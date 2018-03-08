Während die Fortnite-Server gerade offline sind, um uns auf das kommende Update 3.2.0 beziehungsweise v3.2 vorzubereiten, hat Epic Games die Patchnotes auf der offiziellen Website veröffentlicht.
Neben einigen neuen Inhalten wie den 20vs20-Modus und einen Skin, hat der Patch eine Reihe von Quality of Life-Änderungen und Bugfixes im Gepäck. Auf folgende Highlights dürft ihr euch freuen.
Teams of 20 - Neuer Spielmodus für Battle Royale
Im bereits angekündigten "20vs20vs20vs20vs20"-Modus für Fortnite: Battle Royale. Hierbei handelt es sich um ein LTM-Special Event, ist also wie zuletzt Pures Gold ein zeitlich basiertes Event, das nach einiger Zeit wieder aus den Playlists verschwindet und durch einen neuen Spielmodus ersetzt wird.
So funktioniert der Teams of 20 Modus:
- Jedes Team besteht aus fünf Squads aus je vier Spielern
- Die Teammitglieder werden grün auf der Karte angezeigt
- Auf der Karte wird nun die Gesamtzahl der Spieler in jedem Team angezeigt
- Erhöhte Chancen auf Schatztruhen von 50-70% auf 60-80%.
- Erhöhte Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass Munitionskisten von 65-80% auf 75-90% spawnen
- Die Supply Drop-Rate von wurde von 180 (+/- 30 s) auf 210 (+/- 30 s) erhöht.
Burnout-Skin (erhältlich in Battle Royale)
Mit Burnout bekommen wir dank Update 3.2.0 einen brandneuen Skin für den kostenlosen Battle Royale-Modus.
Patchnotes für v3.2 (Battle Royale)
Gameplay
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players at 60 FPS could not jump as high as those playing at 30 FPS.
- Fixed an issue that prevented weapon tracers from being visible after a certain distance.
- Fixed an auto-sprint issue that would cause players to continue sprinting when they tried to stop.
Waffen & Items
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with the Hunting Rifle's accuracy.Now uses perfect accuracy when aiming and not moving. Hip-fire remains unchanged.Fixed an issue with accuracy reticle UI being slightly mismatched.
- Fixed additional weapon loading issues that prevented players from being able to see or use their weapon while the world was loading.
- Fixed an issue where firing a weapon could cancel the equip animation.
Welt
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the kitchen cabinets that were placed outside of some houses. They are now back inside where they belong.
- Increased the HP value of Weeping Willow trees so it is more representative of the amount of resources it gives.
UI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused an inventory slot to be unusable.
- Fixed an issue where players would have to press the 'Leave Match' button twice when exiting an in-progress match.
- Fixed an issue where squad members could be missing from the top panel when opening the in-game menu.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when closing the game after opening the settings menu.
Art/Animation
- The Pump Shotgun's pump animation will now play when held up instead of at rest.
- Distant buildings and objects now connect to the terrain more smoothly.
- Improved terrain rendering and cloud shadows.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Glider trails were not visible to other players.
- Fixed an issue that prevented destruction effects from playing while on low effects settings
Audio
- Improved the default glider and umbrella open sound so that it syncs up with animation.
- Added an audio cue that will play when squad members jump from the Battle Bus.
- Improved the Epic/Legendary Assault Rifle close-range fire sound.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that would occur when unplugging headphones.
- Fixed an issue that would cause tactically important sounds to occasionally be cancelled.
Performance
- Fixed hitching when certain player outfits were loaded in the middle of the match.
- Fixed crashes that could occur in rare cases when using the NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights feature.
Für Rette die Welt gibt's zudem Hoverboard Boost Pads und den Wukong-Skin, der ab jetzt im Store erhältlich ist. Die Patchnotes mit allen Änderungen findet ihr auf der offiziellen Website von Epic Games.
