Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Daima-DLC bringt SSJ3-Vegeta, aber die Fans reagieren trotzdem enttäuscht

Ihr könnt Mini-Vegeta als Super-Saiyajin 3 aus Dragon Ball Daima jetzt auch in DB Sparking! Zero spielen.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero erweitert seine sowieso schon beeindruckende Anzahl an Charakteren auf über 200. Der erste von zwei Dragon Ball Daima-DLCs bringt unter anderem auch Vegetas neue Super Saiyajin 3-Form, allerdings nur in der Mini-Variante. Es gibt auch einen Patch mit diversen Änderungen, allzu gut kommen das ganze Update und die Erweiterung aber nicht an.

Dragon Ball Daima kommt zu Sparking Zero: Der DLC bringt Glorio, Panzy, die Mini-Kämpfer und mehr

Darum geht's: Dragon Ball Daima-Fans können sich freuen. Endlich werden einige der Charaktere aus der neuesten Dragon Ball-Animeserie auch innerhalb des neuesten Spiels spielbar. Aber ihr müsst bei der Auswahl einige Abstriche machen. Die Figuren teilen sich nämlich auf zwei DLC-Packs auf und im ersten sind nur die Kinder-Versionen von Goku und Vegeta dabei.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Der Trailer zum ersten Daima-DLC-Pack zeigt die Charaktere

Das steckt drin: Mit dem ersten Teil der beiden Daima-DLCs für Dragon Ball Sparking Zero erhaltet ihr die folgenden neuen Charaktere:

Mini-Son Goku als SSJ1

Mini-Vegeta

Mini-Vegeta als SSJ1

Mini-Vegeta als SSJ2

Mini-Vegeta als SSJ3

Glorio

Panzy

Majin Kuu

Außerdem bekommt ihr auch noch ein Kostüm, das als alternative Version zu Mini-Son Goku fungiert. Wollt ihr den kleinen Kämpfer zum Super-Saiyajin transformieren, geht das nur mit diesem Kostüm.

Besitzt ihr den klassischen Mini-Son Goku bereits aus dem Preorder-Bonus, erhaltet ihr das Kostüm, alle anderen bekommen ihn als neuen Charakter.

Das war's. Ansonsten bietet der neue DLC keine zusätzlichen Inhalte. Keine weiteren alternativen Kostüme, keine neuen Maps, keine Episoden-Battles oder Story-Inhalte. Auch die Super-Saiyajin 4-Form von Mini-Goku wird schmerzlich vermisst, von den erwachsenen Versionen des SSJ3-Vegeta oder SSJ4-Goku ganz zu schweigen.

Das kommt bei Fans natürlich nicht besonders gut an

Einige freuen sich zwar über die neuen Charaktere, aber der Grundtenor bleibt, dass das alles zu wenig ist und vor allem aber auch einfach zu spät kommt. Auf YouTube kommentieren den Trailer viele Leute wie folgt:

"Keine Dämonenreich-Map ist crazy, lmao, was macht ihr nur?"

Es gibt allgemein wenig Verständnis dafür, dass die Daima-Charaktere nicht rechtzeitig zur Ausstrahlung der Serie erschienen sind. Auch die Aufteilung sorgt für Stirnrunzeln. Bis der zweite DLC herauskommt, liegt die Serie schon wirklich lange in der Vergangenheit.

"Du weißt, dass du es echt vermasselt hast, wenn alle Kommentare sich nur darüber beschweren, dass ein sieben Monate altes Spiel keinen neuen Inhalt, keine neuen Stages und keine Kostüme bekommt."

Da können auch die Updates und Patch Notes nicht helfen. Insgesamt bringen die aber einige coole Neuerungen:

Der Schaden der Rush- und Smash-Attacken von großen Gegnern wurde abgeschwächt.

Sie nehmen auch mehr Schaden, wenn ihr sie im Nahkampf angreift.

Außerdem müssen sie sich jetzt länger erholen, wenn sie mit Rush- und Smash-Attacken nicht getroffen haben.

Das Ki von Mr. Satan, Muten-Roshi und Yajirobi lädt sich jetzt langsamer auf.

Charaktere wie Recoome und Nappa haben weniger Lebensenergie.

Wann kommt der DLC? Alle mit Season Pass können jetzt schon spielen, offiziell kommt die Erweiterung aber erst am 25. April raus. Der nächste DLC-Pack soll dann irgendwann im dritten Quartal 2025 erscheinen, hat aber noch keinen offiziellen Release-Termin.

Für die Aritkelübersicht, haben wir euch die Patchnotes in die Spoilerbox gepackt. Spoiler anzeigen Changes and Adjustments by Game Mode: Episode Battle Adjusted the balance of some stages to reflect changes to the battle system. Bonus Battles Adjusted the balance of some Bonus Battles to reflect changes to the battle system.

Added 2D cutscenes and text. Changes and Adjustments to Features: Battle Rules In Offline Battle, Player Match, World Tournament, and Training DP Battle, players can now select total DP amounts of 10/15/20.

Fixed an issue where the last settings were not retained after the game ended. Character Select Screen Added a display switching function. Options Added the ability to switch the sound quality of some battle SFX. Changes and Adjustments to the Battle System Short Dash Reduced the speed of backward Short Dashes.

Reduced the recovery time after initiating a Dragon Dash during a Short Dash. High-Speed Dragon Dash Adjusted the input timing to make it easier to connect Rush Attacks upon arrival near the opponent.

Reduced the time required to fully charge Smash Attacks during High-Speed Dragon Dash.

Adjusted the system so that even when manipulating the trajectory during High-Speed Dragon Dash, the player will ultimately reach the front of the opponent. Z-Burst Dash Reduced the Ki needed for activation and changed the system to consume Ki based on the distance traveled after activation. General Melee Attacks Increased the ki recovered upon hitting an opponent.

Adjusted the system to make attacks less likely to deviate from their target when used against an opponent immediately after they use a Step. Rush-in Fixed an issue where guarding was possible between Rush-in and Rush Attacks in some cases. Rush Chains Made it possible to activate Rush Chains even while Rush Attacks are being automatically evaded by characters like Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct and Whis. Smash Attack Adjusted the system to allow for smoother connections when using Smash Attacks during Rush Attacks. Rush Ki Blast Reduced damage.

Strengthened the damage reduction correction when hitting multiple times in a row. Smash Ki Blast Reduced the damage of spreading-type Smash Ki Blasts.

Made it possible to deflect Smash Ki Blasts from Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct -Sign- and Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct.

Increased the Ki needed for and recovery time after firing unblockable Smash Ki Blasts. Perception Made it impossible to perform Perception during guard stun.

Increased the time window for follow-up attacks after a successful Perception.

Increased the Ki needed for upon activation.

Increased the Skill Count requirement for using Perception against Smash Attacks and Rush Chains from 1 to 2. Super Perception Buffed the effects granted upon deflecting a Blast. (Increased effect amount, extended effect duration)

Slightly restored Ki upon deflecting a Blast. Blast Reduced the damage dealt when hitting with Blasts or Ultimate Blasts during a combo.

Reduced the damage dealt when hitting with Blasts consecutively. Auto-reflect Only characters with DP 7 or higher can activate Auto-reflect during Sparking! Mode. Other Increased the automatic Ki recovery speed for the first Ki gauge only.

Adjusted the camera behavior during battles between normal-sized and Giant Characters.

Adjusted the system to prevent accidental throws during Air Combos when using Classic controls.

Adjusted the time until character switching becomes available. Changes and Adjustments to Skills Skills that automatically evade enemy attacks (e.g., Wild Sense, Afterimage) Made it so that the effect is canceled if Perception is used during the effect's activation Kale: Cry of Rage Increased the activation time. Changes and Adjustments to Blasts Unblockable Explosive Wave-Type Blasts (General) Increased the expansion speed of the effect range. Rapid Ki Blast-Type Blasts (General) Increased damage. Future Trunks (Super): Final Flash Increased Ki needed for and damage. Super Trunks: Finish Buster Increased damage. Whis: Symphonic Destruction Can now be evaded with High-Speed Evasion. Changes and Adjustments to Characters Giant Characters (General) Reduced the damage of Rush Attacks and Smash Attacks.

Increased the recovery time after missing with Rush Attacks and Smash Attacks.

Increased the damage taken from Melee Attacks.

Reduced the speed of backward Short Dashes. Master Roshi, Mr. satan, Yajirobe Reduced Ki recovery speed. Androids with Automatic Ki Recovery (General) Automatic Ki recovery is now stopped during Z-Counter. Androids (General) The silhouette of the character is no longer visible to the opponent while Z-Search is deactivated. Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct Increased the cooldown time when attempting to fire another Smash Ki Blast after using one. Dr.Wheelo Reduced the maximum number of Skill Count. Nappa Reduced health. Recoome Reduced health. Spopovich Reduced health. Gogeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Reduced the damage of Smash Ki Blasts and decreased Homing performance. Hirudegarn Fixed an issue where Rush Attacks would hit even when the opponent was guarding. Other Flying Kicks Adjusted the hit position. Throw Evasion Adjusted the system to make it less likely for the camera to switch momentarily upon activation. Improved usability and operational stability

Wie findet ihr den ersten Daima-DLC für Dragon Ball Sparking Zero? Was sagt ihr zu den Patch Notes? Was hättet ihr euch sonst noch gewünscht, was habt ihr erwartet, worauf habt ihr gehofft? Schreibt es uns in die Kommentare!