CoD Modern Warfare 3: Der erste große Patch ist da, aber der nervigste Skin im Spiel wurde nicht generft

In CoD Modern Warfare 3 gibt es einige Bugs und Balancing-Änderungen, die noch behoben werden müssen.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 kämpft wie jedes CoD kurz nach dem Launch mit einigen Bugs und Problemen. Das erste große Update soll einiges davon richten, aber offenbar kam es auch dabei zu technischen Schwierigkeiten. Das führt dazu, dass der Preseason-Patch zwar jetzt da ist und auch einige Änderungen einführt, aber eben leider nicht alle, die geplant waren.

CoD Modern Warfare 3: Der erste große Patch ist da, kämpft aber noch mit Problemen und viele Neuerungen fehlen

Preseason-Patch ist da! Am gestrigen 15. November wurde der erste große Patch für Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 ausgerollt. Darin sind vor allem haufenweise Performance- und Stabilitäts-Upgrades enthalten, aber auch einige kleinere Veränderungen am Waffen-Handling, im Zusammenhang mit kosmetischen Items oder der Progression.

Aber einiges fehlt: Wie Activision selbst auf dem offiziellen Call of Duty-Blog schreibt, ist es durch "unvorhergesehene Schwierigkeiten" dazu gekommen, dass mit diesem Update nicht alle Änderungen veröffentlicht werden konnten, die geplant gewesen seien. Sie sollen aber mit dem nächsten Patch nachgereicht werden.

Das war betroffen: Was noch nicht geändert wurde, aber noch kommen soll, sind die folgenden Dinge.

Movement-Änderungen

Multiplayer-Waffen-Balancing

Zombies-Gameplay

Stabilitäts-Fixes

Auch der Gaia-Skin ist nicht generft worden. Dabei handelt es sich um einen Skin, der durch seine Durchsichtigkeit an vielen Stellen im Spiel nur sehr schwer zu erkennen ist. Das sorgt schon seit Modern Warfare 2 für sehr viel Frust bei Spieler*innen, die Activision deswegen Pay2Win-Praktiken vorwerfen.

In Modern Warfare 2 wurden am Aussehen des Gaia-Skins für Operator Nova, der wie Groot aussieht, anscheinend einige Änderungen vorgenommen, die in Modern Warfare 3 aber noch nicht implementiert wurden. Dementsprechend hatten Fans darauf gehofft, dass das mit dem ersten Patch passiert.

Auch beim ersten Event innerhalb von CoD Modern Warfare 3 gibt es Probleme, es konnte nicht wie geplant starten. Mehr News zum neuen Call of Duty findet ihr hier:

Die vollständigen Patch Notes zum Preseason-Patch für Modern Warfare 3 im englischsprachigen Original

Global

COD HQ

Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.

Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.

Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.

A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.

Stability & Performance

PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.

Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.

Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.

Campaign

Stability & Performance

Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.

Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.

Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.

Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.

Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.

Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.

Gameplay

Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.

141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.

Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.

Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap. Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players. Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players. Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.



Progression

Weapons Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).

Challenges Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun). Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance. Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress. Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).



Maps

Terminal Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.

Popov Power Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.



Modes

Team Deathmatch Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.

Ground War Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.



"Be on the lookout for an Experimental Playlist in the coming days, featuring enemy Player outlines! More details to come."

Weapons & Attachments

MCW (Assault Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

BAS-B (Battle Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Renetti (Handgun) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit) Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.

TYR (Handgun) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action) Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.



Cosmetics

Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.

Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview.



ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 and Act 3 from auto-queueing while in-game.

Stability

Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.

Various stability and map fixes.

Was sagt ihr zu den Änderungen, die der Patch gebracht hat und dazu, dass es dabei auch schon wieder Probleme gegeben hat? Was davon, was nicht gekommen ist, hättet ihr am liebsten gesehen? Auf welche Änderungen hofft ihr noch, was wünscht ihr euch und worauf wartet ihr ganz besonders dringend? Schreibt es uns in die Kommentare!