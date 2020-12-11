Game Awards 2020: Alle Gewinner und Preisträger in der Übersicht

In der Nacht auf den 11. Dezember 2019 wurden in Los Angeles in feierlichem Rahmen die Game Awards 2020 verliehen. Moderator Geoff Keighley führte durch das Star-gespickte Event, insgesamt wurden Awards in 30 Kategorien vergeben. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Gewinner*innen und Preisträger*innen sämtlicher Kategorien sowie die jeweiligen Nominierten.
GamePro.de gehört ebenso wie unsere Schwesterseite GameStar.de zur Fachjury der Game Awards 2020
The Game Awards 2020: Die Sieger
Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Sieger:
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Sieger:
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Sieger:
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Sieger:
Best Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Sieger: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Sieger:
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2)
- Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part 2)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades, Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Sieger:
Games for Impact
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Sieger:
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Sieger:
Best Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Sieger:
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Sieger:
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Sieger: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Best VR/AR Game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Sieger:
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Sieger:
Best Action Game
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Sieger:
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Sieger: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Roleplaying Game
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Sieger:
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late (CL-R)
Sieger:
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Sieger: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Sieger:
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Fifa 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Sieger:
Best Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Sieger:
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Sieger:
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
Sieger: Phasmophobia
Best eSports Athlete
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)
- Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
Sieger: Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
Best eSports Coach
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (OWL)
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (LoL)
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (LoL)
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (CoD)
Sieger: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
Best eSports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Sieger: League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Sieger: League of Legends
Best eSports Host
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden
Sieger: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Best eSports Team
- Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Secret (DOTA2)
Sieger: G2 Esports (League of Legends)
Was sind die Game Awards?
The Game Awards werden unter anderem als "Oscars der Gaming-Welt" betitelt und sind eine jährlich stattfindende Award-Verleihung.
Neben der eigentlichen Award-Show gab es auch in diesem Jahr zudem etliche Ankündigungen und Trailer zu kommenden Blockbuster-Titeln. Hier findet ihr alle Ankündigungen und Highlights der Game Awards 2020 auf einen Blick.
