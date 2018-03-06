Der zweite Story-DLC zu Assassin's Creed: Origins, Der Fluch der Pharaonen, erscheint nächste Woche. Vor dem Release am 13. März 2018 dürfen wir uns mit Update 1.4.0 einen neuen Patch herunterladen, der ab jetzt für PS4, Xbox One und den PC zum Download bereit steht.
Update 1.4.0 bringt nicht nur Support für den Fluch der Pharaonen-Erweiterung mit sich, sondern auch eine Belohnung für den waffenlosen Discovery-Tour-DLC, die wir nach Abschluss der 75 Entdeckungstouren erhalten. Die englischen Patchnotes hat Ubisoft in einem Blogpost veröffentlicht. Ihr findet alle Neuerungen des Updates unten.
Harde Mode für Trials of the Gods-Modus
Ab sofort werden Bosskämpfe gegen die Götter noch schwerer
Patch Notes für Update 1.4.0
Neue Features
- Added support for the "The Curse of the Pharaohs" expansion
- Added a reward to the main game for completing the Discovery Tour - finish all 75 guided tours to find out what that reward is.
New Game+
- Fixed an issue blocking the quest "Homecoming" from progressing when Hypatos is knocked down by a blunt weapon
Entdeckungstour
- Fixed an issue where the Discovery Tour progress could be lost after reinstalling the base game without patching to the latest version
- Fixed an issue that could limit the speed of a mount in all areas
Die Verborgenen
- Removed the possibility of selling the Mysterious Papyrus at the Bureau
Hauptspiel
Quests
- Fixed an issue preventing the "Kill Sefetu's archers" objective from completing in the quest "All Eyes on Us"
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from giving the amulet to complete the quest "A Dream of Ashes"
- Fixed an issue with mounts appearing in the fight ring during the quest "Lady of Slaughter"
Gameplay
- Improved enemies reactions to observing a Chain Assassination
- Added the possibility of parrying with the shield while carrying a torch
- Changed the description of the Hou Yi's Bow to indicate that it has Poison on Hit ability instead of Instant Charging
- Fixed the displayed Player Level on a save game which could drop back to 40 after uninstalling an add-on
- Fixed an issue preventing Camp Shetjeh from completing
- Fixed an issue preventing the Gracious Attire from appearing in Weaver Shops
- Fixed an issue with Phylakes that would stop spawning
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from leaving the Krocodilopolis arena after performing a Fast Travel
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from controlling mounts of assassinated NPCs
Spielwelt
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the output of any sound when resuming the game after being inactive
System
- Improved overall stability of the game application
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.
Ihr Kommentar wurde nicht gespeichert. Dies kann folgende Ursachen haben:
1. Der Kommentar ist länger als 4000 Zeichen.
2. Sie haben versucht, einen Kommentar innerhalb der 10-Sekunden-Schreibsperre zu senden.
3. Ihr Kommentar wurde als Spam identifiziert. Bitte beachten Sie unsere Richtlinien zum Erstellen von Kommentaren.
4. Sie verfügen nicht über die nötigen Schreibrechte.
Bei Fragen oder Problemen nutzen Sie bitte das Kontakt-Formular.
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.