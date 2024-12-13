The Game Awards 2024: Das GOTY steht! Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

Die besten Spiele des Jahres wurden gekürt und wir listen euch alle Gewinner in den insgesamt 29 Kategorien auf.

Dennis Michel
13.12.2024 | 05:10 Uhr

Wir listen euch alle 29 Gewinner der The Game Awards-Preisverleihung auf.

In den frühen Morgenstunden wurden während der The Game Awards die besten Videospiele 2024 in insgesamt 29 Kategorien gekürt. Hier im Artikel führen wir euch alle Gewinner auf.

Für alle, die sich einen Überblick über die zahlreichen Ankündigungen im Rahmen der Preisverleihung machen wollen, geht's hier entlang:

Das Game of the Year 2024 ist...

Astro Bot

Astro Bot für PS5 ist eines des besten 3D-Jump+Runs aller Zeiten! Video starten 11:01 Astro Bot für PS5 ist eines des besten 3D-Jump&Runs aller Zeiten!

Alle Gewinner der The Game Awards 2024

Den Gewinner aus der jeweiligen Kategorie haben wir fett markiert.

Spiel des Jahres

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Beste Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Beste Story

  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Beste Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Bester Soundtrack und Musik

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Bestes Audio-Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Beste Performance

  • Briana White
  • Hannah Telle
  • Humberly Gonzalez
  • Luke Roberts
  • Melina Juergens

Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indica
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera

Bestes Ongoing-Spiel

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Bester Community-Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Bestes Indiespiel

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Bestes Indie-Debut

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Bestes Action-Spiel

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Bestes Action-Adventure-Spiel

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Bestes Rollenspiel

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Bestes Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • GranBlue Fantasy Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8

Bestes Familienspiel

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Bestes Sim/Strategiespiel

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Bestes Sport/Rennspiel

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

Beste Adaption

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Am heißesten erwartetes Spiel

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator des Jahres

  • CaseOh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamers
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Bestes eSports-Spiel

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Bester eSports-Athlet

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Bestes eSports-Team

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

Jetzt seid ihr an der Reihe: Was sagt ihr zu den Gewinnern und vor allem zum Game of the Year? Verdient oder hättet ihr einem anderen Spiel den Preis gegeben?

