure Schuld. Denn in Pokémon GO sorgt ein neuer Bug derzeit dafür, dass die Pokémon mit einer erhöhten Wahrscheinlichkeit ausbüchsen.
Offenbar sind sich die Entwickler dieses Problems bewusst. Auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Account von Pokémon GO heißt es:
Trainers, a new bug affecting throw accuracy increases the odds of escape and omits the XP bonus. We are working on a fix, stay tuned...— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 4, 2016
Ihr könnt euch also darauf einstellen, dass ihr bis zum Bugfix ein paar Pokébälle verschwendet. Das ist natürlich umso ärgerlicher, wenn ihr sie im Shop mit Echtgeld gekauft habt. Durch diese Shop-Einnahmen hat Pokémon GO bereits 160 Millionen US-Dollar an Umsatz generiert.