AC: Ezio Collection - Day-One-Patch bringt PS4-Pro-Support und mehr

Für Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection erscheint ein Day-One-Patch.
Die Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection gliedert sich in die Reihe der Spiele ein, die auf PS4 Pro von einer besseren Grafik profitieren. Wie aus dem Ubisoft-Forum hervorgeht, erscheint zum Release ein Day-One-Patch, der unter anderem dynamisches 4K-Rendering auf der PS4 Pro erlaubt.
Die Patchnotes des Day-One-Updates
Das Update behebt darüber hinaus zahlreiche Bugs von Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood und Revelations. Anbei die Patchnotes:
Unser Test zur Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection
***PlayStation 4***
- 4K dynamic rendering support for PS4 Pro
Stability
- Fixed an issue where the application gets stuck if user accesses Ubisoft Club when there is no free space available
- Fixed an issue where the user is unable to access Ubisoft Club from episode selection screen after suspending the application and causing network error
- Fixed an issue where save data becomes damaged and cannot be loaded when the user quits the application immediately after the save is created
- Fixed an issue where the user remains stuck in the saving screen after accepting the message that the user has to wait for the content to finish downloading
- Fixed an issue of infinite loading when booting game after certain steps in Assassin's Creed 2
- Fixed miscellaneous crashes in Assassin's Creed: Revelations Lost Archive
Visuals
- Fixed an issue where the smoke bomb can be seen through textures in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue where using the smoke bomb causes flickering textures on buildings in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where some grass will disappear for one second when players get close in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where surroundings in Desmond's Journey changed into pure color and become corrupted when getting into Desmond's Journey-Part 1 in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Localization
- Fixed an issue where some map locations have placeholder text in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
***Xbox One***
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where a cut scene is partially rendered if the fleeing NPC is caught too early in Assassin's Creed 2
- Fixed an issue where the camera passes through the room walls when the player jumps on the closet from a certain localization in Assassin's Creed 2
Stability
- Fixed an issue where the campaign save game gets erased while user is changed when title is suspended in Lost Archive gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the title does not seem to respond when trying to launch Lost Archive when the Ubisoft online services are inaccessible
- Fixed an issue where all loading screens take a long time to complete to and from the launcher while servers are down
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed when it goes in standby while being on the Account Picker from the 'Press START' screens
Visuals
- Fixed an issue where textures stretched when approaching an aqueduct in Antico District in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where the smoke visual effects appear as blocks in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where building textures are flickering while moving around the area in Assassin's Creed 2
System
- Fixed an issue where the title switches context to Profile B as the active user if user switches active profile A from Xbox Dashboard inside The Lost Archive
- Fixed an issue where the title resets the user's settings when switching from Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood to Assassin's Creed: Revelations and then back to Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Localization
- Fixed an issue where some text is displayed in traditional Chinese when the console is set to simplified Chinese language in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue where "ID NOT FOUND" is displayed when losing connection in Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue of missing text in an objective for Assassin's Creed 2
- Fixed an issue of the mission's description overlapping with the medals scoreboard in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
***Xbox One & Playstation 4***
- Fixed an issue where installation status lines are not localized in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed an issue of some overlapping texts in the options menu in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed an issue where the title name is not localized in Russian in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.
Sortierung
Neueste zuerst Älteste zuerst
Ihr Kommentar wurde nicht gespeichert. Dies kann folgende Ursachen haben:
1. Der Kommentar ist länger als 4000 Zeichen.
2. Sie haben versucht, einen Kommentar innerhalb der 10-Sekunden-Schreibsperre zu senden.
3. Ihr Kommentar wurde als Spam identifiziert. Bitte beachten Sie unsere Richtlinien zum Erstellen von Kommentaren.
4. Sie verfügen nicht über die nötigen Schreibrechte.
Bei Fragen oder Problemen nutzen Sie bitte das Kontakt-Formular.