Baldur's Gate 3: Neues Update - Hotfix 9 gibt euch jetzt mehr Möglichkeiten, euren Charakter im Nachhinein anzupassen

Baldur's Gate 3-Entwickler Larian hat bekanntgegeben, dass Hotfix 9 da ist. Dieser lässt euch unter anderem euren Charakter am Zauberspiegel im Camp umbenennen, falls ihr nicht mehr mit dem Namen zufrieden seid - und euch beispielsweise versehentlich Tav genannt habt. Zudem könnt ihr jetzt sogar Mietlinge am Spiegel anpassen.
Das sind die Patch Notes
Link zum Twitter-Inhalt
- You can now use the Magic Mirror on hirelings.
- You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.
- Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.
- Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.
- Fixed a splitscreen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.
- Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.
- Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).
- Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.
- Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.
- Fixed an issue causing Minthara's romance to unreliably trigger.
- Fixed Minthara's dialogue after you not triggering properly when you talk to her.
- Fixed the Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent.
- Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.
- Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.
- Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave–join combat loop in certain circumstances.
- Fixed prices in dialogues not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.
- Optimised the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.
