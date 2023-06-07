Das steckt im Update 5 für Disney Dreamlight Valley alles drin.

Heute bekommt Disney Dreamlight Valley endlich sein fünftes großes Update. Mit dabei ist nicht nur die bislang größte Story-Erweiterung, es kommen neben neuen Charaktere und Gegenständen auch jede Menge kleinerer und größerer Verbesserungen ins Valley. Noch bevor das Update heute um 15 Uhr live geht, hat Entwickler Gameloft die Patchnotes geteilt.

Wir fassen euch hier die wichtigsten Neuerungen zusammen und haben weiter unten außerdem die kompletten englischen Patchnotes aufgeführt.

Das ist neu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bug-Fixes: Wie bei jedem Update stecken auch in diesem Patch wieder jede Menge Bugfixes, die besonders Probleme mit Quests beheben. Auch der Bug vom letzten Update, mit dem alle Blumen in den Eisigen Höhen plötzlich rot waren, wird behoben. Außerdem funktioniert das bislang verbuggte Traum Fizz-Rezept nun endlich wie vorgesehen.

Dagoberts Laden: Damit ihr leichter erkennen könnt, was ihr aus Dagoberts Laden schon besitzt, bekommmen alle Gegenstände, die ihr noch nicht habt, einen roten Punkt.

Mehrere Spieler*innen-Häuser: Ihr könnt nun mehrere Häuser für euren Charakter im Valley platzieren. Allerdings darf von jedem Haus-Style (also wie das Haus von außen aussieht) nur eines pro Valley platziert werden.

Erhöhtes Item-Limit: Ihr könnt jetzt bis zu 1.200 einzigartige Gegenstände und bis zu 6.000 Gegenstände insgesamt in eurem Valley platzieren. Achtung: Das gilt nur, wenn ihr auf PS5, Xbox Serties X/S oder PC spielt!

Premium Shop: Der Shop bekommt nicht nur neue Items, ihr könnt die Modelle von Items jetzt auch als Preview im Shop selbst ansehen. Außerdem wurde das Datum, an dem der Shop aktualisiert wird, von Freitag auf Mittwoch 15 Uhr verschoben.

Neue Kartoffel-Quests? In den Patchnotes findet sich auch ein etwas kryptischer Hinweis auf Knollengemüse: "[REDACTED] root vegetables again? [REDACTED]oes it mea[REDACTED]". Das könnte natürlich bedeuten, dass die geheime Kartoffel-Quest endlich weitergeht.

Habt ihr euch die vier Kartoffeln noch nicht geschnappt, findet ihr hier die Anleitungen:

Mehr zum Thema Disney Dreamlight Valley: Goldene Kartoffel bekommen - so löst ihr die geheime Quest von Eleen Reinke

Diese Neuerungen gibt es außerdem:

Neue Story-Quest lässt euch das Rätsel des Vergessens lösen.

Die gute Fee aus Cinderella zieht im Valley (und im Kürbishaus) ein.

Neuer Sternenpfad: Wunder von Pixar

Möbel lassen sich jetzt individuell mit Mustern und Farben anpassen.

Regenschirme kommen ins Valley.

Mit Schaufensterpuppen könnt ihr jetzt Outfits speichern und sie sofort anziehen.

Ihr könnt zu Straßen jetzt auch Begrenzungen hinzufügen.

Werkzeug-Aussehen kann mit Premium-Skins angepasst werden

Neue Mission mit Wall-E

Die kompletten englischen Patchnotes findet ihr auch hier:

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

It’s our biggest story update yet! The story behind The Forgetting comes full circle!

Fairy Godmother – along with her Friendship Quests – arrives in the Valley, answering the long-standing question of “who does that giant pumpkin belong to?”

Celebrate all things Pixar with the brand-new Wonder of Pixar Star Path, featuring exclusive items from upcoming feature film Elemental, as well as Inside Out, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, and Turning Red.

Even more new, optional items are on their way to the Premium Shop for a limited time, including the Dark Castle House Style, vacation-inspired Dream Styles for multiple characters, animal companion skins, and much more!

Browse with confidence. Preview the in-game models of items in the Premium Shop before purchasing them.

Premium Shop refresh time has been adjusted to Wednesday at 9:00 AM ET (from Friday).

New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of items to collect, including a range of pumpkin-themed goods.

To help track which items from Scrooge McDuck’s Store you’ve added to your Collection (and which you haven’t yet), a red dot will be displayed on store items that are not yet owned.

Make your mark on the Valley with the expanded Touch of Magic feature, allowing the customization of furniture using your hard-earned motifs.

Bring a little more style to rainy days in the Valley with new umbrella hand accessories.

You can now place multiple different player houses throughout the Valley. Please note, only one instance of any given house style can be placed.

Step up your wardrobe! Use the new mannequin feature to save, display, and instantly change into your favorite outfits at the press of a button.

Roads in the Valley have received a glow up, allowing you to add borders to them.

Customize the look of your Tools with Premium tool skins.

We’ve added a news feed to the Start Menu to help keep you in the loop about all the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley updates.

Added a toggle to the Options menu on high performance hardware (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X) that allows players to increase the Valley item limit, allowing for the placement of 1,200 unique objects / 6,000 total objects (including duplicates).

Added Steam and Epic Game Store achievements.

[REDACTED] root vegetables again? [REDACTED]oes it mea[REDACTED]

TOP BUG FIXES:

Fixed an issue which caused all Passion Lilies in the Frosted Heights biome to appear as red on the ground but would switch to their correct color when picked up.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from cooking the Dream Fizz recipe.

Fixed an issue which caused certain quest-giver icons to display improperly in their frames.

Fixed an issue in which Scrooge McDuck’s Store would appear empty.

Fixed an issue in which the game would open in a small window for some PC players, preventing interaction with the game.

Fixed an issue which prevented Memory Shards and Star Coins from spawning when watering dried flowers or removing small Night Thorns.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from buying or selling items from Goofy’s stall.

"Stitch's Hobby” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented some players from giving Stitch his repaired TV.

“Staking Your Territory” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from removing the mustache Nala asked them to wear during this quest.

“Collect 'Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” quest: Fixed an issue where alien toys would occasionally appear in unreachable locations.

“A Story to Tell” quest: Fixed an issue in which the photo the player takes is not recognized during this quest.

“Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a freeze would revert players to an earlier stage of the quest where they had to bring a sound system to Nala and prevent further progress.

“Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a slimy bug under a rock is unreachable.

“Remy’s Recipe Book” quest: Fixed an issue in which the peanuts required for this quest disappear from the player’s inventory.

Fixed an issue which prevented the game from recognizing completion of the duty “Take a Photo with Mirabel”.

Fixed an issue in which Mirabel’s icon appears on the map, but she is not present at that location in-game.

Fixed an issue in which oysters stop spawning in the Dazzle Beach biome.

Fixed an issue which caused the Raven Wings item to repeated flap every few seconds.

Fixed an issue which caused some items to appear visible through walls.

Fixed instances of users experiencing Initialization Error #10

Various visual and sound optimizations and fixes.

And more bug fixes, optimizations and performance stability improvements!

Wie umfangreich genau die Story-Mission ist, müssen wir natürlich noch abwarten. Aber zumindest bietet das Update auch unabhängig davon jede Menge Content, sodass Spieler*innen wieder eine Weile gut beschäftigt sein dürften – zumindest bis zum zweiten Sommer-Update, dass uns ebenfalls bald erwarten dürfte.

Was haltet ihr von den Neuerungen von Update 5 für Disney Dreamlight Valley? Fehlt euch noch etwas?