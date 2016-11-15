AC: Ezio Collection - Day-One-Patch bringt PS4-Pro-Support und mehr

Die Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection erscheint am 17. November und profitiert dank eines ersten Patches schon zum Release von der PS4 Pro. Aber auch die One-Version profitiert vom Update.

von Mirco Kämpfer,
15.11.2016 17:40 Uhr

Für Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection erscheint ein Day-One-Patch.Für Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection erscheint ein Day-One-Patch.

Die Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection gliedert sich in die Reihe der Spiele ein, die auf PS4 Pro von einer besseren Grafik profitieren. Wie aus dem Ubisoft-Forum hervorgeht, erscheint zum Release ein Day-One-Patch, der unter anderem dynamisches 4K-Rendering auf der PS4 Pro erlaubt.

Die Patchnotes des Day-One-Updates

Das Update behebt darüber hinaus zahlreiche Bugs von Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood und Revelations. Anbei die Patchnotes:

Unser Test zur Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection

***PlayStation 4***

  • 4K dynamic rendering support for PS4 Pro

Stability

  • Fixed an issue where the application gets stuck if user accesses Ubisoft Club when there is no free space available
  • Fixed an issue where the user is unable to access Ubisoft Club from episode selection screen after suspending the application and causing network error
  • Fixed an issue where save data becomes damaged and cannot be loaded when the user quits the application immediately after the save is created
  • Fixed an issue where the user remains stuck in the saving screen after accepting the message that the user has to wait for the content to finish downloading
  • Fixed an issue of infinite loading when booting game after certain steps in Assassin's Creed 2
  • Fixed miscellaneous crashes in Assassin's Creed: Revelations Lost Archive

Visuals

  • Fixed an issue where the smoke bomb can be seen through textures in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
  • Fixed an issue where using the smoke bomb causes flickering textures on buildings in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
  • Fixed an issue where some grass will disappear for one second when players get close in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
  • Fixed an issue where surroundings in Desmond's Journey changed into pure color and become corrupted when getting into Desmond's Journey-Part 1 in Assassin's Creed: Revelations

Localization

  • Fixed an issue where some map locations have placeholder text in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

***Xbox One***

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where a cut scene is partially rendered if the fleeing NPC is caught too early in Assassin's Creed 2
  • Fixed an issue where the camera passes through the room walls when the player jumps on the closet from a certain localization in Assassin's Creed 2

Stability

  • Fixed an issue where the campaign save game gets erased while user is changed when title is suspended in Lost Archive gameplay
  • Fixed an issue where the title does not seem to respond when trying to launch Lost Archive when the Ubisoft online services are inaccessible
  • Fixed an issue where all loading screens take a long time to complete to and from the launcher while servers are down
  • Fixed an issue where the game crashed when it goes in standby while being on the Account Picker from the 'Press START' screens

Visuals

  • Fixed an issue where textures stretched when approaching an aqueduct in Antico District in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
  • Fixed an issue where the smoke visual effects appear as blocks in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
  • Fixed an issue where building textures are flickering while moving around the area in Assassin's Creed 2

System

  • Fixed an issue where the title switches context to Profile B as the active user if user switches active profile A from Xbox Dashboard inside The Lost Archive
  • Fixed an issue where the title resets the user's settings when switching from Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood to Assassin's Creed: Revelations and then back to Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Localization

  • Fixed an issue where some text is displayed in traditional Chinese when the console is set to simplified Chinese language in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
  • Fixed an issue where "ID NOT FOUND" is displayed when losing connection in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
  • Fixed an issue of missing text in an objective for Assassin's Creed 2
  • Fixed an issue of the mission's description overlapping with the medals scoreboard in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

***Xbox One & Playstation 4***

  • Fixed an issue where installation status lines are not localized in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
  • Fixed an issue of some overlapping texts in the options menu in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood on Xbox One and PS4
  • Fixed an issue where the title name is not localized in Russian in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
<b>Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection</b><br>Über das Hauptmenü gelangt man schnell zu den einzelnen Spielen.
<b>Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection</b><br>Feinde können uns bei Sichtkontakt leicht enttarnen - glücklichweise werden sie in der Umgebung leuchtend markiert.
<b>Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection</b><br>Das Kampfystem der AC-Spiele ist simpel, macht aber trotzdem Spaß.
