Das steckt alles im neuen Update für Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Noch ist das große April-Update für Disney Dreamlight Valley gar nicht draußen. Doch schon jetzt wissen wir, was sich alles im Valley ändern wird. Entwickler Gameloft hat nämlich bereits die Patch Notes für das Update hochgeladen – und darin stecken neben neuen Inhalten und Bug Fixes auch einige längst fällige Quality-of-Life-Verbesserungen.

Einige der Änderungen waren bereits vorab bekannt. So kommen nicht nur Simba und Nala, sondern auch das König der Löwen-Reich zu DDV. Auch einen neuen Sternenpfad wird es geben, der die Gefährte der Disney Parks ins Spiel bringt.

Daneben gibt es aber auch zahlreiche kleinere Verbesserungen. Hier gibt es die Zusammenfassung und weiter unten die kompletten Patch Notes:

Neue Essens-Boni: Der "Well Fed"-Bonus, den ihr für das Essen gekochter Gerichte bekommt, wurde jetzt verbessert. Nicht nur erhöht er jetzt eure Chance auf besseres Loot wenn ihr etwa fischt oder Beeren sammelt, sondern er lässt euch auch gleiten: Solange der Bonus aktiv ist, könnt ihr also auf einer magischen Wolke durch das Valley skaten.

Ausdauer bei Bänken aufladen: Eine nette kleine Neuerung ist auch, dass ihr eure Ausdauer jetzt nicht nur im Haus aufladen könnt. Setzt ihr euch irgendwo im Valley hin (etwa auf eine Bank), lädt sich eure Ausdauer langsam wieder auf.

Interaktive Gegenstände für Tierbegleiter: Ihr könnt jetzt neue Items wie kleine Häuschen, Futterschalen oder Spielzeuge herstellen, mit denen eure Tierbegleiter interagieren können. Außerdem gibt es eine neue Pose im Fotomodus, bei der ihre eure Begleiter halten könnt.

Ihr könnt Tierbegleiter jetzt in eure Selfies integrieren. (Bildquelle: Gameloft)

Diverse Bug-Fixes: Auch bei den Charakteren und Quests werden einige Fehler behoben. So könnt ihr nun problemlos mit Prinz Eric rumhängen und in den Missionen für Mirabel und Remy wurden einige Fehler behoben. Die komplette Liste mit den Quest-Fixes findet ihr unten.

Wann das neue Update voraussichtlich live geht, lest ihr hier:

Mehr zum Thema Disney Dreamlight Valley: Datum und Uhrzeit des April-Updates mit König der Löwen von Eleen Reinke

Weitere Neuerungen im Update:

Eggstravaganza : Das Oster-Event läuft vom 8. bis 29. April

: Das Oster-Event läuft vom 8. bis 29. April Neue Gegenstände für Dagoberts Laden : darunter neue Badezimmer- und Pilz-inspirierte Items

: darunter neue Badezimmer- und Pilz-inspirierte Items Optionale Items im Premium-Shop : darunter Prinz Erics Bootshaus und "dreamlight-aufgeladene" Tierbegleiter

: darunter Prinz Erics Bootshaus und "dreamlight-aufgeladene" Tierbegleiter Neue Alien-Sichtungen: Womöglich bekommen wir auch einen neuen Charakter aus Lilo & Stitch oder Toy Story

Alle Patch Notes

New Content and Improvements:

A new Realm door is open in the Dream Castle: The Lion King Realm!

Welcome Simba and Nala to the Valley as you build your very own version of Pride Rock.

Celebrate Disney Parks with the most ambitious and magical Star Path yet! Place your very own Pixar Pal-A-Round, Dumbo the Flying Elephant or Mad Tea Party rides and transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth!

Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new shipment of exciting new items, including some snazzy bathroom equipment, mushroom-inspired sets and more.

New optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time! Get ready to live your perfect life at sea with Prince Eric’s Boat house Dream Style and meet Dreamlight infused animal companions for the first time.

Enjoy the return of sunny days outside and take part in our Eggstravaganza event from April 8 to 29!

Craft new interactive items for your animal companions to give them more to do around your valley, including little houses, feeders and toys.

A new selfie pose for each of your animal companions is now available in Photo Mode.

Paging Star Command! It seems like there have been a few more alien sightings in the Valley. You should, uh, talk to Buzz...

The well-fed bonus that is earned from eating cooked meals has been beefed up! When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with the world (i.e. picking fruits, fishing fish, mining gems, etc.). But that’s not all…

Get moving with the ability to hover! When the well-fed bonus is active, you can now start channeling your magic to slide around your Valley even faster!

Take a breath. Sitting down on a bench – or any other object, for that matter – anywhere in the Valley, will now replenish your energy very slowly.

Top Bug Fixes:

Players should no longer encounter issues initiating a hang-out with Eric (we hear he was busy with his boat).

Improved companion behavior to reduce the chance of being blocked by them.

Fixed an issue which prevented some players from feeding critters while they had a training manual in their inventory.

"A Festival of Friendship" quest: The 4th piece of the Madrigal Table should now spawn as expected on the beach.

"The Definition of a Hero" quest: Players should now receive the Space Ranger Buffet required to complete this quest.

"A Restaurant Makeover" quest: Fixed an issue which would prevent the player from completing this quest by entering the restaurant.

“Remy’s Recipe Book” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the book from spawning.

“The Final Trial” quest: Fixed an issue which caused the Ice Heart to disappear after planting it for some players.

“Missing Prince” quest: After placing the Prince Eric statue, the memory needed to progress this quest should now spawn properly.

Altered the Sunstone Fragment icon to make it more easily distinguishable from Night Shards in the Forest of Valor.

The Spacecraft Porthole window should now properly display a space background.

Players can now pick up the blue clothing bag in Moana’s home that was blocked by furniture for some folks.

Camera collision in the Toy Story Realm has been improved.

Fixed an issue which prevented some players from equipping Mickey and Minnie’s D100 Dream Styles.

Fixed an issue preventing some players from tracking quests in the menu.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of players reported Star Path rewards disappearing after restarting their game.

Fixed an issue in which some Nintendo Switch users would encounter a black screen when entering the WALL-E Realm.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of Mac users encountered crashes upon entering the Sunlit Plateau.

Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to pick up flowers in the Frosted Heights biome.

Fixed an issue which caused certain quest items to remain in players’ inventories after completing the relevant quests.

Adjusted Stitch motif.

Various localization fixes.

Various audio and visual fixes.

Various Premium Shop fixes.

And more bug fixes, optimizations and stability improvements!

Wie schon in vergangenen Updates ist es natürlich auch diesmal möglich, dass es nicht alle Änderungen des April-Updates in die Patch Notes geschafft haben. Es lohnt sich also durchaus, die Augen offen zu halten. Wir halten euch hier natürlich über alle wichtigen Neuerungen auf dem Laufenden.

Welche Neuerung im großen April-Update für Disney Dreamlight Valley gefällt euch am besten? Was fehlt euch noch?