Pokémon GO - Neuer Bug sorgt für erhöhte Flucht-Chance von Pokémon

Ihr fangt bei Pokémon GO in letzter Zeit einfach nichts? Daran könnte ein neuer Bug schuld sein.

Von Mirco Kämpfer |

Datum: 05.08.2016; 13:55 Uhr


Pokémon GO : In Pokémon GO gibt es einen neuen Bug. In Pokémon GO gibt es einen neuen Bug.

Ihr fangt nichts und wundert euch, warum? Keine Sorge, es ist nicht eure Schuld. Denn in Pokémon GO sorgt ein neuer Bug derzeit dafür, dass die Pokémon mit einer erhöhten Wahrscheinlichkeit ausbüchsen.

Offenbar sind sich die Entwickler dieses Problems bewusst. Auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Account von Pokémon GO heißt es:

Ihr könnt euch also darauf einstellen, dass ihr bis zum Bugfix ein paar Pokébälle verschwendet. Das ist natürlich umso ärgerlicher, wenn ihr sie im Shop mit Echtgeld gekauft habt. Durch diese Shop-Einnahmen hat Pokémon GO bereits 160 Millionen US-Dollar an Umsatz generiert.

1
Avatar
mimic182
#1 | 05. Aug 2016, 15:59
Ist mir auch schon aufgefallen. Meist werfe ich ein Ball, das Pokémon kommt wieder raus und weg ist es.
Avatar
mobius26139
#2 | 05. Aug 2016, 16:43
Is mir auch aufgefallen und auf mein Konto waren 10 Euro die auch einfach weg sind
Avatar
SebastianD
#3 | 05. Aug 2016, 17:30
man wird sich doch niht das spiel selbst kaputt machen.
Details zu Pokémon GO - Android

» Alle Infos, Artikel und Videos zu Pokémon GO
Cover zu Pokémon GO - Android
Plattformen: Android Apple iOS
Genre Adventure
Untergenre: -
Release D: 13. Juli 2016
Publisher: The Pokémon Company
Entwickler: Niantic Labs
Webseite: http://www.pokemon.com/de/poke...
USK: keine Angabe
Spiele-Logo: Download
