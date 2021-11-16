The Game Awards 2021: Das sind die Nominierten

Am 10. Dezember werden bei The Game Awards die besten Spiele des Jahres in insgesamt 30 Kategorien ausgezeichnet. Jetzt ist bekannt, welche Titel das Rennen unter sich ausmachen. Wir geben euch einen Überblick über alle Nominierten.

Spiel des Jahres

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Beste Story

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Bester Soundtrack

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Nier Replicant
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Bestes Audio-Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Bestes Kampfspiel

  • Demon Slayer
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5

Bestes Sportspiel

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Beste Simulation/Strategiespiel

  • Age of Empires 4
  • Evil Genius
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • MS Flight Simulator

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel

  • Hitman 3
  • I expect you to die 2
  • Lone Echo 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Bestes Indiespiel

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Insrcyption
  • Loop Hero

Bester eSports-Coach

  • Airat "Silent" Gaziev
  • Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Bestes eSports-Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • LoL: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life ist Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Bestes Rollenspiel

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei 5
  • Tales of Arise

Bestes Action-Adventure

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Bestes Action-Spiel

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Bestes Familienspiel

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World
  • Warioware

Bestes Artdesign

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Beste Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Bester Community-Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Bestes Ongoing-Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite

Bestes Indie-Debüt

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Beste Performance

  • Erika Mori als Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito als Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason E. Kelley als Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Content Creator des Jahres

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

Bestes eSports-Spiel

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter-Strike
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Bester eSports-Athlet

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Bestes eSports-Team

  • Atlanta FaZe (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Most Wanted 2022

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Zelda: "Breath of the Wild 2"
  • Starfield

The Game Awards 2022: Das erwartet euch

Die Bekanntgabe der Sieger ist natürlich nur ein Part der diesjährigen The Game Awards. Die Show um Geoff Keighley ist auch deshalb so interessant, da laut Host ganze 40-50 Spiele im Verlauf der Veranstaltung gezeigt werden. Welche das sein könnten und mit welchen Überraschungen zu rechnen ist, das haben wir für euch zusammengefasst. GamePro wird die Show in der Nacht zum 10. Dezember live für euch begleiten.

