The Game Awards 2024: Das GOTY steht! Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

Wir listen euch alle 29 Gewinner der The Game Awards-Preisverleihung auf.

In den frühen Morgenstunden wurden während der The Game Awards die besten Videospiele 2024 in insgesamt 29 Kategorien gekürt. Hier im Artikel führen wir euch alle Gewinner auf.

Für alle, die sich einen Überblick über die zahlreichen Ankündigungen im Rahmen der Preisverleihung machen wollen, geht's hier entlang:

Das Game of the Year 2024 ist...

Astro Bot

Alle Gewinner der The Game Awards 2024

Den Gewinner aus der jeweiligen Kategorie haben wir fett markiert.

Spiel des Jahres

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Beste Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Beste Story

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Beste Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Bester Soundtrack und Musik

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Bestes Audio-Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Beste Performance

Briana White

Hannah Telle

Humberly Gonzalez

Luke Roberts

Melina Juergens

Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars: Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indica

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera

Bestes Ongoing-Spiel

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Bester Community-Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Bestes Indiespiel

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Bestes Indie-Debut

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Bestes Action-Spiel

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Bestes Action-Adventure-Spiel

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Bestes Rollenspiel

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Bestes Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

GranBlue Fantasy Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Bestes Familienspiel

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Bestes Sim/Strategiespiel

Age of Mythology Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Bestes Sport/Rennspiel

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Beste Adaption

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Am heißesten erwartetes Spiel

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator des Jahres

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Bestes eSports-Spiel

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Bester eSports-Athlet

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Bestes eSports-Team

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

Navi

T1

Team Liquid

Jetzt seid ihr an der Reihe: Was sagt ihr zu den Gewinnern und vor allem zum Game of the Year? Verdient oder hättet ihr einem anderen Spiel den Preis gegeben?