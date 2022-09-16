Disney Dreamlight Valley-Patch macht es euch jetzt leichter, an Traumscherben zu kommen

Die Animal Crossing-Alternative Disney Dreamlight Valley kommt richtig gut an - und das nicht nur bei eingefleischten Fans der bekannten Charaktere. Allerdings gibt es auch einige Probleme, mit denen sich Spieler*innen herumärgern. Dazu gehören Bugs, aber auch, dass es so schwierig ist, an genug Traumscherben zu kommen. Dabei sind diese enorm wichtig. Ein neuer umfangreicher Patch sorgt jetzt unter anderem dafür, dass ihr leichter an sie rankommt. Daneben gibt es noch zahlreiche weitere Balancing-Anpassungen und Bug Fixes.

Diese Neuerungen stecken im Patch

Darum geht es: Falls ihr bisher Schwierigkeiten hattet, genug Traumscherben zusammenzubekommen, beispielsweise um bestimmte Missionen abzuschließen, bringt der Patch gute Nachrichten. Das Update sorgt dafür, dass ihr bei den leuchtenden Hügeln mit vergrabenen Items nun die Chance habt, ein bis zwei Nacht- oder Traumscherben zu erhalten.

Auch beim Füttern von Tieren kommt ihr jetzt einfacher an Traumscherben. Bisher gab es nur die Chance auf diese Belohnung, wenn ihr ihnen ihr Lieblingsessen vorgesetzt habt. Nun gibt es diese Möglichkeit auch schon, wenn ihr ihnen nur etwas füttert, das sie mögen. Auch die Chance, ganz allgemein Traumscherben-Drops zu erhalten, wurde erhöht.

Wie ihr ganz allgemein am besten an Traumscherben und auch Nachtscherben gelangt, verraten wir euch in diesem Guide.

Hier könnt ihr euch einen Trailer zum Spiel anschauen, das im Game Pass enthalten ist:

Weitere Balancing-Anpassungen und Bugfixes: Daneben wurden noch weitere Anpassungen am Balancing vorgenommen und eine lange Liste an Bugs behoben. Dazu gehören beispielsweise Fehler, die bei Questlines der Disney-Charaktere wie WALL-E, Donald Duck oder Goofy auftraten. Auch Abstürze auf der Switch sollen jetzt seltener sein. An diesem Thema werde in der Zukunft weiter gearbeitet. Zudem sind die Texte auf der Switch nun größer.

Für alle, die auf verschiedenen Plattformen spielen: Allen, die plattformübergreifenden Fortschritt nutzen, empfiehlt das Entwicklerteam, zunächst einmal auf die neueste Version zu updaten, bevor ihr die Plattform wechselt, um Fehler zu vermeiden.

Hier geht es zu weiteren Guides, die euch bei speziellen Aspekten des Spiels helfen:

Das sind die Patch Notes zu Dreamlight Valley

Die umfangreichen Patch Notes wurden auf der offiziellen Webseite von Dreamlight Valley veröffentlicht.

Balancing:

Increased respawn timer range.

Reduced minimum and maximum number of sparkling buried items to spawn at a given time per biome.

Added Dream Shards to the reward loot table.

Each sparkling buried item has a chance to spawn either 1-2 Night Shards or 1-2 Dream Shards.

Removed Flowers from loot tables.

Added Dream Shards to the loot tables when feeding critters something they “like”. Previously, it was only possible to get Dream Shards from feeding critters something they “love.”

Reduced chance of Coal dropping.

Increased chance of Dream Shards dropping.

Bugfixes

Fixed Error #7, which caused some players to experience an issue with the game sticking on the loading screen if they quit the game while having the "Well Fed" active buff.

Fixed account desynchronization issue that occurred when selecting Back to Title Screen on Epic Games Store.

Fixed issue causing some users to be desynchronized from their profile due to connection latency.

Improved online reconnection while playing.

Improved Founder’s Pack rewards claiming accuracy, granting missing rewards. We will continue to monitor this issue and explore further bugfixes as needed. If you experienced this bug: Please fully close the game and reboot it while connected to the internet, then check your inbox for a new message containing your missing items.

Fixed an issue with quest items not appearing in Scrooge McDuck’s Store. If you experienced this bug: The item will not spawn in Scrooge McDuck’s Store, but will spawn in a random, unlocked location outside in the village as a backup. If you struggle to find the item, feel free to contact Customer Care.

Fixed an issue with WALL·E's "The Shy Little Robot" quest involving a fire extinguisher that was not working correctly. If you experienced this bug: You can find a fire extinguisher waiting for you inside Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue with a quest item from Donald Duck's "A House Fit for a Duck" quest that spawned in an unreachable part of his house.

Fixed an issue with Scrooge McDuck's "Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-opening" quest in which crafting flower pots did not work correctly. If you experienced this bug: You can find additional flower pots just outside Scrooge McDuck’s Store. Remove them using the Furniture Editing mode to craft with them.

Fixed an issue in which quest items were stuck in the bottom of the Mystical Cave on the beach.

Fixed an issue in which completing Goofy’s "Fishing Expedition" quest did not work correctly if the player’s inventory was full.

Fixed an issue in which a Memory Shard appeared in an unreachable part of Merlin’s Dreamlight Library.

Fixed an issue with Elsa's "What Home Feels Like" quest, in which it was possible to catch a Glittering Herring too early in the quest. If you experienced this bug: You can now catch another Glittering Herring. The other one will be removed at the end of the quest.

Fixed an issue in which chests placed in the player’s house may disappear when adding new rooms. If you experienced this bug: Add a new crafted chest to your house. Your items that disappeared will reappear here.

Fixed an issue in which players who imported clothing from the Avatar Designer Tool were unable to change clothing or clothing appeared invisible.

Fixed an issue in which some rewards from the Star Path would be available to acquire in areas of the game they were not intended to.

Fixed an issue with Ariel’s Seafoam Gown (Friendship Reward), in which it was displayed as invisible.

Fixed an issue in which the player could not cook on the Oven and Hood gifted by Remy (Friendship Reward).

User Interface

Increased text font size on Switch.

Increased menu loading speed.

Stabilität

Reduced crash frequency on Switch. Additional optimization will come in future updates.

Sonstiges

Adjusted Miguel motif.

Aktuell ist das Spiel noch in seiner Early Access-Phase, in der sicher noch einiges ausprobiert wird. Bei diesem umfangreichen Patch handelt es sich um den ersten, den das Spiel erhalten hat und bei dem einiges an Community-Feedback integriert wurde.

Was ist für euch die wichtigste Änderung? Freut ihr euch über mehr Traumscherben?