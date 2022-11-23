CoD MW2 & Warzone 2: Überraschender Patch behebt Probleme mit Schritt-Sound

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 und Warzone 2 haben über Nacht ein Update erhalten. Darin stecken haufenweise Bugfixes, die sich bekannter Probleme annehmen. Unter anderem soll beispielsweise endlich der Sound von gegnerischen Schritten repariert worden sein. Außerdem wurden auch noch Änderungen an einigen Inhalten vorgenommen: Ihr könnt jetzt zum Beispiel zwei Items weniger an den Einkaufsstationen in der Warzone kaufen.

Patch 1.11 ist da: Ohne große Vorankündigung wurde in der Nacht von gestern auf heute ein neues Update für Modern Warfare 2 und Warzone 2.0 veröffentlicht. Es stecken zwar jede Menge Bugfixes und Veränderungen drin, aber der Download fällt trotzdem erfreulich klein aus:

Zwischen 800 MB und 1 GB müsst ihr herunterladen.

Die wichtigsten Verbesserungen im Überblick: Es gibt endlich eine erste und kleine, aber feine Verbesserung am unnötig komplizierten und wenig intuitiven User Interface beziehungsweise der Menüführung, außerdem soll nach einigem Hin und Her jetzt endlich alles mit der Hörbarkeit von feindlichen Fußschritten stimmen.

Schritt-Sound: Erst waren sie viel zu laut, dann zu leise, jetzt soll alles passen. Im Idealfall könnt ihr die Bewegungen eurer Feinde jetzt anständig orten.

Erst waren sie viel zu laut, dann zu leise, jetzt soll alles passen. Im Idealfall könnt ihr die Bewegungen eurer Feinde jetzt anständig orten. Verbessertes Menü für Waffen-Camos: Ihr könnt jetzt schneller und einfacher die Camos und Kategorien durchwechseln, indem ihr die Schultertasten nutzt. Außerdem wurden einige Anzeigefehler bei den Herausforderungen gefixt.

Ihr könnt jetzt schneller und einfacher die Camos und Kategorien durchwechseln, indem ihr die Schultertasten nutzt. Außerdem wurden einige Anzeigefehler bei den Herausforderungen gefixt. Warzone-Buying Stations: Ihr könnt jetzt keine Counter-UAVs aka Konterdrohnen und keine taktischen Kameras mehr kaufen.

Ihr könnt jetzt keine Counter-UAVs aka Konterdrohnen und keine taktischen Kameras mehr kaufen. Wiederbelebung wurde gefixt: In Warzone 2 konnte ein Bug dafür sorgen, dass ihr fälschlicherweise sofort tot umgefallen seid und nicht von euren Team-Mitgliedern wiederbelebt werden konntet. Das wurde jetzt behoben.

In Warzone 2 konnte ein Bug dafür sorgen, dass ihr fälschlicherweise sofort tot umgefallen seid und nicht von euren Team-Mitgliedern wiederbelebt werden konntet. Das wurde jetzt behoben. Korrekter Schaden bei Panzerbrechender Munition: Die Rüstungsdurchschlag-Munition hat teils viel zu viel Schaden bei Personen verursacht, tut das jetzt aber nicht mehr.

Die Rüstungsdurchschlag-Munition hat teils viel zu viel Schaden bei Personen verursacht, tut das jetzt aber nicht mehr. Proximity-Chat soll jetzt wie geplant funktionieren.

Sticker aus DMZ können jetzt auf eure Waffen geklebt werden.

Weniger Spielabstürze durch Dinge wie Fallschirm-Nutzung.

Es gibt zwar auch einige Bugfixes im Hinblick auf Kollision und die korrekte Darstellung bestimmter Elemente, aber der Unsichtbarkeits-Glitch wurde allem Anschein nach noch nicht behoben:

7 0 Warzone 2-Bug: Unsichtbare Spieler verbreiten Angst und Schrecken

Hier könnt ihr euch einen Trailer zu Warzone 2 ansehen:

2:09 Call of Duty Warzone 2 - Launch-Trailer stellt den Free2Play-Shooter genauer vor

Selbstverständlich bringt das Update auf Version 1.11 noch viele andere, kleinere Verbesserungen (via: Infinity Ward).

Klage gegen Activision Blizzard: Aktuell ist gegen Call of Duty-Publisher Activision Blizzard eine Klage wegen Diskriminierung, sexuellen Übergriffen und schlechten Arbeitsbedingungen im Gange. Alle Infos zu den Vorwürfen von vor einigen Monaten findet ihr hier, alles zum Skandal rund um CEO Bobby Kotick hier. Einen Kommentar von GamePro-Chefredakteurin Rae Grimm bezüglich unserer Berichterstattung zum Thema findet ihr hier.

Die kompletten Patch Notes im englischsprachigen Original findet ihr hier:

GENERAL

Improvements made to help better navigate Camos: Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos



Increased audio notification for when The Jailer enters the Gulag.

ATTACHMENTS

Armor Piercing Ammunition Removed damage multiplier against armored opponents



BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue with audio occlusion and directional audio.

Fixed an issue causing some unlocks in the Gunsmith to not track Weapon progression.

Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.

Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.

Fixed various incorrect texts in the in-game interface.

Fixed various issues resulting in incorrect controller input while navigating menus.

Fixed an issue that caused players looking down to appear erratic to others.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.

Fixed an issue that was causing Focused Mode to crash the client while the Display Mode was set to Windowed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.

Fixed an issue causing progression for the “Dragon in Downtown” Calling Card to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Operator icon to appear while navigating to select a custom skin for Kleo.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked back to the main menu when navigating to select the PDSW 528 Armory while customizing a Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect progression requirement to appear in the Prestige menu.

Fixed various audio related issues causing players to hear notifications at times when they should not.

Fixed an issue causing Platinum Camo unlock requirements to display incorrectly after having unlocked it.

Fixed various issues causing the camera to shake while spectating another player.

Fixed an issue causing Operator model hands to appear invisible while ledge hanging.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon to appear in the player Showcase.

MULTIPLAYER

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused the Spotter Scope to continuously highlight enemy positions.

Addressed a dev error in private matches, and will continue to improve stability.

WARZONE 2.0

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station inventory has been slightly adjusted: Removed Counter UAV Removed Tactical Camera



Visual upgrade to Contract activation phone in Battle Royale.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing some players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.

Fixed an issue preventing Stickers earned via DMZ Extractions from appearing on Weapons.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused players to not see Sony profile usernames.

Fixed an issue causing parachute deployment to crash the game.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to either spectate the enemy team or spectate from underneath the playable area.

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.

Fixed an issue causing players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.

Fixed an issue preventing players from jumping out of the plane during Infil.

Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report from appearing correctly after a match.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.

Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.

Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.

Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.