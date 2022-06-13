Elden Ring: Update 1.05 ist verfügbar und bringt jede Menge Bug Fixes

Die Online-Server für Elden Ring waren heute aus gutem Grund für einige Zeit nicht erreichbar: Das Action-RPG hat sein nächstes großes Update erhalten. Version 1.05 bringt euch jede Menge Bug Fixes und mehr.

Nur kleine inhaltliche Veränderungen

Darum geht es: Dieses Mal erwarten euch keine Story-Erweiterungen, wie beispielsweise zusätzliche NPCs oder neue Begegnungen mit bereits bekannten Figuren. Die inhaltlichen Veränderungen fokussieren sich hauptsächlich auf das New Game Plus. Ihr könnt nun einige von euren Klangperlen mit auf die neue Reise nehmen. Beziehungsweise: Ihr könnt im NG+ direkt die Items bei den Zwillingshändlern kaufen, die ihr bei eurem ersten Durchlauf mit den Perlen freigeschaltet habt.

Das sind die zusätzlichen Elemente, die in den Patch Notes bei Bandai Namco gelistet werden:

In transactions with the NPC "Twin Maiden Husk", the following Bell Bearing items have been changed so that their liberated status will be carried over to the NG+ play.

Bone Peddler's Bell Bearing/Meat Peddler's Bell Bearing/Medicine Peddler's Bell Bearing/Gravity Stone Peddler's Bell Bearing/Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing/Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing/Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing/Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing

Added emphasis to the choice of the Sacred Flask and several other options that can be strengthened in the grace menu

Added sound effects when other players' summon signs appear

Das sind die Bug Fixes

Fehlerbehebung beim Kampfsystem: Das neue Update soll zahlreiche Fehler beheben. Darunter sind Probleme oder Unausgewogenheiten, die das Kampfsystem betreffen, also Kriegsaschen oder Waffen. Unter anderem soll der Effekt der Fähigkeit Royal Knight's Resolve nun bei allen Waffen zur richtigen Zeit nachlassen. Das Mondlichtgroßschwert soll jetzt außerdem immer das anvisierte Ziel treffen, was vorher ab und an nicht der Fall war.

Probleme mit Bossen und NPCs: Auch Fehler, die Endgegner oder Charaktere und ihre Questlines betreffen, geht das neue Update an. So ging es einem Fehler an den Kragen, bei dem Spieler*innen nach dem Besiegen von Radahn nicht von der Map zu der Gnade gelangen konnten. Dazu findet sich in den Patch Notes folgender Tipp:

Falls ihr nicht von der Karte zur Gnade gelangen könnt, könnt ihr zur Gnade gelangen, indem ihr Radahns Gnade berührt.

Auch ein Fehler, der dazu führen konnte, dass Malenia in ihrer zweiten Phase nur wenig HP hatte, wurde angegangen. Alexanders Questline, die unter bestimmten Umständen nicht fortgesetzt werden konnte, wurde ebenfalls überarbeitet.

Zusätzliche Problembehebung: Zu den genannten Punkten kommen unter anderem Verbesserugen der Stabilität des Online-Multiplayers, Problembehandlung bei den Sounds und Texten, schnellere Ladezeiten auf Xbox Series X/S und nicht näher erläuterte Performance-Verbesserungen.

Das ist die lange Liste der Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where equipment could be changed from the equipment menu during the use of a skill under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in the "War Cry" skill where the effect was applied to a weapon that was not the target of the skill.

Fixed a bug where some actions of the "Barbaric Roar", "War Cry", and "Troll's Roar" recovery time was longer than expected.

Fixed a bug where the effects of the "Determination" and "Royal Knight's Resolve" skill does not always wear off with certain weapons.

Fixed a bug in which some attacks of the "Ice Spear" skill are unguardable.

Fixed a bug that caused the attack power of some skills to be reduced when using the "Golden Vow" skill.

Fixed a bug that the light wave of the "Moonlight Greatsword" skill sometimes does not aim at the locked-on target.

Fixed a bug that caused damage to allies when using the "Seppuku" skill under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused the increase in attack power of the "Seppuku" skill to be higher than expected for some attack motions.

Fixed a bug in which a status effect was applied when using the "Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker" skill.

Fixed a bug where the "Waves of Darkness" skill would not hit the enemy with a spinning cleave.

Fixed a bug that caused unintended motions to be played when switching to a different sorceries or incantations while using a sorcery or incantation.

Fixed a bug that the FP consumption increased when using the sorceries "Magma Shot" and "Roiling Magma" while riding a horse.

Fixed a bug where the “Claw Talisman” effect was not applied when jumping with the "Starscourge Greatsword" in both hands.

Fixed a bug that the power of two-handed attacks except jump attack of the weapon "Golem's Halberd " is different from expected.

Fixed a bug that when using the weapon "Pulley Crossbow" with the left hand while the right hand weapon was given an attribute by magic or item, the effect was given to the "Pulley Crossbow" as well.

Fixed a bug in which arrows and bolts that did not match the type of long-range weapon could be released in certain procedures.

Fixed a bug in which guard boost was reduced when some weapons were strengthened to the maximum.

Fixed a bug in which the attributes of weapons could be changed while the inventory had reached its maximum capacity and the ashes of war could not be changed.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss "Malenia, Goddess of Rot" to have low HP under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed enemies to be attacked from outside the fog in certain areas.

Fixed a bug in online multiplayer where, when a boss is defeated in the host's world as a cooperative player, the same boss may not appear in your world.

Fixed a bug that prevented the battle with the boss "God-Devouring Serpent" from progressing under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented hostile NPCs from appearing under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented the event of the NPC "Alexander, Warrior Jar" from progressing under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the item "Sacred Flask" is not restored after destroying a group of enemies under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that under certain circumstances, after defeating the boss "Starscourge Radahn", the user could not move from the map to the grace.

Fixed a bug that prevented found sites of grace from registering on the map under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented some graces from being able to be touched when approached under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed hostile guests to enter boss areas under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented a critical hit from behind from hitting in hostile multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that caused performance to slow down when the "Sentry's Torch" weapon was equipped under certain circumstances.

Improved stability of online multiplayer between PS4 and PS5

Improved loading times for the Xbox Series X|S version

Fixed a bug that the master volume setting was not reflected in some cutscenes

Improved stability of online multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that caused sounds to play differently than expected in some situations.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to become inoperable and die in certain locations.

Fixed a bug in which the drawing and hit detection were different than expected in some maps.

Fixed a bug in some maps that allowed players to reach unexpected locations with certain procedures.

Fixed some texts.

Several other performance improvements and bug fixes

Mit dem neuen Update soll die Stabilität des Spielerlebnisses verbessert werden. Zudem soll das Balancing verbessert werden. Zudem entschuldigt sich Bandai Namco für mögliche Unannehmlichkeiten und empiehlt, das Update zu installieren.

Was haltet ihr von den Änderungen und Problembehebungen und welche davon ist für euch die wichtigste?