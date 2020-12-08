Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War-Spieler*innen klagen seit der Veröffentlichung über unterschiedlichste Schwierigkeiten mit dem Spiel. Die langsame Progression wurde mittlerweile geändert, dafür brachte ein Patch aber neue technische Probleme. PS5- und Xbox Series X-Besitzer*innen klagen sogar darüber, dass ihre ganze Konsole durch das neue CoD unbrauchbar gemacht werde und der Start von Season 1 wurde verschoben. Jetzt soll ein neues Update diverse Bugs fixen, hier findet ihr das Wichtigste im Überblick und die Patch Notes.
Neuer Cold War-Patch bringt keine Waffen-Buffs oder Nerfs
Darum geht's: Laut Entwickler Treyarch handelt es sich bei diesem aktuellen Patch um einen von vielen, der zur Vorbereitung auf Season 1 dient. Dieses Mal erfolgen dann auch eher kleinere Veränderungen, die vor allem mehr Stabilität bringen und Fehler beheben sollen. Aber es gibt auch einige Gameplay-Anpassungen.
Was steckt drin?
- Quality of Life-Verbesserungen
- Updates für mehr Stabilität
- Bugfixes
- Anpassung beim Waffen-Feedback
- Neuer Teaser im Zombie-Modus
- Kleinere Gameplay-Anpassungen in diversen Modi
- Scorestreaks wurden ebenfalls angepasst
Der sichtbare Waffen-Rückstoß soll nun deutlich besser ausfallen, wenn ihr aus der Hüfte schießt. Zusätzlich wurden Animations-Probleme bei der Hauer 77 behoben und die Wärmebild-Visiere sollten jetzt auch richtig funktionieren, wenn ihr in einem Fahrzeug sitzt. Zusätzlich gibt es jetzt auch auf der Crossroads- und der Armada-Map die Möglichkeit, Fallschirme zu nutzen.
Im Zombie-Modus Die Maschine kann wohl ein neues Teaser-Easter Egg entdeckt werden. Es soll einen Vorgeschmack darauf liefern, was alle Fans des Koop-Ablegers mit Start der Season 1 erwartet.
Der Löwenanteil des Updates kümmert sich aber offenbar um diverse Bugs, die behoben werden sollen. Die Probleme mit der PS5 und der Xbox Series X wurden in den Patch Notes allerdings nicht explizit erwähnt. Ob es irgendwelche Verbesserungen in dieser Hinsicht gibt, bleibt vorerst also leider unklar.
Wann geht's los? Das Update ist bereits live und kann heruntergeladen werden. Am 15. Dezember soll noch ein Cold War-Update erfolgen und am 16. Dezember ein weiterer großer Patch für Warzone erscheinen, wenn Season 1 die beiden Spiele endlich miteinander verbindet.
Wie groß ist der Patch? Das Update vom heutigen 8. Dezember schlägt mit knapp 24 GB zu Buche.
Die Gratis-Bundles gibt es ebenfalls ab heute
Um für den verschobenen Start der ersten Multiplayer-Season von Cold War und die längere Wartezeit auf die Fusion mit Warzone zu entschädigen, bekommen alle, die sich ab heute und bis zum 16. Dezember einloggen, zwei kostenlose Bundles mit kosmetischen Items.
Zusätzlich winkt ab dem Wochenende auch noch ein neues Doppel-XP-Event. Die Details zu beidem könnt ihr hier nachlesen:
Hier findet ihr die Patch Notes zum aktuellen Update im englischen Original
GLOBAL
Stability
- Added crash fixes related to ray tracing on next-gen consoles.
- General stability improvements.
Progression
- Addressed an issue where Prestige Levels and Prestige Icons could display inaccurately in lobby menus.
- Addressed an issue where the Prestige 1 icon could display in place of the Commander rank icon in the After Action Report.
UI
- Addressed multiple issues for breadcrumbs appearing incorrectly throughout lobby menus.
- Addressed an issue where the reward animation could sometimes appear corrupted in the After Action Report.
MULTIPLAYER
Playlists
-
Motherland Moshpit
TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike.Hardcore Motherland Moshpit also available in Quick Play (TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed).Available Dec. 8 until the launch of Season One.
Progression
-
Camos
Addressed an issue where Mastery camos were not progressing properly for some players, despite being earned.Reduced the number of kills without dying from 3 to 2 for launcher and M79 camo Challenges.
Game Modes
-
Hardpoint
Checkmate
Adjusted spawns for zones 1, 3, and 4.Resolved an issue where the Hardpoint could be captured behind a crate on zone 4.
Garrison
Zone 1 adjusted to provide more balanced cover for both teams.Adjusted spawns for zones 2 and 3.
Crossroads
StrikeAdjusted spawns for all Hardpoint zones.Moved zone 4 to the adjacent tents to provide more opportunities for the attacking team.
Moscow
Removed spawns near back statue for zone 3.
-
Control
Moscow
Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.Additional attacker spawns added closer to mid-map when B has been captured.
Miami
Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.
Checkmate
Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.
-
Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
Gameplay
Reduced spawn protection time to reduce frequency of protection nullifying explosives (e.g. War Machine) for extended periods of time.Addressed an issue where players could collide when redeploying from a Squad Wipe.Addressed an issue where players could land on each other and die if they waited until they were auto-deployed during Infil. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck by mantling in certain spots on Alpine.Addressed an issue where Containers could spawn inside objects.
Scorestreaks
Reduced spawn rates of the Gunship, Chopper Gunner, and VTOL Escort.Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects could be seen in the Redeploy menu.
Vehicles
Addressed an issue where the Hind could exit the playable space in Alpine.HUDAddressed an issue where dust and threat perception effects could display on the overhead camera.
Party Invites
Addressed an issue with Party invites in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.
-
Combined Arms
Adjusted the interact radius on mounted turrets to be easier to get onto.
-
Custom Games
Added options in Custom Games Scorestreaks settings for Score Reset On Death and Scorestreak Death Penalty, allowing players to set the percentage of score lost on death from 0% (Disabled) to 100% (all score lost on death).
-
Round-Based Modes
Addressed an issue where players could be kicked for inactivity while spectating in round-based modes.
Weapons
-
Visuals
Added polish to visual kickback when hip-firing weapons.
-
Hauer 77
Addressed an animation issue with the Hauer 77 when firing the last shot while aiming down sights.
-
Launchers
Addressed an issue where launchers could lock onto Stationary Turrets in Combined Arms.
-
Optics
Addressed an issue that could prevent thermal scopes from showing a thermal overlay when riding a vehicle.
Scorestreaks
-
Care Package
Care Package explosion will no longer damage teammates in Hardcore.Addressed an issue that could cause the Care Package to go through the roof in Checkmate.
-
Combat Bow
Addressed an issue where the Tactical Mask icon would incorrectly display when damaging enemies with the Combat Bow.
-
Cruise Missile
Addressed an issue where damaging a Cruise Missile would not display a hit marker.
-
VTOL Escort
Addressed an issue with the VTOL Escort camera when it would be destroyed from going out of bounds.
-
Chopper Gunner
The Chopper Gunner will now follow its correct shorter path on Crossroads Strike instead of its wider path from Combined Arms.
Maps
-
Crossroads
Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Crossroads.Added a unique 6v6 intermission camera on Crossroads Strike.
-
Armada
Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Armada.
-
Garrison
Addressed an issue where one of the explosive barrels would never detonate in Garrison.
Field Upgrades
-
Trophy System
The Trophy System will now destroy incoming Trophy Systems.Addressed an issue where the Trophy System occasionally would not destroy incoming projectiles.Addressed an issue where shooting your own Trophy System could show enemy infantry hit markers.
-
Assault Pack
The Assault Pack will now be destroyed if an enemy uses it.
-
Field Mic
Addressed an issue where a player could earn double score events if two Field Mics were overlapping.
Vehicles
-
General
Added a new Helicopter Aiming Mode option.Addressed an issue where the camera could clip through the player's head when switching from driver to passenger while aiming down sights in a vehicle.Addressed an issue where players could spawn with corrupted animations if they squad-spawned onto a Dirt Bike as a passenger.
General
-
Stability
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player was dismembered by an explosive.
-
Finishing Moves
General clean-up and bug fixes for Finishing Moves.Addressed an issue where performing Finishing Moves on enemies while being downed would not count toward the Stone Operator unlock challenge.
-
Gestures
Added voiceover to first-person Gestures.
-
Mouse and Keyboard
Addressed an issue when Jump and Mantle were bound to the Mouse Wheel.Addressed an issue with mouse navigation in Theater.Addressed an issue with mic status icon not displaying properly in the Party tab.Addressed an issue with Voice Chat Volume setting functionality.Improved mouse rotation controls for Weapon Inspect.
-
Audio
Addressed an issue where a character's exert audio for a weapon melee could be delayed.
-
Miscellaneous
Addressed an issue where players were not immediately killed when being downed while in water.
ZOMBIES
General
-
Progression
Addressed an issue causing progress on the Trapper Challenge to get stuck at 255.Addressed an issue that caused incorrect Mastery camo progression information to display.Addressed an issue where incorrect Prestige Icons could display in Zombies menus.Addressed an issue that sometimes caused the player's primary weapon camo to appear on a Knife equipped as a secondary weapon.
-
Combat Record
Addressed an issue with incorrect Engagement Range data for some weapons for Zombies.Killing Blows will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.Elite Eliminations will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.
-
UI
Addressed issues with text overlapping or extending outside the panel in the Intel menus.Addressed issues with 3D models not properly orienting in Intel menus.Addressed an issue where additional Create-a-Class slots were not appearing in the Zombies lobby on PlayStation platforms.
Die Maschine
-
Stability
Added various stability fixes.
-
Intel
Added new Season One Intel to discover in "Die Maschine".
-
Gameplay
Closed various exploit areas.Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to get stuck inside a spawn location.Addressed an issue that caused zombies to incorrectly use their ranged attack in specific locations.Addressed an issue that caused zombies to path incorrectly when Decoys were used in specific locations.Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect floor of the mini-map from appearing after spectating.Addressed an issue that caused shadows to appear incorrectly on a quest character when viewed with the flashlight.
-
Weapons
Addressed an issue that caused ammo to be incorrectly deducted from the D.I.E. Electrobolt while using Aether Shroud.Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect weapon rarity to appear for the player's weapon after respawning.Addressed an issue that caused the duplication of weapons using the Arsenal under specific circumstances.
-
Trials
Addressed an issue that caused the Take Damage and Recover Health Trial from granting progress when recovering the bonus health granted by Jugger-Nog.Addressed an issue that prevented a specific Trial from granting a reward.
-
Mystery Box
Addressed an issue that prevented some weapons from appearing in the cycle animation when using the Mystery Box.
-
Main Quest
Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Main Quest to stop progressing at the Decontamination step.
-
Ping
Addressed an issue that caused incorrect icons to display when pinging certain weapons.
-
Audio
Addressed an issue that could prevent certain voiceover lines from playing.
-
UI
Addressed an issue that could occur where the Pause menu couldn't be closed when interacting with the Arsenal.Addressed an issue that caused a mix of visual effects from different Ammo Mods to display when navigating the Skills menu.
Dead Ops Arcade
-
Stability
Added various stability fixes.
-
Gameplay
Added Room of Judgment event.
Added various enemy AI tuning changes.
Added various weapon tuning changes.
-
General
Added Host Migration to Dead Ops Arcade.
Added options to turn off various UI elements and features.
Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
-
Intel
Added new Season One Intel to discover in Onslaught.
-
Gameplay
Added various enemy pathing fixes.Addressed a rare issue that could cause a redundant Perk to be granted from power-ups.
PC
-
Stability
Added various stability fixes.
-
General
Addressed an issue with text wrapping in Windowed mode.Addressed an issue that could cause a blurry screen with NVIDIA Ansel when using a sniper scope.
- News
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War
- David Molke
- Artikel
- PC
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
- PlayStation
- Xbox
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.
Dein Kommentar wurde nicht gespeichert. Dies kann folgende Ursachen haben:
1. Der Kommentar ist länger als 4000 Zeichen.
2. Du hast versucht, einen Kommentar innerhalb der 10-Sekunden-Schreibsperre zu senden.
3. Dein Kommentar wurde als Spam identifiziert. Bitte beachte unsere Richtlinien zum Erstellen von Kommentaren.
4. Du verfügst nicht über die nötigen Schreibrechte bzw. wurdest gebannt.
Bei Fragen oder Problemen nutze bitte das Kontakt-Formular.
Nur angemeldete Benutzer können kommentieren und bewerten.