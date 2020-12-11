Game Awards 2020: Alle Gewinner und Preisträger in der Übersicht

In der Nacht auf den 11. Dezember 2019 wurden in Los Angeles in feierlichem Rahmen die Game Awards 2020 verliehen. Moderator Geoff Keighley führte durch das Star-gespickte Event, insgesamt wurden Awards in 30 Kategorien vergeben. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Gewinner*innen und Preisträger*innen sämtlicher Kategorien sowie die jeweiligen Nominierten.

GamePro.de gehört ebenso wie unsere Schwesterseite GameStar.de zur Fachjury der Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards 2020: Die Sieger

Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us: Part 2

Sieger:

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part 2

Sieger:

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Sieger:

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Sieger:

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Sieger: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Sieger:

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2)

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part 2)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Sieger:

Games for Impact

If Found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Sieger:

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Sieger:

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Sieger:

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Sieger:

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Sieger: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best VR/AR Game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Sieger:

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Sieger:

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Sieger:

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2

Sieger: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Roleplaying Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Sieger:

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late (CL-R)

Sieger:

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sieger: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Sieger:

Best Sports/Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Fifa 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Sieger:

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Sieger:

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

Sieger:

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

Sieger: Phasmophobia

Best eSports Athlete

Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)

Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (League of Legends)

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

Sieger: Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)

Best eSports Coach

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (OWL)

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (LoL)

Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (LoL)

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (CoD)

Sieger: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)

Best eSports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Sieger: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Sieger: League of Legends

Best eSports Host

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

Sieger: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Best eSports Team

Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Secret (DOTA2)

Sieger: G2 Esports (League of Legends)

Was sind die Game Awards?

The Game Awards werden unter anderem als "Oscars der Gaming-Welt" betitelt und sind eine jährlich stattfindende Award-Verleihung.

Neben der eigentlichen Award-Show gab es auch in diesem Jahr zudem etliche Ankündigungen und Trailer zu kommenden Blockbuster-Titeln. Hier findet ihr alle Ankündigungen und Highlights der Game Awards 2020 auf einen Blick.

