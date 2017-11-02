Update:

Das Assassin's Creed: Origins-Update 1.03 ist mittlerweile für PS4, Xbox One und den PC erhältlich. Auf der PS4 ist der Patch rund 1,5 GB groß, auf der Xbox One hingegen 1,8GB. Diejenigen, die Assassin's Creed: Origins ab dem 7. November 2017 auf der Xbox One X spielen wollen, dürfen sich über 4K- und Dolby Atmos-Support freuen, den das Update mit sich bringt.

Laut Patch-Notes ist der Trial of the Gods-Modus hier aber noch nicht dabei, dafür aber neue Effekte für den Foto-Modus des Action-RPGs.

Die kompletten Patch-Notes haben wir euch hier aufgelistet:

System

Improved stability and performance

Improved some visuals and looting issues on incapacitated or dead NPCs

Fixed multiple loading issues when getting back to playable character after using Senu

Graphics & Audio

Added HDR TV support

Added audio feedback on conflict warning

Added splashing sound when falling in water while mounted

Integrated Japanese voice overs in Military points of interest in certain languages

Fixed issue where dialogue lines could play twice

World

Improved some textures stretches and flickers

Improved the world visual when riding horse at high speed

Improved multiple spawning positions for NPCs and animals

Improved level of details in different locations

Fixed multiple lighting issues

Fixed some floating objects

Fixed water visual close to ships at night

Fixed looting issue on a chest inside Cyrene Barracks

Gameplay

Added rumble and visual feedback to Charge Heavy Attack while mounted

Allowed player to Assassinate an enemy while in fight with another group of enemies

Allowed Kill Loot ability in bare handed combat

Improved playable character, NPCs, and animal navigation

Improved NPCs reactions

Improved smoke bomb throwing usability

Improved spawn locations when reloading checkpoint in the Cyrene region

Improved controls on mount

Balanced damages when executing an Overpower Chain Throw

Prevented sandstorm from appearing over water

Prevented performing Overpower ability on allies

Prevented playable character from changing stance during dialogue scenes

Fixed various issues with the playable character being stuck in overheat stance, in haystacks, or in the world geometry under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue preventing players from picking up arrows in some circumstances

Fixed an issue preventing players from interacting with loot bags dropped inside cages

Fixed an issue where screen would briefly turn black when entering pause menu while in Stone Circle activity

Fixed an issue where the thrown weapon could sometimes not hit the intended enemy when using the Overpower Chain Throw ability

Fixed an issue with Critical Attack ability where playable character could sometimes not reach his target

Fixed an issue with caged lions attacks not dealing any damage

Fixed an issue with Ledge Assassination on sleeping enemies

Fixed an issue with Sickle Swords, Heavy Blunt & Scepter Classes not able to transition from Charged Heavy Attack to Charged Light Attack

Fixed the visual effect on Sickle Sword's Charged Light Attack

Fixed an issue where arrows could sometimes not hit a moving enemy when locked on him

Fixed some inconsistencies when using the Parry ability with Sickle Swords

Fixed the weapon rotation when releasing a Charged Heavy Attack

Fixed the camera movement while being locked on to an enemy

Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose health when parrying

Fixed an issue with Captains' throwing knives not dealing damage

Fixed an issue where player could not loot animals in water while being on ground

Fixed an issue where playable character would leave shield stance upon throwing a Smoke Bomb following a Dash action

Fixed an issue where the hidden blade would lose its upgrades upon respawning

Fixed an issue preventing the predator bow to hit targets in water

Fixed multiple issues with counterweights in Adorer of Thoth Tomb

Quests

Improved various cinematic transitions

Improved level of detail during several cinematic sequences

Improved NPC behavior in the Amanai Cave during the "Water Rats" quest

Improved cinematic during "The Lizard's Mask" quest

Improved multiple spawned positions for NPCs and animals in quests

Altered Present Day to prevent Leyla from taking unwanted paths back to the Animus

Fixed issue with the interaction with NPCs the Cat and Mouse quest

Fixed out of bound issues in Present Day

Fixed an issue where enemies would enter into conflict with playable character during the walk and talk for "Old Times" quest

Fixed an issue where Jeska would run after stray hippo's during "Smoke over water" quest

Fixed an issue where cinematic would not end unless skipped during "Taste of Her Sting" quest

Fixed an issue where Gennadios could stay stuck on horse during "Gennadios the Phylakitai" quest

Fixed the cinematic trigger during the boss fight of "The Lizard's Mask" quest

Fixed an issue where assassination celebration would appear prematurely during "The Battle of the Nile" quest

Fixed an issue preventing the world from loading properly during "The Final Weighing" quest

Fixed an issue where Taharqa could stop moving during "The Scarab's Lies" quest

Fixed an issue where Nikias would spawn far away from chariot after failing during "Wild Ride" quest

Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck in a dialogue scene in "What's Yours Is Mine" quest

Fixed an issue where "Pompeius Magnus" quest would not appear in the "Completed" section of the Quest Log

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading after completing "May Amun Walk Beside You" quest

Fixed an issue where the beggar could remain stuck while climbing a rock near Omorfi Villa in 'A Dream of Ashes'' quest

Fixed issues with unwanted NPCs or animals appearing in cinematics camera shots

Fixed an issue where Meketre could not enter in combat mode during "The Hungry River" quest

Fixed an issue sometime preventing the interaction with Hotephres in ''Shadya's Rest'' quest

Fixed an issue where playable character would light himself on fire when lighting some torches

Fixed an issue that could prevent the final part of "Aya" quest from starting

Fixed an issue that could prevent Nikias from mounting chariot during "Wild Ride" quest

Fixed an issue that could prevent Bayek from interacting with chests while holding his gear during "The Scarab's Lies" quest

Fixed an issue that could cause the hay bundles to fall out of world during "Abuse of Power" quest

Fixed an issue where Bayek could be killed during a black screen transition when completing ''The Scarab's lies'' quest

Fixed various issues preventing objectives from updating in various quests

Activities

Increased Rewards in Hippodrome and Arena

Fixed an issue where the recover prompt would disappear too fast in Hippodrome

Fixed an issue with the Leaderboard not updating properly in the Arena or Hippodrome

Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from progressing after the Duelist I encounter in the Arena

Fixed the Arena's entry gate that could remain open

User Interface

Added back button icon to locked menu pages

Added category filters in the Gear page of the Store

Added a completed activity panel to some activity locations

Added indication of the currently equipped gear in the shop upgrade menu

Added a hold gauge to 'Follow Road' input representation

Implemented camera roll in Photo Mode

Implement multiple effect types (depth of field, exposure, vignette, temperature, tint, saturation, noise) in Photo Mode

Improved Photo Mode grid to follow 'Rule of Thirds' principle

Disabled Photo Mode when in Stone Circles

Disabled critical messages when in Photo Mode

Disabled filter selection during composition mode in Photo Mode

Fixed issue where placing a waypoint on a photo thumbnail would display an infinite loading symbol

Improved the loot icon when purchasing a Heka Chest

Updated the Tame Animal ability description in the Ability Tree menu

Reduced text size in Arena wave display to prevent display issues in some languages

Corrected the number of Completed Quests visible in its section of the Quest Log menu

Fixed some critical message from appearing even if HUD is set to minimal

Fixed health bar display when aiming at Ptolemaic Champions

Fixed missing Quest Icon in Daily Quest

Fixed issue preventing research folders from opening in Present Day menu

Fixed material icons display when deploying Senu

Fixed an issue where the combat feedback could remain visible

Fixed an issue where the "God Slayer" Ubisoft Club Action and Badge were not unlocked upon meeting the proper requirements

Fixed an issue where world map would be desaturated if opened inside a tomb

Fixed inconsistencies in crafted gear preview stats when item was already fully upgraded

Fixed refresh issue where the Ancient Maps Pack remains present in the Store after purchasing any other Map

Fixed last row of the Trinkets menu not being displayed correctly in inventory page of the menu

Fixed several issues with suggested level for quests in the menu

Fixed ellipsis glyph in Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese fonts

Fixed various visual and functionality, menu issues

Originalmeldung:

Ubisofts vor Kurzem erschienenes Meuchelmörderabenteuer Assassin's Creed: Origins soll auch nach dem Release mit neuen kostenlosen wie kostenpflichtigen Inhalten versorgt werden, die uns im virtuellen Sand des alten Ägpytens bei Laune halten sollen. Den kompletten DLC-Fahrplan veröffentlichten die Macher bereits einige Wochen vor dem Release des Action-RPGs.

Im November soll schließlich das erste (kostenlose) Content-Update nach dem Launch von Assassin's Creed: Origins für PS4, Xbox One und den PC erscheinen. Details zu den Inhalten hat Ubisoft jetzt bekannt gegeben.

Das November-Update für Assassin's Creed: Origins bringt neben Bugfixes, Stabilitätsverbesserungen, neuen Paketen für den Echtgeld-Shop den Trial of the Gods-Modus mit sich, der uns gegen ägyptische Götter kämpfen lässt. Als erstes ziehen wir gegen Anubis in den Kampf. Gewinnen wir, winkt legendäres Loot.

Das November-Update hat außerdem den Xbox One X-Support für das Action-RPG im Gepäck sowie HDR-Unterstützung, die aber ebenfalls für die PS4- und PC-Version von Assassin's Creed: Origins gelten soll. Ein genaues Release-Datum hat das November-Update für Assassin's Creed: Origins noch nicht. Die Xbox One X hingegen erscheint am 7. November 2017.