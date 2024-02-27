Disney Dreamlight Valley-Update 9 kommt morgen - Uhrzeit, neue Charaktere und alle Patch Notes

In Update 9 erwarten und Sully und Mike aus der Monster AG. Bild: Gameloft / Disney

Nachdem Disney Dreamlight Valley Anfang Dezember seine Early Access-Phase beendet und uns die Bezahl-Erweiterung 'A Rift Apart' gebracht hat, dürstet es uns wieder nach neuen Inhalten. Update 9 'The Laugh Floor' bringt genau das. Hier fassen wir zusammen, wann es soweit ist und was euch erwartet.

Wann kommt Update 9 heraus? am 28. Februar 2024

am 28. Februar 2024 Um wie viel Uhr wird es freigeschaltet? voraussichtlich gegen 15 Uhr deutscher Zeit

voraussichtlich gegen 15 Uhr deutscher Zeit Kostet das Update etwas? nein, es ist für alle Spieler*innen kostenlos

19:30 Uhr An dieser Stelle halten wir euch auf dem Laufenden, was das DDV-Update angeht. Sobald wir neue wichtige Infos dazu haben, wie etwa Inhalte oder ab wann der Patch zum Download bereit steht, erfahrt ihr es hier im Ticker.

Das erste große Update des Jahres bringt so einige neue Inhalte, darunter wieder neue Charaktere samt Reich und Quests. Wir fassen zusammen:

neue Charaktere (Sully und Mike aus Monster AG) samt Questlines

neues Reich

neue Gegenstände (schaut unbedingt in euren Briefkasten!)

mehr Möglichkeiten den Avatar anzupassen (optisch als auch den Namen)

neue DreamSnaps-Herausforderungen

Upgrade für Dagoberts Shop (u.a. mehr Auswahl)

diverse Bugfixes

neuer Sternenpfad

Gameloft hat bereits letztes Jahr eine Roadmap mit noch weiteren Updates vorgestellt. Teilweise wissen wir auch schon grob, was uns darin erwartet. Auch der DLC wird erweitert. Mehr dazu lest ihr hier:

Wer es genau wissen will, kann sich die Patch Notes schon anschauen. Die hat Entwickler Gameloft schon vorab auf Englisch veröffentlicht.

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS

A new Realm door opens! Clock into The Laugh Floor and experience a day in the life of this iconic Monsters, Inc. locale!

Two new characters! It wouldn’t be The Laugh Floor without Mike Wazowski and Sulley! Undertake brand new Friendship Quests and earn monstrous new items as you welcome these two to the Valley.

Check your in-game mailboxes for a surprise! As of The Laugh Floor Update, all players – whether they’ve been around since day one or join in the future – will receive two much-anticipated items: The Partners statue for your Valley and the ornate Dreamlight Armor outfit.

Get ready to live monstrously with a whole range of new ways to customize your avatar, from new skin tones, to special contacts for your eyes, to new styles of ears to choose from.

Plan your perfect cozy evening in with the Starlight House Bundle premium bundle which offers up a wide range of customization items, including a Dream Style for Belle, a House Style fit for her sensibilities, clothing items (pajamas!), and furniture (a starlight projector!).

A new Star Path begins, offering up exciting new rewards that are equal parts sweet and monstrous – it’s the Lovely Monsters Star Path!

We’ve expanded Scrooge McDuck’s Shop! We know many of you check nearly every day in hopes of seeing that elusive furniture piece that’ll tie your Collection together, so with this change, the shop will offer more options to choose from every day!

That’s not all that’s changed at Scrooge’s Shop… Back by popular demand, doors are now available for purchase once more!

We’ve heard your requests and are happy to share that the ability to change the name of your avatar can now be found in the game Settings.

More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time, as well as some returning favorites from past Star Paths!

Express (and reward) yourself with a wide range of new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges.

