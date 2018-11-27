Aquaman - Die ersten Reaktionen zum DC-Film sehen schon mal gut aus

Kurz vor Weihnachten kommt der DC-Film mit Jason Momoa in die Kinos. Jetzt sind die ersten Reaktionen zur Comic-Verfilmung von Regisseur James Wan da.

von Vera Tidona,
27.11.2018 16:39 Uhr

Aquaman - Finaler Trailer zum DC-Film mit Jason Momoa als Superheld 2:18 Aquaman - Finaler Trailer zum DC-Film mit Jason Momoa als Superheld

Mit Aquaman kündigt sich in wenigen Wochen die nächste DC Comic-Verfilmung in den Kinos an. Jetzt wurde das Action-Abenteuer mit Jason Momoa auf der großen Weltpremiere in London bereits der Presse vorgestellt und die ersten Reaktionen fallen schon mal vielversprechend aus.

Manche US-Kritiker sprechen sogar vom zweitbesten DC-Film, nach dem Kinohit Wonder Woman. Es gibt aber auch einige kritische Anmerkungen zum ersten Solo-Abenteuer des Superhelden. Dennoch zeigt sich der überwiegende Teil begeistert von dem Action-Spektakel von Regisseur James Wan.

Die ersten ausführlichen Filmkritiken werden jedoch voraussichtlich erst kurz vor dem Kinostart am 20. Dezember erscheinen. Erst dann wird sich zeigen, ob die vielen Vorschusslorbeeren auch gerechtfertig sind.

Aquaman
15

Aquaman - Bilder zum Kinofilm ansehen

Die ersten Reaktionen auf Aquaman

Germain Lussier von Gizmodo und io9:

Tom Jorgensen von IGN USA:

Terri Schwartzvon IGN USA:

Rosie Marx von Nerdist:

Brandon Davis von ComicBook:

Eric Eisenberg von CinemaBlend:

Peter Sciretta von Slashfilm:

Spencer Perry von ComingSoon:

Mike Rougeau von GameSpot:

Mike Cecchini von Den Of Geek:

Ashley Menzel von Rotten Tomatoes:

