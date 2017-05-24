Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Update 1.16 ist live - hier die Patchnotes

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ist nun auf Version 1.16
Für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare steht ab sofort das neue Update 1.16 auf PS4, Xbox One und PC zum Download bereit. Der Patch wiegt rund 2 GB und bringt neben zahlreichen Bugfixes das Ken Jeong-Voice Over Pack sowie das CWL Personalization Pack.
Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler die Gesten im Spiel angepasst, sodass ihr diese nun auch aus dem Sprint ausführen könnt. Spielt ihr im Splitscreen den Hardpoint-Modus, werden eingenommene Punkte bei Spielern unterschiedlicher Teams nun nicht mehr in verschiedenen Farben angezeigt. Anbei die vollständigen Patchnotes.
Neuerungen & Änderungen von Update 1.16
Neu
- Ken Jeong Voice Over Pack
- CWL Personalization Pack - COD Champs
Allgemeine Fixes:
- Updated the Blind Eye perk challenge from "scorestreaks" to "weapon systems" as we have now made this challenge possible by killing micro turrets
- Gestures - all cosmetic gestures can now be performed while sprinting
- Adjusted the Blackout Grenade to bring its power level and overall consistency closer to that of the Jammer Grenade
- Gameplay audio for Defender and Uplink will occur in the Winner's Circle, interrupting the Announcer's End Game win/loss VO lines. This has been fixed
- Fix for the Calling Card notification not disappearing after highlighting or equipping the GameBattles calling card
- In splitscreen, captured Hardpoint colors would not show different colors with players on different teams. This has been fixed
- After entering a prestige, the After Action Report for completing a match would display placeholder images and text for calling cards. This has been fixed
- Fix for an error that could occur when a guest player attempts to open the Friend list in the menu during gameplay on Xbox One
- Fix for players being stuck on the "Purchasing Supply Drop" screen if they repurchase another drop while the loot ceremony screen is running in the background
- Fixes for a few mouse and keyboard issues when accessing the Scorestreak Variants on PC
- Fix for some calling cards not being displayed in the preview pane on the right
- Fix for the VO line "Last Alive" not playing for the second team with one player left in SnR and SnD modes
- Fix for users unable to use the "Change-Up" passive for the legendary T.H.O.R. - Nimbus when using button layouts that use the "toggle aim down sight" setting
CWL/CODCaster:
- Fix for the CODCaster not displaying the proper team color on the objective icons
Im April erschien mit Continuum der zweite DLC für Infinite Warfare, der neben einem neuen Zombie-Kapitel auch vier neue Maps bereithält. Alle Infos zum Zusatzinhalt findet ihr hier.
Seid ihr mit dem Patch 1.16 zufrieden oder stört euch noch etwas an Infinite Warfare?
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.
Sortierung
Neueste zuerst Älteste zuerst
Ihr Kommentar wurde nicht gespeichert. Dies kann folgende Ursachen haben:
1. Der Kommentar ist länger als 4000 Zeichen.
2. Sie haben versucht, einen Kommentar innerhalb der 10-Sekunden-Schreibsperre zu senden.
3. Ihr Kommentar wurde als Spam identifiziert. Bitte beachten Sie unsere Richtlinien zum Erstellen von Kommentaren.
4. Sie verfügen nicht über die nötigen Schreibrechte.
Bei Fragen oder Problemen nutzen Sie bitte das Kontakt-Formular.