Destiny: Age of Triumph - Patch-Notes & alle Inhalte des finalen Updates 2.6.0

Destiny: Age of Triumph ist seit dem 28. März 2017 erhältlich.

Mit dem gestern veröffentlichten ersten Teaser-Trailer zu Destiny 2 vor Augen, dürfte das letzte große Live-Event des noch immer lebendigen Vorgängers Destiny bei dem einen oder anderen unter euch vielleicht in den Hintergrund gerückt sein. Seit gestern, den 28. März 2017, können wir uns Destiny: Age of Triumph (Zeitalter des Triumphs) mit dem prall gefüllten Update 2.6.0 für PS4 und Xbox One herunterladen.

Das knapp 850MB große Content-Update beschert uns neben alten Raids und einem 13-seitigen Buch der Rekorde neue Waffen, Rüstungsteile, Ornamente, Sparrows, Geisthüllen und Abzeichen. Außerdem verkauft Xur jetzt zusätzlich jede Woche zwei neue exotischen Waffen-Bundles, die jeweils eine exotische Waffe und ein passendes Waffenornament enthalten. Die fünf größten Neuerungen, die Age of Triumph mit sich bringt, beleuchtet Mirco hier für euch genauer.

Alle neuen Inhalte für Destiny findet ihr in den folgenden Patch-Notes:

Raids

A Raid playlist is now available featuring one Raid in the director each week

Recommended Light level: 390

New Weapons, Armor, Armor Ornaments, Ghosts, Sparrows, Shaders and Emblems to discover

Players will receive one Age of Triumph Armor Ornament token for successful completion of the featured Raid (once per week per account)

All Challenge Modes are enabled on the weekly featured Raid

Players will receive one Age of Triumph Armor Ornament token for successful completion of Challenge Modes (once per character, per Challenge Mode, per week)

Players will receive a "Knuckles of Eao" by completing a featured Raid's opening encounter (once per week, per account)

Use Knuckles of Eao then defeat a Raid boss in the weekly featured playlist to receive extra rewards

Knuckles of Eao consumables stack to a maximum of 5

Three of Coins should now activate on the following bosses:

Templar

Atheon

Ir-yut

Crota

Added Challenge Modes to the following Encounters:

Atheon

Templar

Ir-yut

Crota

Fixes

Fixed an issue where killing Ir-Yut would not always end the Deathsinger encounter and players would have to deal with infinitely respawning Knights

Removed a condition that prevented Fireteams of less than three from progressing past the Gorgons in the Vault of Glass

Fixed an issue where one of the door switches in the second Vosik encounter was partially obscured by the wall and difficult to hit with a SIVA Charge

Crucible

Crucible Director

Updated core nodes to cycle between available activities on a weekly cadence:

Node 1 cycles between Control and Clash

Node 2 cycles between Rift and Supremacy

Node 3 cycles between Elimination and Trials of Osiris (on weekend only)

Node 4 cycles between Skirmish and Salvage

Node 5 cycles between Rumble and Rumble Supremacy

Weekly Featured Crucible activities consolidated into a single node:

Weekly Featured activities include Combined Arms, Zone Control, Mayhem Clash, Mayhem Rumble and Doubles

Classic playlists have been removed, players who do not own Rise of Iron can now access the Weekly Featured Crucible activity

Crucible Bounties

Updated Crucible Daily Bounties to be more inclusive, no longer requiring specific Subclasses or Fireteams

Added new Weekly Crucible Weapon Bounties to the Crucible Quartermaster

Possible Weapon rewards include items from the Crucible Vendor, Crucible Playlists, Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris

Lord Shaxx will now offer his Weekly Bounty for both available 6v6 modes each week

Trials of Osiris Bounties have been updated:

Existing Bounties will remain in your inventory and can be completed to acquire their respective rewards

New versions of the Bounties will now be offered by Brother Vance and can be completed daily when Trials of Osiris is active

Armor and Weapon rewards from Bounties updated to include all non-adept Y3 items

Quests

Crucible Quest chain from Lord Shaxx has been removed, you can complete the current quest you are on but will not acquire the next quest in the chain

Iron Banner

Dusty Iron Engrams updated to decrypt immediately upon purchase

Dusty Iron Engrams now have a chance to contain Year 2 Iron Companion Armor

Iron Banner match rewards updated to include Year 2 Iron Companion Armor

Slightly increased chance for Year 1 and Year 2 armor rewards from Iron Banner matches

Support added for Iron Banner Mayhem Clash

Some vendor items on Efrideet have had their rolls updated

Trials of Osiris/Elimination

Fixed an issue where a player on the surviving team could use Fireborn to cause the round to continue even when all enemies were dead

General

Made Special Ammo crates instantly refill your Special Weapon on pickup

Disabled Join-in-Progress for Rumble playlists if any player has at least 100 points

Private Matches

Removed Power and Vehicle options, added Ammo and Respawn options that vary by mode:

Ammunition - Default, No Special, No Heavy, No Ammo Crates

Respawns - Teammate Revives, Instant, After 3 Seconds, After 5 Seconds, After 10 Seconds

Vehicles are now enabled on maps that support them, except in Inferno modes

Round Time options adjusted for Elimination to default to 90 seconds to match the playlist setting

Maps

Fixed an issue where players were able to leave the intended playable area on Icarus and Skyline

Patrols

Fixed an issue where Plaguelands patrols were not dropping collection items

Grimoire

Grimoire card "SRL: Sparrow Racing" can now also be earned from Private Matches using the Sparrow Racing gametype

Players who have acquired the Y3 Khvostov will be awarded all Grimoire cards for the Khvostov Manual pages (including pages 1, 15, and 17) upon entering Orbit

Players will now be awarded with the Y1 Icebreaker Grimoire card upon acquiring the Y3 Icebreaker. Players who have already acquired the Y3 Icebreaker will receive the card upon entering Orbit

Sandbox

Memory of Skorri will now require a kill to start working and will charge Supers for 1 minute, or until the round ends or the player dies

Sidearms will no longer allow ammo to stack through death and instead will reset to a single magazine every respawn

Added 1 round to Truth's maximum inventory and increased its reload speed to max

Added more flinch to No Land Beyond and widened its potential recoil space - it will recoil the same amount, but not necessarily in the same direction

Recovery reduction was removed from the Blink Talent Grid Nodes and the time the player was left HUDless has been lowered

Hand Cannon range falloff now starts ~3m earlier

Auto Rifles' minimum damage (damage done at maximum range falloff) increased by 7%

Kills with Necrochasm no longer require headshots to explode enemies (flying enemies such as Shanks and Wizards do not explode)

Increased Recovery given by Astrocyte Verse's Move to Survive perk from +3 to +7

Fixed an issue where the Rescue Mag perk would replenish ammunition when taking self-damage

Fixed an issue where changes to the Shotgun perk Rangefinder intended with Hotfix 2.5.0.2 did not go into effect

Fixed an issue that where changes to Shotgun in-air accuracy did not go into effect

Health Regen changes

Changes reverted:

Suros Legacy perk

No Backup Plans

Ward of Dawn cast

Apotheosis Veil

Embrace the Void

Kept the recent changes, but increased the amount of Health/Shield given per kill from 36 to 57:

Hungering Blade

Transfusion: Cooldown was also removed

Cauterize: Cooldown was also removed

Red Death perk

Lifesteal: Also applies to The Ram

Strikes

New Nightfall modifier: Daybreak combines the Epic and Mayhem modifiers every fourth week

Nightfall blue flames and Radiant Light Reputation bonus on completion have returned

More aggressive idle player detection; now in line with Crucible Activity

Fixed an issue in The Nexus where the Aegis would be continuously deleted and respawned

Fixed an issue in The Shadow Thief where players would get the "Joining Allies" message while in the playable space during the fight with Taniks

Vendors

Increased the reputation awarded by the Gunsmith for completing weapon tests

Eris Morn now accepts Moldering Shards and charged Antiquated Runes as donations in exchange for Crota's Bane reputation

Adjusted the price of ammo synthesis for purchase from Eris Morn

Shiro-4 will now accept Isenfyre Tokens in exchange for 500 Vanguard reputation

The Crucible Quartermaster now sells ammo synthesis consumables in exchange for Hadium Flakes

Vendor items sold for Legendary Marks have had their light levels increased to 380

Two new Emotes are available from the Emote Kiosk: Please and Thanks

Adjusted the rarity of certain ships available from Amanda Holliday

Vendors selling level 40 Legendary Armor and Weapons now update perks and stats at the weekly reset

This includes the following vendors:

Vanguard Mentors and Quartermaster

Crucible Quartermaster

Lord Shaxx

Dead Orbit

New Monarchy

Future War Cult

Xûr

Now sells two new Exotic weapon bundles each week in addition to his regular weekly sale items

Each bundle costs 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust and contains 1 Exotic Weapon and 1 matching Weapon Ornament

Silver Dust Store

Many Eververse items available from the Dawning are now available on the Silver Dust Kiosk

Sterling and Radiant Treasures have been removed from the Silver Dust Store

New Silver Dust Engram items have been added to the Silver Dust Store and their corresponding vendors for a cost of 5 Silver Dust

Items obtained from these Engrams dismantle into 1 Silver Dust:

Arena Engram - Lord Shaxx - Contains infusible Crucible Armor from Year 1 and 2

Exodus Engram - Arach Jalaal - Contains infusible Dead Orbit Armor from Year 1 and 2

Warpath Engram - Lakshmi-2 - Contains infusible Future War Cult Armor from Year 1 and 2

Unity Engram - Executor Hideo - Contains infusible New Monarchy Armor from Year 1 and 2

Triad Engram - Vanguard Mentors - Contains infusible Vanguard Armor from Year 1 and 2

Sterling Engram - Silver Dust Store - Contains Spektar Armor from Year 2's Sterling Treasure

Icy Engram - Silver Dust Store - Contains Chroma Armor from Treasures of the Dawning

Cost is 10 Silver Dust, items dismantle to 5 Silver Dust

Players who have previously obtained Dawning and Desolate Armor pieces may purchase these items from the Silver Dust Store

Eververse

Treasure of Ages is now available for purchase from Eververse. Contains existing Eververse items, as well as many new items to collect:

Shaders

Weapon Ornaments

Ships

Triumph Armor Set

Players can receive up to three free Treasure of Ages per account per week for their first completion of the following activities:

Heroic Strike playlist

Weekly Crucible playlist

Weekly Story playlist

General