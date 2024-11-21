Star Wars Outlaws streicht Stealth-Zwang: Update macht frustrierende Missionen endlich erträglicher

Das bisher größte Update für Star Wars Outlaws ist da.

Seit dem 30. August können wir uns mit Kay und Nix in Star Wars Outlaws dur2ch die Galaxis gaunern. Ab heute geht das auf dem PC auch über Steam. Passend dazu erscheint auch der erste Story-DLC “Wild Card” auf allen Plattformen. Damit aber nicht genug. Ubisoft hat zusätzlich noch das bisher größte Update im Gepäck, das vor allem einen großen Kritikpunkt angeht: die Stealth-Missionen.

Ab wann ist das Update verfügbar? ab heute, dem 21. November 2024 für alle unterstützten Plattformen

ab heute, dem 21. November 2024 für alle unterstützten Plattformen Wie groß ist das Update? PS5: 7.44 GB (Version 01.004.000) Xbox Series X/S: 10.18 GB (Version 1.0.4.0) PC: 8.83 GB (Version 1.0.4.0)



Das vierte Titel-Update konzentriert sich auf zwei Dinge: Zum einen bringt es neue Aufträge ins Spiel, zum anderen passt es Kampf- und Stealth-Inhalte an.

So bekommen wir jetzt die Möglichkeit, mehr Waffen aufzuheben und sie länger einzusetzen. Diese und weitere Anpassungen sollen uns mehr Freiheiten bieten. Wir dürfen mehr denn je selbst entscheiden, ob wir eher heimlich oder offensiv vorgehen, was auch den Frust in Stealth-Missionen verhindern soll.

Im neuen Dev-Update Nr. 3 ging das Entwicklerteam näher darauf ein. Die "Keinen Alarm auslösen"- oder "Nicht erwischt werden"-Missionen wurden nicht nur wie in Update 1.1.2 leicht angepasst, sondern nun komplett entschärft:

"Unser erster Schritt zur Erweiterung der Spielerauswahl ist die Entfernung der erzwungenen Tarnung aus fast allen Missionszielen. Das bedeutet nicht, dass Schleichen keine praktikable oder in manchen Fällen sogar vorzuziehende Option mehr ist. Wenn Sie beim Schleichen erwischt werden, schlägt das Ziel vielmehr nicht fehl und Sie werden zum letzten Kontrollpunkt zurückgesetzt. Stattdessen wechseln Sie nahtlos in den Kampf. Wir wissen, dass viele von Ihnen den Tarnansatz mögen, daher war es uns wichtig, diesen Spielstil beizubehalten und Ihnen gleichzeitig die Freiheit zu geben, zu entscheiden, wie Sie jede Mission angehen."

Es wurde aber nicht nur am Gameplay geschraubt, sondern beispielsweise auch an der Bildschärfe.

Zeitgleich erscheint für alle Season Pass-Besitzer*innen der erste Story-DLC Wild Card, in dem wir auf einen aus den Filmen bekannten Charakter treffen. Erste Ausschnitte daraus, so wie aus dem zweiten Story-DLC, könnt ihr im Season Pass-Trailer oben sehen.

Auch wenn die Versionsnummer sich je nach Plattform leicht unterscheidet, handelt es sich im Kern um das Titel-Update 1.4.0. Die gesamten Patch Notes auf Englisch haben wir euch hier angefügt:

NOTABLE CHANGES:

Notable updates to stealth and combat that allow players greater choice, including using stealth or reaching for their blaster, even in syndicate territories in cities.

Enemy AI and detection improvements, with players being notified when they're being detected and can choose to escalate or change tactics to remain in stealth.

Enemy weak points have been added to reward strategic gameplay, which if targeted can trigger explosions or cause enemies to die in spectacular new ways.

Re-tuned Kay's blaster and pickup weapons to improve the combat experience, including being able to carry two handed weapons in more situations.

Facial expressions and animations in dialogue scenes have been improved, the option to toggle off the cinematic lens during gameplay has been added, and the visibility of distant lights has been improved.

FULL PATCH NOTES:

General Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck by not being able to take off using the Trailblazer after certain missions

Kay now holsters a two-handed weapon in more situations such as when climbing, grappling or using the speeder

Improved AI speeder usage

Improved enemy detection

Improved enemy tactical decision-making in combat to encourage more active management of their positioning

Decreased enemy damage per shot while increasing the damage cadence increase over time

Improved detection signs and feedback of cameras

Player state (crouched, standing) is now kept after traversal actions

Fixed an issue where only one NPC would be alerted when whistling

Fixed an issue where the player could remain undetected in high grass while performing aggressive actions

Enabled the use of combat in parts of syndicate districts

Added weak points to various enemies

Adjusted weapon aiming (spread, recoil, etc.) to allow for more precision and management

Updated weapon damage values for Kay for all weapons

Increased headshot damage when hitting enemies

Improved blaster module usage (Ion and Power)

Removed player blast damage from the Power module

Added enemy stagger to explosions

Added body part-specific death animations to improve combat satisfaction

Improved NPC cover usage during combat

Fixed an issue where Kay would put away the holotracker when crouching

Fixed an issue where hostile NPCs were sometimes marked as friendly and could not be damaged by blaster fire

Adjusted jumping to give more control in the air of where you will land

UI, HUD and Settings

Added visual indication of when an NPC starts detecting the player

Added text highlighting which blaster module should be used when aiming at heavy guards, droids and cameras

Prompt to ping the tracked objective is now more prominent and affected by HUD visibility settings

Added icons to environmental objects that require unlockable abilities

Improved Nix quick action icon by highlighting button when having an active target

Made it clearer whether a takedown could trigger combat

Added NPC tags above their heads (works with existing colorblindness settings) White - Neutral Orange - Aware Red - In Combat

Adjusted Adrenaline Rush cost based on difficulty Story mode - 100% (unchanged) Normal - 110% Challenging/Hard -150%

Improved wanted system messaging and display

Fixed an issue where some gear effect icons were not showing correctly

Audio

Improved enemy dialogue when they are going in and out of cover

Fixed an issue where sound wouldn't play through the DualSense controller on PS5

Fixed an issue where arcade games would be missing music after starting a new game

Cinematics

Added facial animations to gameplay dialogue scenes and vendors

Improved animations and visuals of some dialogue scenes

Fixed an issue where ND-5 would be missing from the passenger seat when landing/taking off from Renpalli or Achra stations

Camera

Improved camera when shooting, aiming down sights, and moving aim

Improved cover camera, including the ability to manually shoulder swap when aiming

Improved the camera by showcasing a better view of each shop when interacting with a vendor

Worlds, Fauna and Flora

Fixed an issue with destructible flora

Fixed an issue where the visual effects created by waterfalls were broken

Increased the distance at which lights can be seen in the world

Improved the visuals of some grass textures and mud, especially at distance

Photo Mode

A new clean lens has been added

Accessibility

Added a Custom Controller Preset to allow remapping of individual buttons. You can choose separate sets of button swaps for Kay, the speeder, and the Trailblazer.

Added a new 'strong' aim assist setting

Added a new auto-transfer option for climbing, which lets you automatically hop between climbable objects by moving towards them instead of having to press a button

Added setting to change how large and clear the effect showing the security camera detection area is

Sound effects slider split into two separate sliders, for gameplay sounds and background sounds

Faster menu narration, settings now go up to 400% speed.

Menu narration now reads lockpicking and slicing minigames, objective hints, and which Sabacc card is currently highlighted in your hand and while drawing/discarding

Option added to toggle the Cinematic Lens (distortion, fringing, and vignetting effects) off for gameplay

'Fill screen' is now the default screen ratio, meaning larger text size for the initial menus before you reach the ratio setting screen

'Remove all' hold input for map markers added to 'change holds to presses' setting

Descriptions of accessibility settings reworded for improved clarity

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where destroying a ship by ramming it would not count towards the 'Never tell me the odds' trophy/achievement

Fixed an issue where the 'Shoot First' achievement/trophy and 'The Better' ability could not be unlocked at the same time

Fixed an issue where defeating Death Troopers during certain missions would not count towards the 'Defying Death' Ubisoft Connect Challenge

MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)

Toshara

Rejected Fixed an issue where Kay can't listen at the bar to progress the intel quest



Tatooine

The Veteran Fixed an issue where the quest line would not start if travelling to Akiva before the dialogue finishes

Partners Fixed an issue where the cinematic would not trigger if using Adrenaline Rush as the Rancor hits the hangar doors



Akiva

Revelator Fixed an issue where ND-5 could spot Kay when going from crouched to standing while on a steam vent



Wie gefallen euch die Neuerungen aus dem Update und welche weiteren Punkte sollte Entwickler Massive noch anpacken?