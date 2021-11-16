The Game Awards 2021: Das sind die Nominierten

Am 10. Dezember werden bei The Game Awards die besten Spiele des Jahres in insgesamt 30 Kategorien ausgezeichnet. Jetzt ist bekannt, welche Titel das Rennen unter sich ausmachen. Wir geben euch einen Überblick über alle Nominierten.

Spiel des Jahres

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Beste Story

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Bester Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Bestes Audio-Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Bestes Kampfspiel

Demon Slayer

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5

Bestes Sportspiel

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Beste Simulation/Strategiespiel

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius

Humankind

Inscryption

MS Flight Simulator

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel

Hitman 3

I expect you to die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Bestes Indiespiel

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Insrcyption

Loop Hero

Bester eSports-Coach

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Bestes eSports-Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

LoL: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life ist Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Bestes Rollenspiel

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

Bestes Action-Adventure

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Bestes Action-Spiel

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Bestes Familienspiel

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World

Warioware

Bestes Artdesign

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Beste Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Bester Community-Support

Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Bestes Ongoing-Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Bestes Indie-Debüt

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Beste Performance

Erika Mori als Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito als Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason E. Kelley als Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Content Creator des Jahres

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Bestes eSports-Spiel

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Bester eSports-Athlet

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Bestes eSports-Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Most Wanted 2022

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Zelda: "Breath of the Wild 2"

Starfield

The Game Awards 2022: Das erwartet euch

Die Bekanntgabe der Sieger ist natürlich nur ein Part der diesjährigen The Game Awards. Die Show um Geoff Keighley ist auch deshalb so interessant, da laut Host ganze 40-50 Spiele im Verlauf der Veranstaltung gezeigt werden. Welche das sein könnten und mit welchen Überraschungen zu rechnen ist, das haben wir für euch zusammengefasst. GamePro wird die Show in der Nacht zum 10. Dezember live für euch begleiten.

Welches Spiel macht in der Kategorie "Game of the Year" das Rennen? Was denkt ihr?