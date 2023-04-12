The Last of Us Part 1: Patch 1.03 für PS5 bringt neue Boni, die es vorher nur auf PC gab

Der Patch fügt exklusive HBO-Inhalte hinzu.

Nachdem die PC-Version von The Last of Us Part 1 vor rund einer Woche neue Inhalte spendiert bekommen hat, wird nun auch die PS5-Version des Spiels berücksichtigt. Naughty Dog hat einen Patch veröffentlicht, der den Titel auf Version 1.03 hebt. Wir fassen euch alle wichtigen Neuerungen zusammen.

The Last of Us Part 1: HBO-Inhalte nun auch für PS5

Der Patch bringt nicht nur einige Verbesserungen und Bugfixes mit sich, sondern enthält auch noch die kosmetischen Shirts, die es auch schon in die PC-Version geschafft haben. Darunter befinden sich einige Oberteile, die in Verbindung mit der HBO-Serie stehen.

Empfohlener redaktioneller Inhalt An dieser Stelle findest du einen externen Inhalt von Twitter, der den Artikel ergänzt.

Du kannst ihn dir mit einem Klick anzeigen lassen und wieder ausblenden. Twitter-Inhalte erlauben Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Personenbezogene Daten können an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Link zum Twitter-Inhalt

Was gibt es sonst noch? Neben den exklusiven Inhalten gibt es zahlreiche Verbesserungen für den Kampf. Nach einem Nahkampfangriff können sich die Hauptcharaktere beispielsweise schneller wieder bewegen, außerdem wurden Änderungen an einigen Waffen vorgenommen.

Hinzu gesellen sich einige Bugfixes. Obwohl die PS5-Version nicht so viele Bugs enthält wie die PC-Version von The Last of Us Part 1, gab es dennoch einige Fehler. Ein Bug, der das Aufsammeln von Zutaten und Materialien verhinderte, gehört nun zum Beispiel der Vergangenheit an.

Die englischsprachigen Notizen zu Patch 1.03 von The Last of Us Part 1 im Überblick

[Brazilian Portuguese] Remastered and increased the audio quality for in-game voice lines

Adjusted aim sensitivity from 1-10 to 1-100, with a lower minimum sensitivity

Companion characters now throw bricks at enemies during combat more consistently

Rifle weapons now use hit-scan instead of projectile physics to determine whether they hit an enemy

Increased the pump shotgun's base fire rate

Melee and Fire may now be bound to the same button in Customize Controls (Options > Controls > Customize Controls)

Speedrun Mode timer now pauses during black screen fades

Melee attacks using a two-handed melee weapon now kill stunned enemies

Meleeing while sprinting now staggers Infected enemies for longer

Player character can move sooner after finishing a melee swing

Companion characters rescue the player character from enemy grapples more consistently

Shotguns and rifles begin rechambering sooner after being unholstered

Melee attacks that send enemies to their knees now combo into finishers, whether or not the player has a melee weapon

Increased time that human enemies are staggered after being punched

Enemies no longer beg for their lives when they can't be easily reached by the player

Adjusted timing of various checkpoints throughout the game

Numerous visual improvements and adjustments throughout the game

Multiple fixes to subtitles, UI text, and Screen Reader lines

[Grounded Difficulty] Reduced the accuracy of the turret truck

[Permadeath Mode] The deer hunt is no longer considered a combat encounter

Bug Fixes

Drawing the bow no longer reduces the player's accuracy with other weapons

Fixed an issue where the player may spin around their target when using sprinting melee attacks

Fixed an issue where a melee swing may be canceled mid-swing when holding a shotgun

Loading save files no longer affects the number of bonus feature unlock points currently available

Fixed an issue where some weapons’ reloads may be interrupted before all bullets were loaded

Corrected accuracy of the El Diablo pistol when using its scope

Fixed an issue where nail bombs may be retrieved after detonating

Director’s Commentary now plays during the final credits

Rechambering a weapon now registers as complete sooner, so the player won't have to repeat the animation if interrupted

Baseball bats now do the same damage against Clickers as other two-handed melee weapons

Player no longer automatically succeeds when machete-wielding enemies do an evasive counterattack

Fixed an issue where Infected may use a human enemy’s grab attack when grabbing the player from behind

Fixed an issue where companion characters may die in combat at unintended times

Removed some cover positions that allowed enemies to shoot the player character without revealing themselves

Infected no longer enter the 'beg for life' state

Fixed an issue where some items and ingredients were not added to the player's inventory when collected

Fixed issues with some in-game cutscenes where the player may get interrupted if attacked

[The Prologue] Tommy will lead the player more consistently

[The Prologue] Fixed an issue where player character may die during the car crash cutscene

[Tommy’s Dam] Fixed an issue where the player character may get stuck behind a door during the fight at the hydroelectric dam

[The Firefly Lab] Shooting a doctor will no longer make them invincible to flamethrowers

[New Game+] All extra ammo and ingredient types now appear as intended when playing in Full Loadout mode on Grounded difficulty.

Left Behind Standalone

The arcade minigame will not request multiple attacks that deal no damage in a row

Moved a corpse's arm to the correct location

Improved Ellie's accuracy to match her accuracy during the main story

Accessibility

Improved Navigation Assistance goal placement across various locations

Fixed button prompts that showed the incorrect button in certain circumstances

Fixed some collectible items not highlighting correctly when using High Contrast Mode

Fixed various issues where the incorrect cue would play when using audio cues

Fixed issue in Chapter and Encounter Select menus where the Screen Reader did not read sub-chapter names

Additional Content

New HBO® in-game t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie

The Last of Us Part 1 ist seit September 2022 für die PlayStation 5 erhältlich und verbessert Naughty Dogs originalen Action Adventure-Hit aus dem Jahr 2013 nicht nur optisch, sondern auch technisch.

Jetzt ist die GamePro-Community gefragt: Hättet ihr euch weitere Zusatzinhalte aus der HBO-Serie gewünscht? Und wenn ja, welche? Schreibt es uns gerne in die Kommentare!