Elden Ring-Update 1.03 erweitert und fixt NPC-Quests und bringt viele Verbesserungen

Mit Version 1.03 ist heute für Elden Ring ein wirklich umfangreiches Update PS4, PS5, Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S sowie für den PC erschienen, über das sich Fans freuen dürfen. Neben einer langen Liste mit Fixes und Verbesserungen gibt es auch inhaltliche Neuerungen. Die Quests einiger NPCs wurden erweitert und ein Charakter wurde sogar ganz neu hinzugefügt. Zusätzlich wurde auch am Balancing geschraubt.

Neue Inhalte, Bug Fixes und Balancing - Das steckt in Patch 1.03

Darum geht es: Wie dualshockers.com berichet, wird sich mit dem Update für Elden Ring einiges ändern. Die Größe des Patches wird mit 1,4 GB auf der PS5 angegeben. Die neue Version bringt uns ganz neue Inhalte wie einen NPC, der als "Gefäß-Kind" bezeichnet wird, und zusätzliche Quest-Lines mit anderen NPCs. Dazu gehören Nepheli Loux und Diallos.

Bug-Fixes: Daneben wurden viele Fehler behoben, wie beispielsweise die Skalierung für Arkanwaffen und andere Waffen, die bisher nicht funktionierten oder das Problem, dass beschworene NPCs in manchen Kämpfen keinen Schaden nahmen oder Spieler*innen bestimmte Items von Endgegnern nicht erhielten.

Auch ein Fehler, bei dem Spielende zu früh ganz ans Ende des Spiels transportiert wurden, was in einigen Speedruns ausgenutzt wurde, ist behoben. Zudem soll die Performance verbessert worden sein.

Balancing: Auch am Balancing wurde in vielen Punkten nachgeregelt. So wurde beispielsweise der FP-Verbrauch für verschiedene Magieangriffe gesenkt und der Schaden erhöht. Dafür wurde unter anderem der Schaden der Waffentalente des Schwerts der Nacht und der Flamme reduziert. Das gilt auch für den Schaden der Geisterasche Imitatorträne. Diese soll sich nun zudem anders verhalten.

Am Anfang des Spiels sollen wir außerdem leichter an Schmiedesteine kommen. Diese werden nicht nur häufiger gedroppt, sondern wurden auch zum Sortiment einiger Händler zugefügt. Auch Schilde sollen nun effektiver sein. Das sind allerdings nur ein paar der zahlreichen Änderungen.

Hier könnt ihr noch mal alle Patch-Notes in der Übersicht sehen, die Dualshockers auflistet:

Zusätzliche Elemente:

Added a function to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC.

Added NPC Jar-Bairn.

Added new quest phases for the following NPCs: Diallos/ Nepheli Loux/ Kenneth Haight/ Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.

Increased the number of patterns of objects player can imitate when using Mimic’s Veil.

Added night background music for some open field area.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that prevented summoned NPCs from taking damage in some boss battles.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining item after boss battle.

Fixed a bug that causes dialogue to be skipped when talking to NPCs and using custom key configurations.

Fixed a bug that causes the player to freeze when riding.

Fixed a bug that causes arcane to scale incorrectly for some weapons.

In situation where the player cannot obtain more than 2 talisman pouches, added talisman pouch to Twin Maiden Husks shop line up.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from warping to sites of grace from the map at the end of the game.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from moving to the next area after the battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to have incorrect scaling after strengthening.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to not use stat scaling.

Fixed hang-ups in certain occasions.

Fixed a bug which incorrectly displays multiplayer area boundary when playing online.

Fixed a bug that allows player to activate Erdtree Greatshield’s weapon skill without absorbing an attack using a special combination of item and incantation.

Fixed a bug which causes Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation to have different effect.

Fixed a bug with the Ash of War, Determination and Royal Knight’s Resolve, where the damage buff will also apply to other weapons without that skill.

Adjusted the visual effect of Unseen Form spell.

Deleted the Ragged armor set from the game which was mistakenly obtainable in previous patch.

Fixed a bug that causes some hostile NPCs to drop Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect sound effect to play in some situations.

Fixed a bug which causes visual animation and hitboxes to not be displayed correctly on some maps.

Fixed bugs which causes incorrect visual and behavior for some enemies.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect stat parameter for some armor.

Text fixes.

Other performance improvement and bug fixes.

Balancing:

Increased the drop rate of Smithing Stone for some enemies.

Added Smithing Stone to some early game shop line up.

Increased shield’s effectiveness.

Increased the damage for all offensive cracked pot items.

Increased the damage for the following items: Spark Aromatic/Poison Spraymist.

Increased the effect duration for the following items: Uplifting Aromatic/ Ironjar Aromatic.

Increased HP healing for Torrent when using the following items: Rowa Raisin/ Sweet Raisin/ Frozen Raisin

Reduced FP consumption and increased the damage of the following sorceries: Glintstone Cometshard/ Comet/ Night Comet

Increased the damage of the following sorceries: Gravity Well/ Collapsing Stars/ Crystal Barrage

Decreased FP consumption of the following sorceries: Star Shower/ Rock Blaster/ Gavel of Haima/ Founding Rain of Stars/ Stars of Ruin/Greatblade Phalanx/Magic Downpour/ Loretta’s Greatbow/ Loretta’s Mastery/ Carian Greatsword/ Carian Piercer/ Shard Spiral

Raised projectile speed and range of Great Glintstone Shard

Decreased Ash of War, Hoarfrost Stomp’s damage and increase cast time.

Increased Ash of War, Bloody Slash’s self-inflict damage while slightly lowering the damage and increasing the cast time.

Decreased weapon skill, Sword of Night and Flame’s damage.

Increased FP consumption and lower duration of Ash of War, Barricade Shield.

Changed FP consumption timing of Ash of War, Prelate’s Charge.

Decreased the damage of spirit summoned when using the item Mimic Tear Ash and changed the spirit’s behavior pattern.

Other enemy and weapon balance changes

Bei den Anpassungen im Balancing muss sich noch zeigen, wie diese in der Community ankommen und ob sie für ein ausgeglicheneres Spielerlebnis sorgen werden. In jedem Fall dürfen wir gespannt sein, wie stark das Update das Spielerlebnis verändert.

Was haltet ihr von den Anpassungen, beziehungsweise welche Änderungen haltet ihr für notwendig und sinnvoll, welche geben euch zu denken? Verratet es uns in den Kommentaren.