Ghost of Tsushima sagt mit vorerst letztem Update tschüss - Das steckt im Patch 2.18

Ghost of Tsushima bekommt das vorerst wohl letzte Update. Der neue Patch steht ab sofort zum Download bereit und hebt das Spiel auf Version 2.18 (PS4), respektive auf Version 2.018 (PS5).
Das wird im Singleplayer verbessert: In der Kampagne wurden einige Bugs bezüglich Zwischensequenzen und Dialogen behoben. Zudem haben die Händler im New Game+ jetzt mehr Seide im Inventar.
Der Fokus liegt aber ganz klar auf dem Multiplayer. Im Legends-Modus wurde neben den üblichen Bug-Fixes auch das Balancing noch einmal angefasst. Was sich hier konkret geändert hat, lest ihr in den Patch-Notes (via Playstation).
Alle Patch-Notes zu Ghost of Tsushima-Update 2.18/2.018
Legends
- Fixed a bug where a teammate’s health could momentarily dip below zero, counting as a „death“ in Custom Mode and Raid Trials that occasionally prevented the Hidden Heart cosmetic from unlocking
- Added a PS4 Save Import button to Legends standalone builds (Transfer PS4 console Save). Be sure to click „Yes“ on the Legends import prompt
- Shared Wounds no longer breaks Assassin out of the Vanish skill
- Added a new Fill Party goal, Custom Mode - Perfect Completion. This will allow people looking to earn the Hidden Heart cosmetic to search for matches separately from those looking for a different Custom Mode experience
- Item adjustments:
- All Legendary Katanas gain Stance Master perks by default, including on stances unlocked via perks. If you already have a Stance Master perk unlocked, it will be free to reroll to a new perk
- Legendary Charms can now roll perks and properties previously limited to class exclusive charms, if the Legendary Charm is bound to the specified class.
- Significantly lowered resolve gains of Black Powder Bombs
- Skipping Stone Bow no longer generates extra resolve from the ricochet arrows
- Added Munitions perk to Caltrops and Demon Seeds
- Reduced the drop rate of Black Powder Bombs, Flash Bombs, Fire Arrows and Piercing Arrows dropped from the Munitions perk
- Melee Resolve Gain property maximum value increased to 25%
- Fire Damage property maximum value increased to 20%
- Assassinate From Above Damage property maximum value increased to 50%
- Samurai skill Deep Strikes increased to +25% Melee damage
- Fixed bug where Black Powder Bombs did not count for some Mastery Challenges
- Fixed a bug where Silver and Gold Survival missions showed incorrect mission modifiers
- Fixed a bug in Survival where a Ghost dying in the brief period after the final wave, but before the scoreboard caused some missing rewards
- Fixed a very rare bug where the Legends tutorial was impossible to complete
- Single-player
Kampagne
- Increased Silk inventory held by New Game Plus merchant
- Fixed dialogue and cutscene issues in single-player
Der Trailer demonstriert, wie sich der Legends-Modus spielt:
Keine weiteren Updates mehr geplant
Das war es dann wohl erst einmal mit dem Support für Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch sagt „danke an die gesamt Community für den tollen Support und das Feedback“. Als der Legends-Modus im Oktober 2020 an den Start ging, hatte niemand im Studio damit gerechnet, dass anderthalb Jahre später noch immer eine so aktive Community bestehen würde. Auch wenn keine weiteren Patches mehr vorgesehen sind, hält Sucker Punch weiterhin die Augen offen, um eventuell auf Meldungen von Bugs oder Fehlern zu reagieren.
