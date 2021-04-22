Cold War & Warzone-Patch Notes: Season 3-Update schraubt am Waffen-Balancing

In Call of Duty Warzone und Black Ops: Cold War bewegt sich aktuell sehr viel. Momentan läuft ein Event, dass das Ende der Verdansk-Map einläutet, wie wir sie bisher kannten. Heute startet Season 3 und damit geht wie gewohnt ein großes Update einher. Die Patch Notes dazu wurden ebenfalls bereits veröffentlicht und halten vor allem viele Änderungen an den Waffen und deren Balancing bereit. Außerdem findet ihr in der Warzone nun ausschließlich Schießprügel aus Black Ops: Cold War.

Wann kann ich downloaden? Das Update kann seit heute morgen bereits heruntergeladen werden. Ihr könnt die Leitungen also jetzt schon glühen lassen und mehr oder weniger direkt in die Season 3 von Black Ops: Cold War starten.

Wann startet Season 3? Heute Abend um 21 Uhr soll der offizielle Startschuss fallen.

Wie groß ist der Download? Die Downloadgröße des Season 3-Updates fällt für Warzone-Verhältnisse moderat aus.

BlOps Cold War Season 3-Download:

PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB

PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 11.6 GB

Xbox One: 8.3 GB

PC: 13.1 GB

CoD Warzone Season 3-Download:

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 25.9 GB

Xbox One: 25.9 GB

PC: 25.2 GB

Cold War & Warzone starten mit Hunt for Adler-Event & neuem Battle Pass in Season 3

Hunt for Adler: Nach dem Zerstörung von Verdansk-Event von gestern Abend geht es heute weiter. Dieses Mal soll es sowohl in Black Ops: Cold War als auch in Warzone sehr viel mehr zu tun geben und gleichzeitig winken spannendere Belohungen.

Das und noch mehr könnt ihr freischalten:

Einen neuen, exklusiven Operator-Skin für Adler

Neue Calling Cards

Zusätzliche Waffen-Glücksbringer

Season 3 Battle Pass: Wie gewohnt bekommen alle, die sich den Battle Pass kaufen, auch dieses Mal wieder 100 Stufen mit allem möglichen Kram. Dazu zählen Waffen wie das PPSh-41 SMG, die Swiss K31-Sniper Rifle oder diverse Skins, aber natürlich auch viele Baupläne, Sprays und so weiter.

Season 3 ändert Warzone-Loot: Ab sofort findet ihr nur noch Cold War-Waffen

Ciao, Modern Warfare! In Verdansk gibt es ab heute nur noch die Schießprügel als Boden-Loot und in Kisten, die ihr aus Black Ops: Cold War kennt. Das passt einigermaßen zu der angeblichen Überarbeitung der Map, die Verdansk zurück in die 1980er Jahre versetzen könnte.

Baupläne gibt es als Loot nur noch in ihrer legendären Form. Offenbar können wir per Loadout-Drop aber immer noch unsere Knarren aus Call of Duty: Modern Warfare mit in die Warzone bringen. Sie spawnen dort wohl nur nicht mehr, wie es aussieht.

Wann kommt denn jetzt die neue Map? Heute Abend sollte es soweit sein, aktuell ist sie noch nicht online. Die Patch Notes halten sich diesbezüglich auch sehr bedeckt und verraten nichts Genaues. Gestern Abend gab es zumindest schon mal das Nuke-Event und ziemlich viele Server-Probleme. Alle Infos zum großen Map-Update findet ihr hier in diesem Gamepro-Artikel:

1 0 Mehr zum Thema Warzone Season 3 - Heute kommt endlich das Map-Update: Zu dieser Uhrzeit geht's los

6 neue Waffen: Insgesamt kommen mit Season 3 gleich sechs neue Waffen ins Spiel. Allerdings müsst ihr euch bei der Hälfte davon noch ein bisschen gedulden, jetzt zum Launch der dritten Cold War-Saison gibt es erstmal nur drei.

PPSh-41 SMG: Hohe Feuerrate, gut auf kurze Distanz und direkt zum Launch gratis ab Stufe 15 im Season 3-Battle Pass verfügbar.

Hohe Feuerrate, gut auf kurze Distanz und direkt zum Launch gratis ab Stufe 15 im Season 3-Battle Pass verfügbar. Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle: Präzision, Power und schnell nachladen. Ab Stufe 31 im Battle Pass der dritten Saison.

Präzision, Power und schnell nachladen. Ab Stufe 31 im Battle Pass der dritten Saison. Ballistisches Messer: Sowohl aus nächster Nähe als auch aus Entfernung tödlich, macht den Sticks and Stones-Modus möglich.

Später im Verlauf von Season 3 kommen dann noch diese drei Waffen dazu:

CARV.2 Tac Rifle: Kurze Feuerstöße mit jeder Menge Schaden. Perfekt für Long- und Mid Range.

Kurze Feuerstöße mit jeder Menge Schaden. Perfekt für Long- und Mid Range. AMP63-Pistole: Liegt irgendwo zwischen Pistole und SMG dienen. Macht schnell großen Schaden auf kurze Distanz.

Liegt irgendwo zwischen Pistole und SMG dienen. Macht schnell großen Schaden auf kurze Distanz. Baseballschläger: Naja, eben ein Baseballschläger. Ihr wisst, was damit passiert und wie das funktioniert.

Wie angekündigt: Dass sich bei den Waffen in Cold War und Warzone einiges ändern sollte, haben die Entwickler:innen bereits vor einiger Zeit angekündigt. Jetzt machen sie Nägel mit Köpfen und nerfen zum Beispiel die FFAR1, die Krig 6 und die Streetsweeper. Andere Waffen wie die RPD bekommen einen Buff.

Cold War-AK-47 bekommt weniger Rückstoß

FARA 83 macht mehr Schaden mit weniger Rückstoß

FFAR 1 wird generft, und zwar in jeglicher Hinsicht

Groza macht weniger Schaden, mehr Rückstoß, aber schnelleres ADS

Krig 6 bekommt höhere Schadensmultiplikatoren spendiert

Mac -10 macht jetzt weniger Shaden

Attachments: Auch die Waffen-Bauteile bekommen zum Teil eine massive Überarbeitung. Raven Software schreibt auf der offiziellen Webseite, dass das nur den Anfang darstellen soll und in Zukunft wohl noch weitere Anpassungen bei den Attachments auf uns zukommen. Insgesamt sollen wieder mehr verschiedene Optionen attraktiver werden.

Hier findet ihr die kompletten Patch Notes für Season 3 im Original

EVENTS

The Hunt for Adler: Starting on April 22nd, the new "Hunt for Adler" limited-time event will task Operators with unique in-game challenges in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to learn of Adler's whereabouts. Complete these Intel Challenges to unlock Event rewards, including Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, a new Operator Skin, and more. You can find more details about this event in the Seasonal Event tab on the main menu between Play and Weapons once Season Three kicks off in Warzone. Once you've completed a full set of challenges in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone over the course of the event, you'll unlock an exclusive Adler skin for use in both games!

SEASON 3 BATTLE PASS

100 Tiers of brand-new content including new Operator Skins, Weapons, Blueprints, Wrist Accessories, Weapon Charms, COD Points, and more.Tier 0Instantly unlock Wraith, a new Woods Skin, and moreTier 15PPSh-41 SMGTier 21"Vex Lord" Assault Rifle BlueprintTier 27"Gilded Rose" Shotgun BlueprintTier 31Swiss K31 Sniper RifleTier 55"Slow Death" LMG BlueprintTier 95Ultra-Rarity "Loud Pipe" Reactive SMG Weapon BlueprintTier 100"White Queen" Wraith Skin"Roman Standard" Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint

MAP

The situation in Verdansk has hit a critical level. Armistice Central Command will be communicating directly to all Operators with further instructions.

GENERAL

NVIDIA DLSS is now available in Call of Duty®: Warzone on PCPlayers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards can enable NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance and play at higher resolutions and graphics settings.End of game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.Player rank will now display the correct rank icons in the After-Action Report.

GAMEPLAY

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has once again been updated...Now exclusively consists of Black Ops Cold War Weapons including the new Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and PPSh-41 SMGOnly Legendary Weapons will spawn as BlueprintsPlayers no longer take armor-bypassing damage when using a riot shield and facing an active thermite grenade.Sticking a player with Semtex will now always down them.

ACCESSIBILITY

Added Mono Audio to the Volume settings in Audio OptionsDisabled (Default): Audio is split between left and right audio channels to provide directional sound.Enabled: Left and right audio channels are combined into one channel

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug with most Cold War barrels where Hip Spread and ADS Idle Sway were being increased when they should not have been.

Fixed a bug with some ZRG 20mm optics that disabled the ability to hold breath.

Fixed a bug where some loot would drop in close proximity on death.

Fixed a bug where if the player is downed while switching to a gunner seat, they would become invisible and/or invulnerable.

Fixed a bug causing the random Operator select option to only select Coalition Operators from Modern Warfare.

Fixed a bug causing Baker's fourth Operator Mission Objective to not track properly (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater).

Fixed a bug causing certain Operator models to appear headless while using the FFAR 1.

WEAPONS

Cold War weapons have had their ammo names updated.

The FFAR 1 crosshair has been updated to match other Assault Rifles.

New Weapons PPSh-41: SMG (Launch Week)Tier 15 of the Battle Pass.Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle (Launch Week)Tier 31 of the Battle Pass.

Two New Weapon Unlock Challenges LC-10Using SMGs, get 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches.FARA 83Using Assault Rifles, get 2 headshot kills in 15 different matches.

Assault Rifles Cold War AK-47Recoil pattern has been adjustedThe recoil pattern on the Cold War AK-47 had made its downsides far more apparent than its upsides. We have smoothed out its recoil to make it easier to control. If you are accurate, or skilled at recoil control you will now find the Cold War AK-47 quite effective at most ranges.FARA 83Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31Maximum damage range increased by 17%Recoil pattern has been adjustedAs a fast-firing AR with relatively strong recoil, we felt there was too much of an identity overlap between the FARA 83 and the FFAR 1. We have smoothed out its recoil and pushed its damage profile out to be a more viable mid-long range AR option.FFAR 1Maximum damage decreased from 30 to 27Maximum damage range decreased by 15%Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1ADS speed decreased slightlyWith high damage, rate of fire, and a competitive mag size, the FFAR 1 has enjoyed a lengthy reign of terror on the short-to-mid range engagement space. When a weapon is so ruthlessly efficient that it pushes the entirety of a weapon category out of viability, it needs to be addressed. The FFAR 1 will remain a respectable option following this change, but it should now be a playstyle preference rather than a loadout necessity.GrozaRecoil increased slightlyADS speed decreased slightlyUpper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1This change is more of a precaution. We expect in the absence of the FFAR 1, that the Groza would rise to take its place. While there will always be a 'meta', we want the meta to exist in a TTK range that is a bit higher than where we are currently. In that regard, we believe the Groza was a bit of an outlier that, much like the FFAR 1, could have been detrimental to weapon diversity. Bringing the Groza down a notch should allow for some healthy competition in this weapon category.Krig 6Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1Lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1The Krig 6 has long been overshadowed by other all-stars in the AR category. We believe this change will allow for a more competitive Time to Kill given the shots are well placed.QBZ-83Move speed increasedADS move speed increasedNeck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1The QBZ-83 is a unique weapon that trades overall lethality for mobility. We aim to provide players with the tools to support a multitude of interesting playstyle options. Our goal is that with the right attachments, skillful maneuvering and rotations will be a hallmark of the QBZ playstyle. We have also given it a much-needed nudge in lethality if you can manage aiming and moving simultaneously.''

Submachine Guns LC10Bullet velocity increased slightlyMac-10Maximum damage decreased by 1This is another precautionary change to promote diversity. The Mac-10 is both popular and fun to use. Part of what makes the Mac-10 feel fair to play against is that its upside feels comparative to its downside. That is where player skill comes in. Knowing when and what weapon to swap to during an engagement is a facet of skill expression we want to highlight whenever possible. While this change only brings the Mac-10's Time to Kill up by about 10%, we think this is a good place to start to encourage exploration in the SMG category.

Sniper Rifles Pelington 703ADS speed increasedRaise time increased slightly

Tactical Rifles Cold War Tactical Rifle CharlieTime between bursts increased by 33%Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3M16Time between bursts increased by 10%Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.1The Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie and the M16 were able to reach rates of fire that allowed the wielder to negate a requisite identity pillar of burst rifles-accuracy. With their extreme rates of fire and generous burst pattern, shots were not required to be well placed. You would inherit the high damage profile and range of burst rifles with minimal downside. With this change, and the change to Fire Rate barrels noted below, you will now need to aim deliberately if you intend to kill quickly.

And... we are keeping a close eye on the AMAX. No king rules forever.And... we are keeping a close eye on the AMAX. No king rules forever.

ATTACHMENTS

Position Concealment Position Concealment will reduce the time your position is visible on the compass and minimap after firing. This effect has been added as a pro on both the Flashguard and SOCOM/KGB Eliminator.

Barrels 16.3" Rapid Fire (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 58% 18" Rapid Fire (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 56% 15.9" Strike Team (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 66% 18.2" Strike Team (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 64% 16.3" Titanium (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 61% 17" Titanium (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 59% Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov) Minimum damage reduced from 23 to 19 Sorokin 140mm Auto AND Akimbo (Sykov) Minimum damage reduced from 19 to 14 This only affects the weapon when both the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the Akimbo attachment are equipped simultaneously. The Sykov, when equipped with any permutation of the Sorokin 140mm Auto has been far more lethal at range than we would prefer. When secondary weapons can go toe-to-toe with, or even best a primary weapon consistently, we risk streamlining access to one of the most powerful Perks in the game-Ghost. While we continue to examine the impact that Ghost has on gameplay, providing easier access to it with negligible downside is not something we want to enable.

Lasers Ember Sighting Point ADS speed penalty reduced by 20% SOF Target Designator Flashlight is now visible during hip-fire and ADS

Magazines Salvo/VDV Fast Mag ADS speed penalty reduced by 20% Speed Mag Pistols ADS speed penalty reduced by 40% SMGs ADS speed penalty reduced by 30% Snipers ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%

Muzzles Flashguard Added Position Concealment pro SOCOM/KGB Eliminator Added Position Concealment pro

Optics SUSAT MultiZoom ADS speed penalty reduced by 10%Ultrazoom Custom ADS speed penalty reduced by 20% Vulture Custom Zoom ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%

Rear Grips Increases to ADS speed reduced by roughly 10%

We have begun the iterative process of tweaking values on attachments. We would like the diminution of weapon downside to be a build direction rather than a single attachment choice. As it stands, we feel most attachments need to have their values addressed in some regard to achieve this. We are hoping to make some previously nonviable options less so in addition to widening overall build variety. This may include increasing upsides or downsides on existing attachments. We are also actively looking at how we can create more compelling choices within the confines of attachment categories-chiefly, muzzles like the Monolithic and Agency Suppressor.

Given the magnitude of balance changes in this patch, we may make some adjustments shortly after Season 3 launch to ensure the meta is healthy and stable. As always, please continue to provide your feedback!

OPERATORS

Roze We've adjusted Roze in order to improve the Operators readability/visibility where sources of light are available.

New Operators added: Wraith: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week) Unlocked via Battle Pass Knight: Warsaw Pact (In-Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle Antonov: Warsaw Pact (In-Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle

PRESTIGE

New Prestige Levels Level 50New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier SkipLevel 100New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 150New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier SkipLevel 190All Season Challenges Available Level 200New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling CardLevels 250 - 1,000New Prestige Key every 50 levels

STORE

We have a fresh dose of new Store Bundles launching alongside Season Three, including some seriously sinister new villains, as well as Tracer Packs, Mastercraft and Reactive Weapon Blueprints, and more.

DOWNLOADS

The Season Three update will be available for Warzone on April 21st at 9 PM PT. Remember, the Black Ops Cold War download is not necessary if you are only playing Warzone, and vice versa.

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5 22.6 GB

PlayStation 4 22.6 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S 25.9 GB

Xbox One 25.9 GB

PC 25.2 GB

Wie findet ihr das Season 3-Update bisher?