Fall Guys ist ab heute Free2Play und bringt etliche Neuerungen - Steigt ihr jetzt ein?

Na, habt ihr dran gedacht? Ab heute könnt ihr den Party-Hit Fall Guys kostenlos spielen - und das nicht nur auf PlayStation und PC, sondern auch auf Switch und Xbox-Konsolen. Dabei unterstützt der Titel plattformübergreifendes Spielen sowie plattformübergreifenden Fortschritt. Dazu kommt eine Vielzahl von Neuerungen, die in den Patch Notes aufgelistet wurde.

Das erwartet euch im F2P-Fall Guys

Darum geht es: Die wabbeligen Bohnenmännchen, die um die Krone kämpfen, begeisterten zum Release im Jahr 2020 viele Spieler*innen. In der Zwischenzeit flaute der Hype jedoch etwas ab und die Seasons konnten nicht mehr so viele Spieler*innen anlocken.

Viele Neuerungen: Womöglich feiert Fall Guys aber nun mit dem Free2Play-Modell und den Neuerungen ein Comeback. Mit der neuen Version kommen weitere Runden und Hindernisse, aber auch viele Bug Fixes und weitere Features wie Voice Chat in der Party.

Zusätzlich wurden beispielsweise Soundbugs sowie Fehler behoben, die Crashes auf der PlayStation verursachten. Auch die Framerate auf der PlayStation wurde in einigen Levels verbessert und Exploits wurde der Riegel vorgeschoben. Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet ihr weiter unten.

Zur Free2Play-Umstellung gibt es auch einen neune Trailer:

Fall Guys als F2P - Wie funktioniert das mit der Monetarisierung? Ihr könnt natürlich zusätzliche Inhalte wie den Season Pass für Echtgeld erwerben. Mit Show-Bucks, der Ingame-Währung, die es auch für Echtgeld zu kaufen gibt, könnt ihr euch außerdem einzelne kosmetische Items zulegen.

Umfrage: Seid ihr jetzt an Fall Guys interessiert?

Nun wollen wir aber auch von euch wissen, was ihr davon haltet. Seid ihr neugierig auf den Titel, wolltet aber nie Geld dafür ausgeben und nutzt jetzt eure Chance? Verratet es uns in der Umfrage und lasst uns gerne in den Kommentaren mehr wissen.

Patch Notes

Hier listen wir für euch die kompletten Patch Notes von Entwickler Mediatonic auf, die auf der offiziellen Fall Guys-Webseite zu finden sind.

Neue Runden und Hindernisse:

HEX-A-RING : You’ve heard of Hex-a-Gone, but have you ever tried jumping from tile to tile while the whole floor rotates? That definitely sounds challenging, but you look like you’re up for a challenge!

: You’ve heard of Hex-a-Gone, but have you ever tried jumping from tile to tile while the whole floor rotates? That definitely sounds challenging, but you look like you’re up for a challenge! VOLLEYFALL : Volleyfall asks, who can knock the ball into the other side of the court without the other players hitting it back into yours? Whoever gets the ball to touch the floor of the other player, wins!

: Volleyfall asks, who can knock the ball into the other side of the court without the other players hitting it back into yours? Whoever gets the ball to touch the floor of the other player, wins! SPEED CIRCUIT : Speed Circuit brings a new level of chaos and momentum to Fall Guys! Navigate through the obstacles in your way and run three laps around the circuit without being flung into the misty slime.

: Speed Circuit brings a new level of chaos and momentum to Fall Guys! Navigate through the obstacles in your way and run three laps around the circuit without being flung into the misty slime. TRACK ATTACK : This truly is a gauntlet to test your Fall Guys skills. With obstacles like speed arches, jump ropes and bouncy floors, you’re bound to learn a thing or two. For both experienced and new players, there are so many ways to get to the finish line in this iconic trial of speed and agility.

: This truly is a gauntlet to test your Fall Guys skills. With obstacles like speed arches, jump ropes and bouncy floors, you’re bound to learn a thing or two. For both experienced and new players, there are so many ways to get to the finish line in this iconic trial of speed and agility. BOUNCE PARTY : We all love bouncy castles, but what’s it like to traverse the Blunderdome on one? The new material used in Bounce Party makes the floor very bouncy. One jump and you’re going flying! The bouncy floor can be your friend, or your foe while you bounce through hoops to score points.

: We all love bouncy castles, but what’s it like to traverse the Blunderdome on one? The new material used in Bounce Party makes the floor very bouncy. One jump and you’re going flying! The bouncy floor can be your friend, or your foe while you bounce through hoops to score points. THE SWIVELLER : In this revolving Round, players spawn on a rotating ring and must jump over the oncoming jump ropes to avoid falling into the Slime! Get your jump timing wrong and you’ll be picking pink slime out of your ears for weeks!

: In this revolving Round, players spawn on a rotating ring and must jump over the oncoming jump ropes to avoid falling into the Slime! Get your jump timing wrong and you’ll be picking pink slime out of your ears for weeks! BLAST BALL: Last but definitely not least, welcoming Blast Ball. Players spawn on a platform in the Fall Guys arena, with parts of that platform collapsing over time. Pick up Blast Balls and throw them to knock each other into the slime!

Bug Fixes und Verbesserungen:

Major optimisations to various areas of memory usage, reducing instances of crashes on PlayStation

Improvements to PlayStation FPS on object-heavy levels such as Fruit Chute, Slime Climb, Lost Temple and more

Improvements to tails being grabbed from a distance by players experiencing high latency

If multiple Squads get 0 points (particularly in modes such as Xtreme Squads) they will be eliminated instead of tying and moving to the next Round Fixed an exploit on tile levels such as Thin Ice, where players could spam jump and avoid breaking tiles (Thin Ice is back!)

Fixed a Tail Tag exploit where players could stand on a podium and evade capture

Fixed instances in Royal Fumble where the tail would disappear if the player with it disconnected

Fixed pipes at the end of Pipe Dream overshooting players over the finish line

Fixed the Options menu randomly appearing during gameplay on PS4

Fixed “Multiple Shows Selected” showing when queuing for a single show in a party

Fixed hoops spawning too high to reach on levels such as Hoopsie Daisy

Fixed players queueing together being placed into separate Squads

Fixed instances of players respawning in Xtreme mode

Fixed Clank appearing yellow instead of Red or Blue in Team Tail Tag

Fixed Thin Ice music in Finals Marathon

Weitere Neuerungen:

You can now Voice Chat when you’re in a Party with your friends!!!

New Shows added to Custom Shows (including Stadium Stars)!

Most Custom Shows can now be started with as little as 2 players - woo!

We’ve added new rewards including the fabled Golden Dragon to Crown Ranks

You can now view Crown Rank progression on a separate screen

You will now have Weekly and Marathon Challenges available to complete alongside Daily Challenges

New Season Pass with a whopping 100 Tiers, featuring the ability to use Tier Skips!

All players will automatically have access to unlock 50 tiers!

New Store layout

You can now Dive Grab Tails and Crowns!

Auto Grab! Free for All introduces the ability to grab ledges automatically in-game and this will be enabled for all new players joining us! Beans that have been with us for a while will have the auto grab disabled by default (we don't want to mess up your muscle memory), but you can change that in your Gameplay Settings! All players will now auto climb grabbed ledges as well

A prompt will now display when the Crown is present, reminding you to grab it

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ist ab dem 21. Juni auf Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 und Nintendo Switch als Free2Play-Titel verfügbar.

Erzählt uns gerne, ob ihr schon eure Erfahrungen mit Fall Guys gemacht habt oder mit wem ihr gerne spielen möchtet und auf welcher Plattform.