Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War-Spieler*innen klagen seit der Veröffentlichung über unterschiedlichste Schwierigkeiten mit dem Spiel. Die langsame Progression wurde mittlerweile geändert, dafür brachte ein Patch aber neue technische Probleme. PS5- und Xbox Series X-Besitzer*innen klagen sogar darüber, dass ihre ganze Konsole durch das neue CoD unbrauchbar gemacht werde und der Start von Season 1 wurde verschoben. Jetzt soll ein neues Update diverse Bugs fixen, hier findet ihr das Wichtigste im Überblick und die Patch Notes.

Neuer Cold War-Patch bringt keine Waffen-Buffs oder Nerfs

Darum geht's: Laut Entwickler Treyarch handelt es sich bei diesem aktuellen Patch um einen von vielen, der zur Vorbereitung auf Season 1 dient. Dieses Mal erfolgen dann auch eher kleinere Veränderungen, die vor allem mehr Stabilität bringen und Fehler beheben sollen. Aber es gibt auch einige Gameplay-Anpassungen.

Was steckt drin?

Quality of Life-Verbesserungen

Updates für mehr Stabilität

Bugfixes

Anpassung beim Waffen-Feedback

Neuer Teaser im Zombie-Modus

Kleinere Gameplay-Anpassungen in diversen Modi

Scorestreaks wurden ebenfalls angepasst

Der sichtbare Waffen-Rückstoß soll nun deutlich besser ausfallen, wenn ihr aus der Hüfte schießt. Zusätzlich wurden Animations-Probleme bei der Hauer 77 behoben und die Wärmebild-Visiere sollten jetzt auch richtig funktionieren, wenn ihr in einem Fahrzeug sitzt. Zusätzlich gibt es jetzt auch auf der Crossroads- und der Armada-Map die Möglichkeit, Fallschirme zu nutzen.

Im Zombie-Modus Die Maschine kann wohl ein neues Teaser-Easter Egg entdeckt werden. Es soll einen Vorgeschmack darauf liefern, was alle Fans des Koop-Ablegers mit Start der Season 1 erwartet.

Der Löwenanteil des Updates kümmert sich aber offenbar um diverse Bugs, die behoben werden sollen. Die Probleme mit der PS5 und der Xbox Series X wurden in den Patch Notes allerdings nicht explizit erwähnt. Ob es irgendwelche Verbesserungen in dieser Hinsicht gibt, bleibt vorerst also leider unklar.

Wann geht's los? Das Update ist bereits live und kann heruntergeladen werden. Am 15. Dezember soll noch ein Cold War-Update erfolgen und am 16. Dezember ein weiterer großer Patch für Warzone erscheinen, wenn Season 1 die beiden Spiele endlich miteinander verbindet.

Wie groß ist der Patch? Das Update vom heutigen 8. Dezember schlägt mit knapp 24 GB zu Buche.

Die Gratis-Bundles gibt es ebenfalls ab heute

Um für den verschobenen Start der ersten Multiplayer-Season von Cold War und die längere Wartezeit auf die Fusion mit Warzone zu entschädigen, bekommen alle, die sich ab heute und bis zum 16. Dezember einloggen, zwei kostenlose Bundles mit kosmetischen Items.

Zusätzlich winkt ab dem Wochenende auch noch ein neues Doppel-XP-Event. Die Details zu beidem könnt ihr hier nachlesen:

0 1 Mehr zum Thema CoD CW & Warzone: Vor Season 1 gibt's Doppel-XP & Gratis-Bundles

GLOBAL

Stability

Added crash fixes related to ray tracing on next-gen consoles.

General stability improvements.

Progression

Addressed an issue where Prestige Levels and Prestige Icons could display inaccurately in lobby menus.

Addressed an issue where the Prestige 1 icon could display in place of the Commander rank icon in the After Action Report.

UI

Addressed multiple issues for breadcrumbs appearing incorrectly throughout lobby menus.

Addressed an issue where the reward animation could sometimes appear corrupted in the After Action Report.

MULTIPLAYER

Playlists

Motherland Moshpit

TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike.Hardcore Motherland Moshpit also available in Quick Play (TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed).Available Dec. 8 until the launch of Season One.

Progression

Camos

Addressed an issue where Mastery camos were not progressing properly for some players, despite being earned.Reduced the number of kills without dying from 3 to 2 for launcher and M79 camo Challenges.

Game Modes

Hardpoint

Checkmate

Adjusted spawns for zones 1, 3, and 4.Resolved an issue where the Hardpoint could be captured behind a crate on zone 4.

Garrison

Zone 1 adjusted to provide more balanced cover for both teams.Adjusted spawns for zones 2 and 3.

Crossroads

StrikeAdjusted spawns for all Hardpoint zones.Moved zone 4 to the adjacent tents to provide more opportunities for the attacking team.

Moscow

Removed spawns near back statue for zone 3.

Checkmate Adjusted spawns for zones 1, 3, and 4.Resolved an issue where the Hardpoint could be captured behind a crate on zone 4. Garrison Zone 1 adjusted to provide more balanced cover for both teams.Adjusted spawns for zones 2 and 3. Crossroads StrikeAdjusted spawns for all Hardpoint zones.Moved zone 4 to the adjacent tents to provide more opportunities for the attacking team. Moscow Removed spawns near back statue for zone 3. Control

Moscow

Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.Additional attacker spawns added closer to mid-map when B has been captured.

Miami

Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.

Checkmate

Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.

Moscow Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.Additional attacker spawns added closer to mid-map when B has been captured. Miami Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives. Checkmate Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives. Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Gameplay

Reduced spawn protection time to reduce frequency of protection nullifying explosives (e.g. War Machine) for extended periods of time.Addressed an issue where players could collide when redeploying from a Squad Wipe.Addressed an issue where players could land on each other and die if they waited until they were auto-deployed during Infil. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck by mantling in certain spots on Alpine.Addressed an issue where Containers could spawn inside objects.

Scorestreaks

Reduced spawn rates of the Gunship, Chopper Gunner, and VTOL Escort.Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects could be seen in the Redeploy menu.

Vehicles

Addressed an issue where the Hind could exit the playable space in Alpine.HUDAddressed an issue where dust and threat perception effects could display on the overhead camera.

Party Invites

Addressed an issue with Party invites in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

Gameplay Reduced spawn protection time to reduce frequency of protection nullifying explosives (e.g. War Machine) for extended periods of time.Addressed an issue where players could collide when redeploying from a Squad Wipe.Addressed an issue where players could land on each other and die if they waited until they were auto-deployed during Infil. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck by mantling in certain spots on Alpine.Addressed an issue where Containers could spawn inside objects. Scorestreaks Reduced spawn rates of the Gunship, Chopper Gunner, and VTOL Escort.Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects could be seen in the Redeploy menu. Vehicles Addressed an issue where the Hind could exit the playable space in Alpine.HUDAddressed an issue where dust and threat perception effects could display on the overhead camera. Party Invites Addressed an issue with Party invites in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. Combined Arms

Adjusted the interact radius on mounted turrets to be easier to get onto.

Adjusted the interact radius on mounted turrets to be easier to get onto. Custom Games

Added options in Custom Games Scorestreaks settings for Score Reset On Death and Scorestreak Death Penalty, allowing players to set the percentage of score lost on death from 0% (Disabled) to 100% (all score lost on death).

Added options in Custom Games Scorestreaks settings for Score Reset On Death and Scorestreak Death Penalty, allowing players to set the percentage of score lost on death from 0% (Disabled) to 100% (all score lost on death). Round-Based Modes

Addressed an issue where players could be kicked for inactivity while spectating in round-based modes.

Weapons

Visuals

Added polish to visual kickback when hip-firing weapons.

Added polish to visual kickback when hip-firing weapons. Hauer 77

Addressed an animation issue with the Hauer 77 when firing the last shot while aiming down sights.

Addressed an animation issue with the Hauer 77 when firing the last shot while aiming down sights. Launchers

Addressed an issue where launchers could lock onto Stationary Turrets in Combined Arms.

Addressed an issue where launchers could lock onto Stationary Turrets in Combined Arms. Optics

Addressed an issue that could prevent thermal scopes from showing a thermal overlay when riding a vehicle.

Scorestreaks

Care Package

Care Package explosion will no longer damage teammates in Hardcore.Addressed an issue that could cause the Care Package to go through the roof in Checkmate.

Care Package explosion will no longer damage teammates in Hardcore.Addressed an issue that could cause the Care Package to go through the roof in Checkmate. Combat Bow

Addressed an issue where the Tactical Mask icon would incorrectly display when damaging enemies with the Combat Bow.

Addressed an issue where the Tactical Mask icon would incorrectly display when damaging enemies with the Combat Bow. Cruise Missile

Addressed an issue where damaging a Cruise Missile would not display a hit marker.

Addressed an issue where damaging a Cruise Missile would not display a hit marker. VTOL Escort

Addressed an issue with the VTOL Escort camera when it would be destroyed from going out of bounds.

Addressed an issue with the VTOL Escort camera when it would be destroyed from going out of bounds. Chopper Gunner

The Chopper Gunner will now follow its correct shorter path on Crossroads Strike instead of its wider path from Combined Arms.

Maps

Crossroads

Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Crossroads.Added a unique 6v6 intermission camera on Crossroads Strike.

Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Crossroads.Added a unique 6v6 intermission camera on Crossroads Strike. Armada

Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Armada.

Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Armada. Garrison

Addressed an issue where one of the explosive barrels would never detonate in Garrison.

Field Upgrades

Trophy System

The Trophy System will now destroy incoming Trophy Systems.Addressed an issue where the Trophy System occasionally would not destroy incoming projectiles.Addressed an issue where shooting your own Trophy System could show enemy infantry hit markers.

The Trophy System will now destroy incoming Trophy Systems.Addressed an issue where the Trophy System occasionally would not destroy incoming projectiles.Addressed an issue where shooting your own Trophy System could show enemy infantry hit markers. Assault Pack

The Assault Pack will now be destroyed if an enemy uses it.

The Assault Pack will now be destroyed if an enemy uses it. Field Mic

Addressed an issue where a player could earn double score events if two Field Mics were overlapping.

Vehicles

General

Added a new Helicopter Aiming Mode option.Addressed an issue where the camera could clip through the player's head when switching from driver to passenger while aiming down sights in a vehicle.Addressed an issue where players could spawn with corrupted animations if they squad-spawned onto a Dirt Bike as a passenger.

General

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player was dismembered by an explosive.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player was dismembered by an explosive. Finishing Moves

General clean-up and bug fixes for Finishing Moves.Addressed an issue where performing Finishing Moves on enemies while being downed would not count toward the Stone Operator unlock challenge.

General clean-up and bug fixes for Finishing Moves.Addressed an issue where performing Finishing Moves on enemies while being downed would not count toward the Stone Operator unlock challenge. Gestures

Added voiceover to first-person Gestures.

Added voiceover to first-person Gestures. Mouse and Keyboard

Addressed an issue when Jump and Mantle were bound to the Mouse Wheel.Addressed an issue with mouse navigation in Theater.Addressed an issue with mic status icon not displaying properly in the Party tab.Addressed an issue with Voice Chat Volume setting functionality.Improved mouse rotation controls for Weapon Inspect.

Addressed an issue when Jump and Mantle were bound to the Mouse Wheel.Addressed an issue with mouse navigation in Theater.Addressed an issue with mic status icon not displaying properly in the Party tab.Addressed an issue with Voice Chat Volume setting functionality.Improved mouse rotation controls for Weapon Inspect. Audio

Addressed an issue where a character's exert audio for a weapon melee could be delayed.

Addressed an issue where a character's exert audio for a weapon melee could be delayed. Miscellaneous

Addressed an issue where players were not immediately killed when being downed while in water.

ZOMBIES

General

Progression

Addressed an issue causing progress on the Trapper Challenge to get stuck at 255.Addressed an issue that caused incorrect Mastery camo progression information to display.Addressed an issue where incorrect Prestige Icons could display in Zombies menus.Addressed an issue that sometimes caused the player's primary weapon camo to appear on a Knife equipped as a secondary weapon.

Addressed an issue causing progress on the Trapper Challenge to get stuck at 255.Addressed an issue that caused incorrect Mastery camo progression information to display.Addressed an issue where incorrect Prestige Icons could display in Zombies menus.Addressed an issue that sometimes caused the player's primary weapon camo to appear on a Knife equipped as a secondary weapon. Combat Record

Addressed an issue with incorrect Engagement Range data for some weapons for Zombies.Killing Blows will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.Elite Eliminations will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.

Addressed an issue with incorrect Engagement Range data for some weapons for Zombies.Killing Blows will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.Elite Eliminations will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record. UI

Addressed issues with text overlapping or extending outside the panel in the Intel menus.Addressed issues with 3D models not properly orienting in Intel menus.Addressed an issue where additional Create-a-Class slots were not appearing in the Zombies lobby on PlayStation platforms.

Die Maschine

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Added various stability fixes. Intel

Added new Season One Intel to discover in "Die Maschine".

Added new Season One Intel to discover in "Die Maschine". Gameplay

Closed various exploit areas.Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to get stuck inside a spawn location.Addressed an issue that caused zombies to incorrectly use their ranged attack in specific locations.Addressed an issue that caused zombies to path incorrectly when Decoys were used in specific locations.Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect floor of the mini-map from appearing after spectating.Addressed an issue that caused shadows to appear incorrectly on a quest character when viewed with the flashlight.

Closed various exploit areas.Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to get stuck inside a spawn location.Addressed an issue that caused zombies to incorrectly use their ranged attack in specific locations.Addressed an issue that caused zombies to path incorrectly when Decoys were used in specific locations.Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect floor of the mini-map from appearing after spectating.Addressed an issue that caused shadows to appear incorrectly on a quest character when viewed with the flashlight. Weapons

Addressed an issue that caused ammo to be incorrectly deducted from the D.I.E. Electrobolt while using Aether Shroud.Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect weapon rarity to appear for the player's weapon after respawning.Addressed an issue that caused the duplication of weapons using the Arsenal under specific circumstances.

Addressed an issue that caused ammo to be incorrectly deducted from the D.I.E. Electrobolt while using Aether Shroud.Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect weapon rarity to appear for the player's weapon after respawning.Addressed an issue that caused the duplication of weapons using the Arsenal under specific circumstances. Trials

Addressed an issue that caused the Take Damage and Recover Health Trial from granting progress when recovering the bonus health granted by Jugger-Nog.Addressed an issue that prevented a specific Trial from granting a reward.

Addressed an issue that caused the Take Damage and Recover Health Trial from granting progress when recovering the bonus health granted by Jugger-Nog.Addressed an issue that prevented a specific Trial from granting a reward. Mystery Box

Addressed an issue that prevented some weapons from appearing in the cycle animation when using the Mystery Box.

Addressed an issue that prevented some weapons from appearing in the cycle animation when using the Mystery Box. Main Quest

Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Main Quest to stop progressing at the Decontamination step.

Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Main Quest to stop progressing at the Decontamination step. Ping

Addressed an issue that caused incorrect icons to display when pinging certain weapons.

Addressed an issue that caused incorrect icons to display when pinging certain weapons. Audio

Addressed an issue that could prevent certain voiceover lines from playing.

Addressed an issue that could prevent certain voiceover lines from playing. UI

Addressed an issue that could occur where the Pause menu couldn't be closed when interacting with the Arsenal.Addressed an issue that caused a mix of visual effects from different Ammo Mods to display when navigating the Skills menu.

Dead Ops Arcade

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Added various stability fixes. Gameplay

Added Room of Judgment event.

Added various enemy AI tuning changes.

Added various weapon tuning changes.

Added Room of Judgment event. Added various enemy AI tuning changes. Added various weapon tuning changes. General

Added Host Migration to Dead Ops Arcade.

Added options to turn off various UI elements and features.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Intel

Added new Season One Intel to discover in Onslaught.

Added new Season One Intel to discover in Onslaught. Gameplay

Added various enemy pathing fixes.Addressed a rare issue that could cause a redundant Perk to be granted from power-ups.

PC