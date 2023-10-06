Baldur's Gate 3: Neues Update - Hotfix 9 gibt euch jetzt mehr Möglichkeiten, euren Charakter im Nachhinein anzupassen

Für Baldur's Gate 3 ist nun Hotfix 9 erschienen und der lässt euch nicht nur euren Namen im Nachhinein ändern, sondern unter anderem auch Mietlinge anpassen. Wir haben alle Patch Notes für euch.

Samara Summer
06.10.2023 | 14:13 Uhr

Baldur's Gate 3-Entwickler Larian hat bekanntgegeben, dass Hotfix 9 da ist. Dieser lässt euch unter anderem euren Charakter am Zauberspiegel im Camp umbenennen, falls ihr nicht mehr mit dem Namen zufrieden seid - und euch beispielsweise versehentlich Tav genannt habt. Zudem könnt ihr jetzt sogar Mietlinge am Spiegel anpassen.

Das sind die Patch Notes

  • You can now use the Magic Mirror on hirelings.
  • You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.
  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.
  • Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.
  • Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.
  • Fixed a splitscreen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.
  • Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.
  • Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).
  • Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.
  • Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.
  • Fixed an issue causing Minthara's romance to unreliably trigger.
  • Fixed Minthara's dialogue after you not triggering properly when you talk to her.
  • Fixed the Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent.
  • Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.
  • Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.
  • Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave–join combat loop in certain circumstances.
  • Fixed prices in dialogues not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.
  • Optimised the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.
Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3

Genre: Rollenspiel

Release: 03.08.2023 (PC), 06.09.2023 (PS5), 4. Quartal 2023 (Xbox Series X/S)

Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
