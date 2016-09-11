Forza Horizon 3 - Das ist der komplette Soundtrack

Der Soundtrack von Forza Horizon 3 dürfte für jeden etwas zu bieten haben.

In kaum einem anderen Spiel trägt die Musik so sehr zum Spielgefühl und zur Atmosphäre bei wie in den Forza-Horizon-Spielen. Auch Forza Horizon 3, das Ende des Monats für die Xbox One erscheint, hat wieder einen umfangreichen Soundtrack zu bieten. Wie gewohnt sind die Musikstücke auf Radiostationen aufgeteilt, acht davon gibt es insgesamt im Spiel.

Weiterhin habt ihr in FH3 die Möglichkeit, Custom Playlists zu erstellen und so zu den Klängen eurer Lieblings-Songs durch Australien zu heizen. Mit Groove Music Radio könnt ihr außerdem Musik vom One Drive direkt ins Spiel streamen.

Moderator Van Pierszalowski moderiert diesen Hard Rock-, Punk-, Emo- und Indie-Rock-Sender.

"Caught By My Shadow" by Albert Hammond Jr.

"Losing Touch" by Albert Hammond Jr.

"We've Had Enough" by Alkaline Trio

"Patience" by Bad Suns

"You're Not Pretty But You Got It Goin' On" by Band Of Skulls

"Rival" by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

"Bored to Death" by Blink 182

"Carry Me" by Bombay Bicycle Club

"All Over" by CRUISR

"Weighted" by Frnkiero and the Cellabration"

"Love Like That" by Mayer Hawthorne

"Hard to Love" by MIAMIGO

"See You" by Saves the Day

"Ablaze" by School of Seven Bells

"The Sound" by The 1975

"We're The Trees" by The A-Sides

"Ten Minutes" by The Get Up Kids

"Blood On The Sand" by Thrice

"What's Real" by WATERS