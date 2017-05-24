Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Update 1.16 ist live - hier die Patchnotes

Der Patch 1.16 für CoD: Infinite Warfare ist ab sofort verfügbar. Hier die Änderungen im Überblick.

von Mirco Kämpfer,
24.05.2017 10:37 Uhr

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ist nun auf Version 1.16Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ist nun auf Version 1.16

Für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare steht ab sofort das neue Update 1.16 auf PS4, Xbox One und PC zum Download bereit. Der Patch wiegt rund 2 GB und bringt neben zahlreichen Bugfixes das Ken Jeong-Voice Over Pack sowie das CWL Personalization Pack.

Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler die Gesten im Spiel angepasst, sodass ihr diese nun auch aus dem Sprint ausführen könnt. Spielt ihr im Splitscreen den Hardpoint-Modus, werden eingenommene Punkte bei Spielern unterschiedlicher Teams nun nicht mehr in verschiedenen Farben angezeigt. Anbei die vollständigen Patchnotes.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Genre: Action
Release: 04.11.2016

Preisvergleich Mehr zum Spiel

Neuerungen & Änderungen von Update 1.16

Neu

  • Ken Jeong Voice Over Pack
  • CWL Personalization Pack - COD Champs

Allgemeine Fixes:

  • Updated the Blind Eye perk challenge from "scorestreaks" to "weapon systems" as we have now made this challenge possible by killing micro turrets
  • Gestures - all cosmetic gestures can now be performed while sprinting
  • Adjusted the Blackout Grenade to bring its power level and overall consistency closer to that of the Jammer Grenade
  • Gameplay audio for Defender and Uplink will occur in the Winner's Circle, interrupting the Announcer's End Game win/loss VO lines. This has been fixed
  • Fix for the Calling Card notification not disappearing after highlighting or equipping the GameBattles calling card
  • In splitscreen, captured Hardpoint colors would not show different colors with players on different teams. This has been fixed
  • After entering a prestige, the After Action Report for completing a match would display placeholder images and text for calling cards. This has been fixed
  • Fix for an error that could occur when a guest player attempts to open the Friend list in the menu during gameplay on Xbox One
  • Fix for players being stuck on the "Purchasing Supply Drop" screen if they repurchase another drop while the loot ceremony screen is running in the background
  • Fixes for a few mouse and keyboard issues when accessing the Scorestreak Variants on PC
  • Fix for some calling cards not being displayed in the preview pane on the right
  • Fix for the VO line "Last Alive" not playing for the second team with one player left in SnR and SnD modes
  • Fix for users unable to use the "Change-Up" passive for the legendary T.H.O.R. - Nimbus when using button layouts that use the "toggle aim down sight" setting

CWL/CODCaster:

  • Fix for the CODCaster not displaying the proper team color on the objective icons

Im April erschien mit Continuum der zweite DLC für Infinite Warfare, der neben einem neuen Zombie-Kapitel auch vier neue Maps bereithält. Alle Infos zum Zusatzinhalt findet ihr hier.

Seid ihr mit dem Patch 1.16 zufrieden oder stört euch noch etwas an Infinite Warfare?

Kommentare

Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.

Ich habe ein Konto Kostenlos registrieren

Sortierung

Neueste zuerst Älteste zuerst

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Genre: Action
Release: 04.11.2016

Preisvergleich Mehr zum Spiel
Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
Zum Thema

vor einer Stunde

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Update 1.16 ist live - hier die Patchnotes

vor 2 Wochen

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Quartermaster-Update liefert neuen Gratis-Content

vor einem Monat

Call of Duty: WW2 - Der Shooter will zurück zu den Wurzeln, aber ist das eine gute Idee?

19.04.2017

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - DLC Continuum jetzt für PS4 erhältlich

07.03.2017

CoD: Infinite Warfare - Mit GameTube im Horrorwald

10.02.2017

Call of Duty - Activision verspricht Rückkehr zu den Wurzeln & "traditionelle Kriegsführung"

03.02.2017

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Sabotage-Map-Pack im DLC-Check für PS4

02.02.2017

CoD: Infinite Warfare - Mit GameTube Zombies jagen & Modern Warfare Remastered gewinnen
mehr anzeigen
alle anzeigen
Beliebt
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Update 1.16 ist live - hier die Patchnotes

vor einer Stunde

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Update 1.16 ist live - hier die Patchnotes
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare im Test - Besser als sein Ruf   33    

04.11.2016

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare im Test - Besser als sein Ruf
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Alle Missionen und Kapitel in der Übersicht   2    

04.11.2016

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Alle Missionen und Kapitel in der Übersicht
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Sabotage-Map-Pack im DLC-Check für PS4   2    

03.02.2017

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Sabotage-Map-Pack im DLC-Check für PS4
mehr anzeigen
Aktuell

vor einer Minute

World of Tanks - Wargaming entschuldigt sich bei YouTuber für Takedown-Drohung

vor 16 Minuten

Level-5 - Mindestens ein Switch-Spiel bei den Machern von Prof. Layton & Yo-Kai Watch in Arbeit

vor 26 Minuten

Call of Duty: WW2 - Achsenmächte werden in der Kampagne definitiv nicht spielbar sein

vor 38 Minuten

Pokémon GO - Entwickler verstecken seltene Pokémon angeblich vor Cheatern

vor 56 Minuten

PS Store - Neue Funktion: Bekannte Entwickler empfehlen die besten PS4- & PS3-Spiele

vor einer Stunde

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer: Peter Parker wird zum echten Superheld

vor einer Stunde

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Update 1.16 ist live - hier die Patchnotes

vor 2 Stunden

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle - Erste Bilder & neue Infos zum Switch-Exklusivspiel

vor 2 Stunden

Rainbow Six: Siege - Operation Health beginnt: Rank-Reset, neues Matchmaking, Glaz-Nerf

vor 3 Stunden

Call of Duty: WW2 - Neue Infos zur Kampagne: Gore-Effekte, Winter-Schauplätze, historische Korrektheit

vor 18 Stunden

Ihr habt entschieden - Diese Features braucht eine PlayStation 5

vor 18 Stunden

Far Cry 5 - Video: Koop-Cops gegen Amerikas Religions-Fanatiker?
mehr anzeigen