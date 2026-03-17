Nintendo Switch 2-Update 22.0.0 ist da und verpasst euren Switch-Spielen im Handheld-Modus einen Boost

Nintendo hat ein neues Systemsoftware-Update für die Switch 2 veröffentlicht. Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar und sollte sich installieren, wenn ihr eure Konsole das nächste Mal startet – sofern ihr die entsprechende Funktion aktiviert habt.
Das Update bringt eure Konsole auf Version 22.0.0 und ändert unter anderem diverse Animationen und Texte im Menü, außerdem gibt es ein paar Anpassungen für GameChat und den Flugmodus. Genaue Details entnehmt ihr den englischen Patch Notes weiter unten.
Switch 1-Spiele bekommen bessere Performance im Handheld-Modus
Die wohl auffälligste Ergänzung ist allerdings der neue "Handheld-Boost-Modus". Der verbessert die Leistung von Switch 1-Spielen, wenn ihr diese im Handheld-Modus auf der Switch 2 spielt.
Kurz gesagt: Die entsprechenden Spiele laufen nun im Handheld-Modus mit derselben Qualität und Performance wie im Docked-Modus.
Nintendo merkt allerdings an, dass sich dieser Boost ausschließlich auf Switch 1-Software beschränkt und Switch 2-Titel dementsprechend nicht davon profitieren. Außerdem können die Auswirkungen der Option "je nach gespielter Software variieren".
So aktiviert ihr den Handheld-Boost-Modus
- Wählt im Hauptmenü die Systemeinstellungen aus (Zahnrad-Symbol)
- Scrollt ganz nach unten bis zur Option "Konsole"
- Navigiert nun auf der rechten Seite zum Punkt "Nintendo Switch Software-Ausführung"
- Aktiviert den Schalter, um die Boost-Funktion einzustellen
Die kompletten englischen Patch Notes von Update 22.0.0
Quelle: support.nintendo.com
- Changed the on-screen text and animations when you load a virtual game card in the HOME Menu.
- Added the ability to save notes about friends on your Friend List. The note content is not displayed to friends.
- Added the ability to see and edit these notes from the Nintendo Switch App. The app must be on version 3.3.0 or higher to use this feature.
- The following features were added to support GameChat:
- Added the ability to invite friends to GameChat rooms you’re participating in. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts.
- Friends that haven't finished GameChat initial setup can now be invited to GameChat. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts or those who haven’t used a Nintendo Switch 2.
- It may take a while for this change to be reflected after updating your console to system version 22.0.0.
- Improvements were made to the quality of the game screen shared in a GameChat when expanded.
- Added the ability to rewind 10 seconds/advance 10 seconds with the ZL and ZR Buttons when watching a full screen video in News or Nintendo eShop.
- Added the option to add the following data to “Automatic Uploads” from Album.
- Clip Video, Video saved as a screenshot, and screenshot with added text.
- Added Portuguese (Portugal) and Russian to “GameChat Voice ⇔ Speech to Text” languages in Accessibility.
- Text-to-Speech, under Accessibility, can now read the text in Album and during first-time setup.
- Please see Nintendo Switch 2 First-Time Setup and Connection for instructions on how to turn text-to-speech on in the first-time setup.
- Added the ability to see the breakdown of storage capacity by data type for the system memory and microSD Express card.
- Added the ability to perform an audio test when “Linear PCM 5.1 Surround” is selected for TV Sound in Audio.
- Changed the "Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea" region to "Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea/South East Asia" in Device.
- Added “Handheld Mode Boost” to Nintendo Switch Software Handling in System.
- Handheld Mode Boost will cause compatible Switch software to run as if in TV Mode, so certain functionality may be affected. Please see the on-device description for more details.
- The following features were added to Airplane Mode:
- When Airplane Mode is activated, the previously set preferences for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC while in Airplane Mode will be saved and applied.
- Added the ability to individually enable or disable Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC during Airplane Mode from the Quick Settings.
- Added the ability to see a notification in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls smart device application when the Parental Controls PIN is input successfully on the console. This can also be set up to be a push notification to your smart device.
- The app must be on version 2.4.0 or higher to use this functionality.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
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