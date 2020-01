View this post on Instagram

After almost 2 years of wear and tear, throwing around my first sheikah slate, it was time to make a new one. Same design and technics, also little more led work into this one and again the selfie button again. All made from evafoam and some sintra board to keep it sturdy, also made some space in it for my new phone. #legendofzelda #legendofzeldacosplay #lozcosplay #loz #cosplay #cosplayprop #foambuilding #foamsmithing #propbuilding #foambuild #botw #botwcosplay #breathofthewild #breathofthewildcosplay #nintendo #nintendocosplay #link #linkcosplay #videogame #sheikah #sheikahslate