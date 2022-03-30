Horizon Patch 1.09 ist da und ist ein Segen für 100-Prozent-Fans

Gerade einmal zwei Wochen nachdem Patch 1.08 erschienen ist, veröffentlicht das Entwicklerteam von Guerrilla nun schon den nächsten Patch für Horizon Forbidden West. Auch mit Patch 1.09 werden wieder einmal zahlreiche Fehler behoben, die die Spieler*innen des Action-Adventures plagten. Darunter finden sich beispielsweise Quest-Fixes oder auch die Minimierung der Ladezeiten.

Auf Twitter gab Guerrilla bekannt, dass der Patch nun zum Download bereitsteht. Zusätzlich verrät das Entwicklerteam in einem Reddit-Post, welchen Bugs es im Detail an den Kragen geht.

Patch 1.09 steht ab sofort zur Verfügung

Was fixt Patch 1.09? Mit dem Update wird der Fortschritt einiger Haupt- und Nebenquests nicht mehr behindert, weil Aloy in der Vegetation stecken bleibt. Außerdem soll die Ladezeit der Ladebildschirme minimiert worden sein, damit ihr schneller wieder im Spiel einsteigen könnt.

Eine Übersicht aller Hauptquests findet ihr übrigens hier:

Außerdem haben Angsthasen nun kein leichtes Spiel mehr. Es ist in Horizon Forbidden West nämlich nicht mehr möglich, aus Bosskämpfen zu fliehen, indem ihr euch auf euer Reittier schwingt.

Wichtig für alle fleißigen Sammler*innen: Das Entwicklerteam hat außerdem diverse Probleme behoben, die verhindert haben, dass der Spielstand den Fortschritt von 100 Prozent erreicht. Sollten euch also noch einige Dinge fehlen, um das Spiel zu komplettieren, könnt ihr euch nun erneut auf die Jagd begeben.

Was kommt als nächstes? Leider konnten mit dem neuen Patch nicht alle Probleme behoben werden. Für das nächste Update plant Guerrilla unter anderem, weiterhin Optimierungen am Kantenflimmern vorzunehmen oder Schwierigkeiten beim Freischalten der "Jede Beutelart verbessert"-Trophäe.

Warum Horizon Forbidden West auch vor dem Patch schon eine Augenweide war, seht ihr im Test-Video:

Wer selbst einen Blick auf die Patch-Notizen zu Update 1.09 in der englischen Originalversion werfen will, findet hier die passende Übersicht:

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them and they’re being investigated.

The team continues to make tweaks to the game's content with the goal to reduce visual shimmering.

During Side Quest ‘Blood Choke’, Atekka does not use the ballista.

The ‘Upgraded Every Pouch Type’ Trophy does not unlock for some players after upgrading each Pouch type - please note, for this trophy you will need to have the Food Pouch which is collected after purchasing food from a chef.

Certain Firegleam and Metal Flower Icons remain after being found/used.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest "The Dying Lands" where machines would stay stuck behind an energy shield.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest "The Broken Sky" where the player could get stuck in invisible collision.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest "The Broken Sky" where Dekka would be standing behind the throne and cannot be interacted with.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "The Second Verse" where Zo would not be in Plainsong after completing all Main Quests.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "Drowned Hopes" where the player could "pry open" rocks from the wrong side, breaking progression.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "The Deluge" where Aloy could become stuck in the ground under water after igniting firegleam.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "The Deluge" where Snapmaws could become stuck inside a wall, out of Aloy's reach.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "Thirst for the Hunt" where the quest did not update after killing the Thunderjaw.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "Lofty Ambitions" where Morlund could conveniently get stuck in a rock, leaving Aloy to take on the Stormbird on her own while he cheered her on from safety.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "In the Fog" where the memorial marker could not be found in Scrap Piles.

Fixed an issue where alternating between Side Quest "What was lost" and Errand Quest "First to Fly" would cause Kotallo to be unable to be interacted with.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest "Supply Drop" where Littay would become stuck underneath the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest "Shining Example" where the player could block progression by destroying the metal flower's vines before the "Destroy the Metal Flower's Vines" mission objective shows up.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest "Sons of Prometheus Data" where the ambushers took the term ‘ghosted’ to a new level and are no longer present after dying.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Cauldron "Kappa" where the player could respawn in an out of bounds area.

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp "First Forge" where reloading a specific save game would spawn the player underneath the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Salvage Contract "Colleague and Key" where the player would get stuck in an "Examine the Disc Launcher" animation.

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruin "The Dry Yearn" where the railroad cart could get stuck behind a piece of rubble.

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruin "The Long Coast" where a pullable crate can get stuck in the water.

Fixed an issue where the Black Boxes could not be picked up.

Fixed an issue where the Black Boxes could not be handed in with Untalla.

UI/UX

Fixed issues when remapping specific button actions.

Graphics

Further improvements related to shimmering/sharpness.

Performance and Stability

Loading screen reductions.

Crash fixes.

Localization and spelling fixes.

Other

Fixed several issues that prevented 100% completion in the Notebook. Completionists rejoice!

Fixed several issues where the player could escape from a boss fight with a mount.

Fixed an issue where customizations to the Hunter's Kit would not persist after restarting save.

Rebalanced several combat mechanics.

Fixed multiple Music issues.

Habt ihr trotzdem noch Probleme mit bestimmten Quests? Dann solltet ihr in unsere Rubrik der GamePro-Guides reinschnuppern, denn hier findet ihr zahlreiche Tipps, um Aloys neustes Abenteuer auf PS4 und PS5 durchzuspielen.

Ihr seid gefragt: Welche Probleme wurden immer noch nicht angegangen? Hängt ihr noch in bestimmten Quests fest?