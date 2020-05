Cate Blanchett spielt Lilith im Borderlands-Film

View this post on Instagram

"With me around, you might actually get somewhere" gosh I miss cosplaying my baby Lil. And I DESPERATELY need to do a borderlands location shoot. I am working on planning some shooting for this week! I have a few completed costumes/Almost complete I'm leaning towards but does anyone have any suggestions of a character you'd like to see again? . . . This week on streaming!!! Monday will be Drakengard you don't wanna miss this next part and watch as I actually morph into Zero. Tuesday borderlands mayhem is bacckkkk! Wednesday we're tearing it up on overwatch with @peepo_chan. And Thursday will be back to hanging out with me as I make consequential choices in life is strange! Come hang and remember that if you have an amazon prime account you can subscribe to my twitch for freeee! . . . Cosplay made my me Photo by @jeff.batista