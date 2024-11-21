Star Wars Outlaws streicht Stealth-Zwang: Update macht frustrierende Missionen endlich erträglicher

Seit dem 30. August können wir uns mit Kay und Nix in Star Wars Outlaws dur2ch die Galaxis gaunern. Ab heute geht das auf dem PC auch über Steam. Passend dazu erscheint auch der erste Story-DLC “Wild Card” auf allen Plattformen. Damit aber nicht genug. Ubisoft hat zusätzlich noch das bisher größte Update im Gepäck, das vor allem einen großen Kritikpunkt angeht: die Stealth-Missionen.
Star Wars Outlaws-Update gibt uns mehr Freiheit in Stealth-Missionen
- Ab wann ist das Update verfügbar? ab heute, dem 21. November 2024 für alle unterstützten Plattformen
- Wie groß ist das Update?
- PS5: 7.44 GB (Version 01.004.000)
- Xbox Series X/S: 10.18 GB (Version 1.0.4.0)
- PC: 8.83 GB (Version 1.0.4.0)
Das vierte Titel-Update konzentriert sich auf zwei Dinge: Zum einen bringt es neue Aufträge ins Spiel, zum anderen passt es Kampf- und Stealth-Inhalte an.
So bekommen wir jetzt die Möglichkeit, mehr Waffen aufzuheben und sie länger einzusetzen. Diese und weitere Anpassungen sollen uns mehr Freiheiten bieten. Wir dürfen mehr denn je selbst entscheiden, ob wir eher heimlich oder offensiv vorgehen, was auch den Frust in Stealth-Missionen verhindern soll.
Im neuen Dev-Update Nr. 3 ging das Entwicklerteam näher darauf ein. Die "Keinen Alarm auslösen"- oder "Nicht erwischt werden"-Missionen wurden nicht nur wie in Update 1.1.2 leicht angepasst, sondern nun komplett entschärft:
"Unser erster Schritt zur Erweiterung der Spielerauswahl ist die Entfernung der erzwungenen Tarnung aus fast allen Missionszielen. Das bedeutet nicht, dass Schleichen keine praktikable oder in manchen Fällen sogar vorzuziehende Option mehr ist. Wenn Sie beim Schleichen erwischt werden, schlägt das Ziel vielmehr nicht fehl und Sie werden zum letzten Kontrollpunkt zurückgesetzt. Stattdessen wechseln Sie nahtlos in den Kampf. Wir wissen, dass viele von Ihnen den Tarnansatz mögen, daher war es uns wichtig, diesen Spielstil beizubehalten und Ihnen gleichzeitig die Freiheit zu geben, zu entscheiden, wie Sie jede Mission angehen."
Es wurde aber nicht nur am Gameplay geschraubt, sondern beispielsweise auch an der Bildschärfe.
Zeitgleich erscheint für alle Season Pass-Besitzer*innen der erste Story-DLC Wild Card, in dem wir auf einen aus den Filmen bekannten Charakter treffen. Erste Ausschnitte daraus, so wie aus dem zweiten Story-DLC, könnt ihr im Season Pass-Trailer oben sehen.
Alle Patch Notes für das Titel-Update 1.4.0
Auch wenn die Versionsnummer sich je nach Plattform leicht unterscheidet, handelt es sich im Kern um das Titel-Update 1.4.0. Die gesamten Patch Notes auf Englisch haben wir euch hier angefügt:
NOTABLE CHANGES:
- Notable updates to stealth and combat that allow players greater choice, including using stealth or reaching for their blaster, even in syndicate territories in cities.
- Enemy AI and detection improvements, with players being notified when they're being detected and can choose to escalate or change tactics to remain in stealth.
- Enemy weak points have been added to reward strategic gameplay, which if targeted can trigger explosions or cause enemies to die in spectacular new ways.
- Re-tuned Kay's blaster and pickup weapons to improve the combat experience, including being able to carry two handed weapons in more situations.
- Facial expressions and animations in dialogue scenes have been improved, the option to toggle off the cinematic lens during gameplay has been added, and the visibility of distant lights has been improved.
FULL PATCH NOTES:
General Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck by not being able to take off using the Trailblazer after certain missions
- Kay now holsters a two-handed weapon in more situations such as when climbing, grappling or using the speeder
- Improved AI speeder usage
- Improved enemy detection
- Improved enemy tactical decision-making in combat to encourage more active management of their positioning
- Decreased enemy damage per shot while increasing the damage cadence increase over time
- Improved detection signs and feedback of cameras
- Player state (crouched, standing) is now kept after traversal actions
- Fixed an issue where only one NPC would be alerted when whistling
- Fixed an issue where the player could remain undetected in high grass while performing aggressive actions
- Enabled the use of combat in parts of syndicate districts
- Added weak points to various enemies
- Adjusted weapon aiming (spread, recoil, etc.) to allow for more precision and management
- Updated weapon damage values for Kay for all weapons
- Increased headshot damage when hitting enemies
- Improved blaster module usage (Ion and Power)
- Removed player blast damage from the Power module
- Added enemy stagger to explosions
- Added body part-specific death animations to improve combat satisfaction
- Improved NPC cover usage during combat
- Fixed an issue where Kay would put away the holotracker when crouching
- Fixed an issue where hostile NPCs were sometimes marked as friendly and could not be damaged by blaster fire
- Adjusted jumping to give more control in the air of where you will land
UI, HUD and Settings
- Added visual indication of when an NPC starts detecting the player
- Added text highlighting which blaster module should be used when aiming at heavy guards, droids and cameras
- Prompt to ping the tracked objective is now more prominent and affected by HUD visibility settings
- Added icons to environmental objects that require unlockable abilities
- Improved Nix quick action icon by highlighting button when having an active target
- Made it clearer whether a takedown could trigger combat
- Added NPC tags above their heads (works with existing colorblindness settings)
- White - Neutral
- Orange - Aware
- Red - In Combat
- Adjusted Adrenaline Rush cost based on difficulty
- Story mode - 100% (unchanged)
- Normal - 110%
- Challenging/Hard -150%
- Improved wanted system messaging and display
- Fixed an issue where some gear effect icons were not showing correctly
Audio
- Improved enemy dialogue when they are going in and out of cover
- Fixed an issue where sound wouldn't play through the DualSense controller on PS5
- Fixed an issue where arcade games would be missing music after starting a new game
Cinematics
- Added facial animations to gameplay dialogue scenes and vendors
- Improved animations and visuals of some dialogue scenes
- Fixed an issue where ND-5 would be missing from the passenger seat when landing/taking off from Renpalli or Achra stations
Camera
- Improved camera when shooting, aiming down sights, and moving aim
- Improved cover camera, including the ability to manually shoulder swap when aiming
- Improved the camera by showcasing a better view of each shop when interacting with a vendor
Worlds, Fauna and Flora
- Fixed an issue with destructible flora
- Fixed an issue where the visual effects created by waterfalls were broken
- Increased the distance at which lights can be seen in the world
- Improved the visuals of some grass textures and mud, especially at distance
Photo Mode
- A new clean lens has been added
Accessibility
- Added a Custom Controller Preset to allow remapping of individual buttons. You can choose separate sets of button swaps for Kay, the speeder, and the Trailblazer.
- Added a new 'strong' aim assist setting
- Added a new auto-transfer option for climbing, which lets you automatically hop between climbable objects by moving towards them instead of having to press a button
- Added setting to change how large and clear the effect showing the security camera detection area is
- Sound effects slider split into two separate sliders, for gameplay sounds and background sounds
- Faster menu narration, settings now go up to 400% speed.
- Menu narration now reads lockpicking and slicing minigames, objective hints, and which Sabacc card is currently highlighted in your hand and while drawing/discarding
- Option added to toggle the Cinematic Lens (distortion, fringing, and vignetting effects) off for gameplay
- 'Fill screen' is now the default screen ratio, meaning larger text size for the initial menus before you reach the ratio setting screen
- 'Remove all' hold input for map markers added to 'change holds to presses' setting
- Descriptions of accessibility settings reworded for improved clarity
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where destroying a ship by ramming it would not count towards the 'Never tell me the odds' trophy/achievement
- Fixed an issue where the 'Shoot First' achievement/trophy and 'The Better' ability could not be unlocked at the same time
- Fixed an issue where defeating Death Troopers during certain missions would not count towards the 'Defying Death' Ubisoft Connect Challenge
MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)
Toshara
- Rejected
- Fixed an issue where Kay can't listen at the bar to progress the intel quest
Tatooine
- The Veteran
- Fixed an issue where the quest line would not start if travelling to Akiva before the dialogue finishes
- Partners
- Fixed an issue where the cinematic would not trigger if using Adrenaline Rush as the Rancor hits the hangar doors
Akiva
- Revelator
- Fixed an issue where ND-5 could spot Kay when going from crouched to standing while on a steam vent
Wie gefallen euch die Neuerungen aus dem Update und welche weiteren Punkte sollte Entwickler Massive noch anpacken?
