Disney Dreamlight Valley: Aladdin-Update Release-Uhrzeit und alle Patch Notes zu Tales of Agrabah

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Alle Infos zum Release des Aladdin-Updates.

Das erste Update in diesem Jahr für Disney Dreamlight Valley steht an. Mit den zwei neuen Charakteren Aladdin und Jasmin vergrößert sich eure Nachbarschaft erneut. Außerdem bringt der Patch wichtige Gameplay-Neuerungen mit, die euch das Leben im Traumtal deutlich angenehmer machen sollen.

Entwickler Gameloft hat mittlerweile die kompletten Patch Notes mit allen Inhalten und Änderungen veröffentlicht. Ihr findet sie weiter unten im Artikel. Das „Tales of Agrabah”-Update ist für alle kostenlos.

Los geht's’s am 26. Februar 2025. Normalerweise veröffentlicht das Entwicklerteam die Patches am Nachmittag gegen 15 Uhr, allerdings kommt es dabei auch immer mal zu Verzögerungen. Wir halten euch in diesem Artikel über den genauen Release auf dem Laufenden.

Gameloft hat bereits ein Developer-Video veröffentlicht, in dem die wichtigsten Neuerungen zusammengefasst werden. Schaut es euch hier an:

2:44 Disney Dreamlight Valley stellt kostenloses Aladdin-Update und alle neuen Features im Video vor

2 neue Charaktere: Aladdin und Jasmin

Neuer Realm

Neuer Begleiter: der fliegende Teppich

Neue Quests und Belohnungen

Neuer Star Path: The Oasis Retreat

4 neue fliegende Inseln

Neues Koch-Menü mit Suchfunktion und Filtern

verschiedene Quality of Life-Änderungen

Das neue Aladdin-Reich könnt ihr wie gewohnt über eine entsprechende Tür im Schloss betreten. Der Eintrittspreis liegt, gemessen an den bisherigen Realms, vermutlich bei 15.000 Dreamlight. Ob es weitere Voraussetzungen zum Freischalten von Aladdin oder Jasmin gibt, bleibt abzuwarten.

Über die genannten Highlights hinaus gibt es noch einige kleine Änderungen und Bug Fixes. Wenn ihr es ganz genau wissen wollt, findet ihr hier die offiziellen Patch Notes in voller Länge auf Englisch.

NEW CONTENT

A new Realm door opens! Travel to the Dream Castle and through the Aladdin Realm door to arrive in Agrabah’s market inspired by Disney’s Aladdin.

Aladdin and Jasmine join the Valley, bringing with them new Friendship Quests, and majestic Friendship Rewards!

Through your Realm adventures, unlock a familiar flying carpet as a companion!

A variety of quests arrive to introduce you to brand-new stealthy gameplay mechanics, crafting your own Dreamlight Tapestry glider, and a gem stall!

Kick-back and relax in a retreat of your own making with the new Oasis Star Path. Unlock resort-inspired fashions, furniture, and even a few items for your animal companions!

Spring into action with a new in-game event, and the return of Eggstravaganza! Search your Valley for clovers and eggs, craft and unlock unique rewards, and make WALL-E’s day.

The weekly DreamSnap challenges in “Tales of Agrabah” will help you thaw off that Winter chill and kick start Spring!

Speaking of Spring, keep an eye on new and returning Spring-themed merch in Scrooge McDuck’s store!

Adjusted available Moonstone packs to introduce a new option that includes both Moonstones and a seasonal Valley inspired cosmetic item. This pack will be offered for a limited time and different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.

* Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.

IMPROVEMENTS

COOKING:

Hungry for more? With “Tales of Agrabah”, we’re also improving your cooking experience!

Scroll no more! You can now locate any recipe with a new search bar!

It’s now also easier to find meal requests, be they restaurant orders or quests, with new sorting tabs.

What’s that? You want to cook more meals with less hassle? Yes chef! Queue up a variety of meals for a small Dreamlight cost with the all-new Slow Cooker!

Save your rarer resources! Recipes with generic requirements will select suitable ingredients prioritizing the highest quantity of resources available.

UI:

But wait, there’s more! Here are some UI changes that are sure to make life in the Valley easier.

Inventory items will now display a tag as to where they are from, including the Valley and both Expansions.

Items will also indicate if they are a Villager’s favorite gift of the day so you can be sure to not miss out on sharing gifting moments with them!

OTHER:

Nope, not done yet. More sweet new features!

Not one, but four new Floating Islands arrive in this update: Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust and Forgotten Lands.

Never miss out on a deal with the option to pin two Premium Shop bundles! They will remain pinned until purchased, or you decide to swap them for something else.

Expand your creativity indoors with new room size customization options. You’ll also be able to add additional rooms to secondary houses!

You’ve got... less mail! This update introduces the option to remove mailboxes from secondary houses.

Wallpapers will now feature the ability to offset the center of their designs, allowing for even more flexibility when interior decorating.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES: