CoD Black Ops 6 + Warzone: Neues Update ist da und bringt Legacy-XP-Token zurück - Alle Patch Notes im Überblick

GENERAL

Weapon Trade Stations Reduced the chances of receiving Specialist Perk Pack. Removed Care Package Killstreaks as a trade-in reward.



Movement Reduced the minimum sprint time required to perform the following actions: dive-to-prone or slide. Fixed an issue that could result in being unable to sprint when performing several actions within a short amount of time.



WEAPONS

Reload times for Black Ops 6 Assaults Rifles and Light Machine Guns are reduced by 10%.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused Winner’s Circle emotes to play without audio.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to redeploy with the Specialist Perk Pack still active.

GENERAL

Legacy XP Tokens Updated Black Ops 6 to support legacy XP token functionality.



Hitmarkers Improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily.



Store Improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused shotguns to have longer damage ranges than intended.

Fixed an issue allowing players to earn more XP in Battle Royale than intended.

Fixed an issue where weapon sights would be misaligned with the Weaver Repairman Operator Skin equipped.

Fixed an unintentional bug where MWII and MWIII camos could be applied to Black Ops 6 weapons.

