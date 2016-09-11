 
Forza Horizon 3 - Xbox One
Rennspiel  |  Release: 27. September 2016  |  Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Forza Horizon 3 - Das ist der komplette Soundtrack

Wie schon seine Vorgänger hat auch Forza Horizon 3 einen umfangreichen Soundtrack, verteilt auf mehrere Radiostationen, zu bieten. Wir haben die Liste aller Songs.

Von Tobias Veltin

Datum: 11.09.2016


Forza Horizon 3 : Der Soundtrack von Forza Horizon 3 dürfte für jeden etwas zu bieten haben. Der Soundtrack von Forza Horizon 3 dürfte für jeden etwas zu bieten haben.

In kaum einem anderen Spiel trägt die Musik so sehr zum Spielgefühl und zur Atmosphäre bei wie in den Forza-Horizon-Spielen. Auch Forza Horizon 3, das Ende des Monats für die Xbox One erscheint, hat wieder einen umfangreichen Soundtrack zu bieten. Wie gewohnt sind die Musikstücke auf Radiostationen aufgeteilt, acht davon gibt es insgesamt im Spiel.

Weiterhin habt ihr in FH3 die Möglichkeit, Custom Playlists zu erstellen und so zu den Klängen eurer Lieblings-Songs durch Australien zu heizen. Mit Groove Music Radio könnt ihr außerdem Musik vom One Drive direkt ins Spiel streamen.

Vagrant Records

Moderator Van Pierszalowski moderiert diesen Hard Rock-, Punk-, Emo- und Indie-Rock-Sender.

  • "Caught By My Shadow" by Albert Hammond Jr.

  • "Losing Touch" by Albert Hammond Jr.

  • "We've Had Enough" by Alkaline Trio

  • "Patience" by Bad Suns

  • "You're Not Pretty But You Got It Goin' On" by Band Of Skulls

  • "Rival" by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

  • "Bored to Death" by Blink 182

  • "Carry Me" by Bombay Bicycle Club

  • "All Over" by CRUISR

  • "Weighted" by Frnkiero and the Cellabration"

  • "Love Like That" by Mayer Hawthorne

  • "Hard to Love" by MIAMIGO

  • "See You" by Saves the Day

  • "Ablaze" by School of Seven Bells

  • "The Sound" by The 1975

  • "We're The Trees" by The A-Sides

  • "Ten Minutes" by The Get Up Kids

  • "Blood On The Sand" by Thrice

  • "What's Real" by WATERS

  • "Come On" by White Lies

Eitaph Records

Ein weiterer Rocksender, der mit einem Mix aus Punk, Metal und Post-Hardcore aufwartet.

  • "Naivety" by A Day to Remember

  • "This Loneliness" by Avion Roe

  • "Anxiety" by Bad Religion

  • "She's A Blast" by Beautiful Bodies

  • "The Gold Song" by Bouncing Souls

  • "Spineless and Scarlet Red" by Descendants

  • "It Remembers" by Every Time I Die

  • "Make Me Dumb" by Joyce Manor

  • "Elephant" by letlive.

  • "Raise Your Voice" by Obey The Brave

  • "Get It Right" by The Offspring

  • "Greed" by Pennywise

  • "ISUA" by Plague Vendor

  • "Fall Back Down" by Rancid

  • "Racing Toward a Red Light" by Saosin

  • "Gold" by Sleeping With Sirens

  • "Palm Dreams" byTouché Amoré

  • "Come Around" by Transplants

Hospital Records

Chris Goss und London Elektricity präsentieren ein Sammelsurium von Drum-and-Bass-Titeln.

  • "Wish List" by Anile

  • "Blurred Memories (feat. Synkro) (Etherwood Remix)" by Bop

  • "Aurora (feat. Metrik)" by Camo & Krooked

  • "Throw Ya Hands" by Danny Byrd

  • "Souvenirs (feat. Zara Kershaw) by Etherwood

  • "Constellations (Forza Horizon 3 VIP)" by Fred V & Grafix

  • "Ultraviolet" by Fred V & Grafix

  • "One More Moment (feat. Cepasa)" by Keeno

  • "Lust Thrust" by Krakota

  • "Sea Air" by Krakota

  • "Icarus (feat. Hugh Hardie)" by Logistics

  • "Tape Loops (feat. Hugh Hardie)" by London Elektricity

  • "Solarize (feat. Logistics) (Album Mix)" by Maduk

  • "Cadence (Instrumental)" by Metrik

  • "Get Away From Here (Instrumental)" by Netsky

  • "'Til Dawn" by Nu:Tone

  • "Only U (Real Quick)" by Ownglow

  • "Blight Mamba" by Royalston

  • "What The Future Holds" by S.P.Y.

  • "Komodo" by Whiney

Future Classic Radio

Hier wird hauptsächlich australische Musik gespielt, direkt von einem von Australiens besten Independent Music Companies.

  • "Real Talk" by Anna Lunoe and Touch Sensitive

  • "Heirloom" by Basenji

  • "Dekire feat. Oscar Key Sung (Bodhi Remix) " by Charles Murdoch

  • "1998" by Chet Faker

  • "Goddess" by Chrome Sparks

  • "Crave You (feat. Giselle)" by Flight Facilities

  • "Sunshine feat. Reggie Watts" by Flight Facilities

  • "Never Be Like You (feat. Kai) " by Flume

  • "Sleepless (feat Jezzabel Doran) " by Flume

  • "Just A Lover" by Hayden James

  • "Beta" by HWLS

  • "B 1" by Jagwar Ma

  • "Bird Of Prey" by karma Kid

  • "Peace - LIM2 Radio Edit" by Kenton Slash Demon

  • "Jungle" by Panama

  • "The Worry (Andras Dub) " by Seekae

  • "Pizza Guy" by Touch Sensitive

  • "Heartburn (Felix Cartal Remix) " by Wafia

  • "Flash Drive (feat Baby) " by Wave Racer

  • "Avocado Galaxy" by World Champion

Horizon Pulse

Dieser Sender ist schon seit dem ersten Teil dabei und bietet diverse Electronica-Songs, präsentiert von Amy Simpson.

  • "Freedom! '15" by !!!

  • "Get Lost" by BreakBot

  • "Bury It" by CHVRCHES

  • "Clearest Blue" by CHVRCHES

  • "Lights & Music" by Cut Copy

  • "Go Time" by Digitalism

  • "HandClap" by Fitz and The Tantrums

  • "D.A.N.C.E" by Justice

  • "A Love Song" by Ladyhawke

  • "The River" by Ladyhawke

  • "Almighty Gosh" by Lucius

  • "I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix) " by Lykke Li

  • "Go! " by M83

  • "The Heart Of Me" by Miike Snow

  • "Say My Name" by ODESZA

  • "The Sun (Klingande Remix) " by Parov Stelar

  • "Like An Animal" by Rufus Du Sol

  • "Tied To You" (feat. Justin Tranter) by THE KNOCKS

  • "Shine" by Years & Years

Horizon Bass Arena

Ebenfalls ein Horizon-Klassiker. Scott Tyler jagt in der Bass Arena etliche Dance Tracks durch den Äther.

  • "Killer" by Adamski feat. Seal

  • "I Want U (GANZ Flip)" by Alison Wonderland

  • "Beardo" by Benny Benassi

  • "Ashes of Love" by Danny L Harle feat. Caroline Polachek

  • "Be Right There" by Diplo & Sleepy Tom

  • "Ingrid Is A Hybrid" by Dusky

  • "Runaway (U & I)" by Galantis

  • "Win or Lose" by iLL BLU feat. Ann Saunderson

  • "Fall For You (Radio Edit)" by Just Kiddin

  • "Turn The Music Louder (Rumble) (feat. Tinie Tempah & Katy B)" by KDA

  • "Closing Shot" by Lindstrom

  • "Momento (Original Mix)" by MamboBros

  • "Two Minds" by Nero

  • "Higher" by NVOY

  • "Waiting" by Oliver Heldens & Throttle

  • "Rinse & Repeat (feat. Kah-Lo)" by Riton

  • "To Ü (feat. AlunaGeorge)" by Skillrex & Diplo

  • "Papua New Guinea" by The Future Sound Of London

Horizon Block Party

Hip-Hop-Fans werden beim neuen Sender Block Party fündig. Hier werden aktuelle und ältere Hip-Hop-Beats gespielt.

  • "Flow Is Trouble (feat. Ghostface Killah)" by 1200 Techniques

  • "Rings" by Aesop Rock

  • "Hit Em Up" by Afrikan Boy

  • "Sure Shot" by Beastie Boys

  • "Part Of" by Courts

  • "The Work" by De La Soul's Plug 1 & Plug 2

  • "X Gon' Give It To Ya" by DMX

  • "Higher (feat. James Chatburn)" by Hilltop Hoods

  • "What's Golden" by Jurassic 5

  • "$ir Racha" by Lyrics Born

  • "Circle of Success" by Maker

  • "Up and Down (Beautiful Raw Remix)" by Maker

  • "808 Feat Cianna Blaze" by Maxim (The Prodigy)

  • "That's Love" by Oddisee

  • "Wild Life" by Outasight

  • "SHINE" by Pharoahe Monch

  • "It's Tricky" by Run-DMC

  • "U-Huh" by Tkay Maidza

  • "Bust A Move" by Young MC

Timeless FM

Lust auf ein bisschen Klassik? Kein Problem, für Klänge von Beethoven, Mozart oder Brahms schaltet ihr Timeless FM ein.

  • "Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30" by Strauss

  • "An der schönen blauen Donau" by Strauss

  • "Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor" by Brahms

  • "Allegro" by Mozart

  • "Allegro con brio" by Beethoven

  • "Allegro con fuoco" by Dvorak

  • "St. John's Night on Bald Mountain" by Mussorgsky

  • "Waltz of the Flowers" by Tchaikovsky

  • "Dies ierae" by Verdi

  • "Morgenstemning (Morning Mood) " by Grieg

  • "Presto - Allegro assai" by Beethoven

  • "The Trials" by Kazuma Jinnouchi

Welcher Sender ist euer Favorit?

» Alle Infos, Artikel und Videos zu Forza Horizon 3
Plattformen: Xbox One PC
Genre Sport
Untergenre: Rennspiel
Release D: 27. September 2016
Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios
Entwickler: PlayGround
Webseite: http://www.forzamotorsport.net
USK: keine Angabe
Spiele-Logo: Download
Spiel empfehlen:
