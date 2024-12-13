The Game Awards 2024: Das GOTY steht! Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

In den frühen Morgenstunden wurden während der The Game Awards die besten Videospiele 2024 in insgesamt 29 Kategorien gekürt. Hier im Artikel führen wir euch alle Gewinner auf.
Für alle, die sich einen Überblick über die zahlreichen Ankündigungen im Rahmen der Preisverleihung machen wollen, geht's hier entlang:
Das Game of the Year 2024 ist...
Astro Bot
Alle Gewinner der The Game Awards 2024
Den Gewinner aus der jeweiligen Kategorie haben wir fett markiert.
Spiel des Jahres
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Beste Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Beste Story
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Beste Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Bester Soundtrack und Musik
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Bestes Audio-Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Beste Performance
- Briana White
- Hannah Telle
- Humberly Gonzalez
- Luke Roberts
- Melina Juergens
Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indica
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera
Bestes Ongoing-Spiel
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Bester Community-Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Bestes Indiespiel
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Bestes Indie-Debut
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Bestes Mobile-Spiel
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Bestes VR/AR-Spiel
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Bestes Action-Spiel
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Bestes Action-Adventure-Spiel
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Bestes Rollenspiel
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Bestes Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- GranBlue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Bestes Familienspiel
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Bestes Sim/Strategiespiel
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Bestes Sport/Rennspiel
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Beste Adaption
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Am heißesten erwartetes Spiel
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator des Jahres
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Bestes eSports-Spiel
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Bester eSports-Athlet
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Bestes eSports-Team
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
Jetzt seid ihr an der Reihe: Was sagt ihr zu den Gewinnern und vor allem zum Game of the Year? Verdient oder hättet ihr einem anderen Spiel den Preis gegeben?
