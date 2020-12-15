Assassin's Creed Valhalla gehört zu den neuen großen Open World-Spielen, die beim Launch unter diversen Bugs, Glitches und anderen technischen Schwierigkeiten leiden. Dazu zählen auch Probleme innerhalb von Quests, die das Abschließen einiger Aufgaben manchmal unmöglich machen. Über 30 solcher Quest-Bugs werden nun mit dem neuen Update auf Version 1.1.0 behoben, aber in den Patch Notes steckt noch mehr.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Patch 1.1.0 ist da & behebt vor allem Quest-Bugs

Das steckt drin: Der neue große Patch für Assassin's Creed Valhalla fixt vor allem Quest-Bugs und behebt Probleme mit World-Events und kleineren Neben-Aktivitäten. Damit sollten vor allem Schwierigkeiten aus der Welt geschaffen werden, die euch daran hindern, bei den betroffenen Aktivitäten weiter zu kommen.

Quest-Bugs: Charaktere sollten jetzt an den richtigen Stellen auftauchen, passende Türen öffnen, wie geplant zur nächsten Phase übergehen und so weiter.

Charaktere sollten jetzt an den richtigen Stellen auftauchen, passende Türen öffnen, wie geplant zur nächsten Phase übergehen und so weiter. Boss-Gegner sollten jetzt ordnungsgemäß besiegt werden können und zum Beispiel nicht mehr unter der Erde feststecken.

sollten jetzt ordnungsgemäß besiegt werden können und zum Beispiel nicht mehr unter der Erde feststecken. Waffen müssten jetzt auch sämtliche schwere Angriffe ausführen können, was teilweise nicht ordnungsgemäß funktioniert hat.

müssten jetzt auch sämtliche schwere Angriffe ausführen können, was teilweise nicht ordnungsgemäß funktioniert hat. Spielfiguren sollten jetzt nicht mehr random anfangen, durch die Gegend zu schweben.

sollten jetzt nicht mehr random anfangen, durch die Gegend zu schweben. Zwischensequenzen dürften jetzt ordnungsgemäß getriggert werden und ablaufen.

Zusätzlich schraubt Ubisoft aber auch gehörig an Stabilität, kleineren Bugfixes und der Performance auf sämtlichen Systemen. AC Valhalla sollte jetzt deutlich besser und stabiler laufen, außerdem müssten weniger Grafik-Fehler wie Probleme mit dem Clipping auftauchen.

Wann kommt der Patch? Laut der offiziellen Ubisoft-Webseite geht das Update 1.1.0 noch heute an den Start. Um 13 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit sollte es soweit sein, dann dürfte der Patch zum Download zur Verfügung stehen.

Wie groß ist das Update? Der neue Patch erscheint auf allen Plattformen gleichzeitig und schlägt mit unterschiedlich großen Downloads zu Buche. Hier findet ihr den Überblick, wer wie viel herunterladen muss.

Xbox Series X|S: 6.3 GB

Xbox One: 5.7 GB

PlayStation 5: 2.46 GB

PlayStation 4: 2.4 GB

PC: 5.6 GB

Wie sich Valhalla im Gamepro-Test geschlagen hat, könnt ihr hier im Test-Video nachvollziehen:

CONTENT

Added in-game support for the Settlement expansion and Yule Festival

The Yule Festival is a time-limited event with several festivities to enjoy and rewards to obtain. To bring this and future festivals to life, you'll see the arrival of the revellers just east of the current settlement.

We'll provide more details about the Settlement expansion and the Yule Festival in our upcoming Yule Season Preview article. Stay tuned.

Miscellaneous

Legendary animal trophies will now correctly appear in the Longhouse.

Balancing

Tweaked the NPC power level behaviour. NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player.NPCs that are 51 power below the player will be highlighted in green.World bosses will match the player's power level when the power exceeds the world bosses' base level. (also applies to: Alpha animals, Zealots)This change applies to all difficulties.

Added loot-able chests to the Grand Magaester's hideout.Note: This hideout is only available from a very specific moment in the game. Spoilers. :)

Addressed an issue where the Crit. Spark rune would not work when slotted into bows.

Addressed an issue where wrong weapon stats were displayed for specific items. Royal GuardViper BowDeath-SpeakerThe Mark of SolDoppelhanderHundtoth

Game improvements

Performance and Stability

Improved stability and performance.

(PC) Addressed some freezes when performing specific actions for the first time.

(PC) Addressed an issue that could cause freezes during Splash Screen.

Graphics, Audio, Animation

Addressed various graphics issues.

Addressed various character or NPC animation issues.

Addressed various clipping issues.

Addressed an issue where fish may lay on its side during the fishing animation.

Addressed an issue where some NPCs would cut the air instead of wheat. practice doesn't always make perfect.

Addressed an issue where NPCs that are being assassinated while being unconscious would sometimes get up during the animation.

Tattooed Mimir's head. ¯_(?)_/¯

Addressed an issue with jagged sea foam.

Quests, World Events, Side Activities

Addressed an issue in A Sword-Shower in Anecastre where Aelfgar didn't move to the assault location.

Addressed an issue where players cannot complete Honor's Hubris. Note: This fix will spawn Ljufvina again, reset her position, and restart the quest.

Addressed an issue that caused Tarben to follow Eivor everywhere when The Baker's Plaint wasn't completed. Your watch has ended, Tarben.

Addressed an issue where Fast Travel wouldn't be available under certain conditions when returning to England after completing the Hordafylke arc.

Addressed an issue where Allies would not help Eivor opening doors at the Isle of Ely Monastery. Team work makes the dream work!

Addressed an issue with the Settlement Anomaly's light beams that prevented players from completing the anomaly.

Addressed an issue in Well-Traveled where the objective would not update under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue where Fenrir could get stuck underground.

Addressed an issue where Eivor would sometimes be levitating during Assault outros. No more Wingardium Leviosa for this one.

Addressed an issue in Defensive Measures where Jotuns would be able to pass through the shield after the Bring the Invaders into the Shield objective was completed. You shall not pass!

Addressed an issue in Brewing Rebellion where the cutscene wouldn't trigger when the door was opened by an NPC by accident.

Addressed an issue in The False Ealdormancy that prevented players from completing it under certain conditions. This Hunwald ain't loyal...

Addressed an issue in Kingdom's End where Guthrum doesn't leave the Hamptun Blockade area after releasing the prisoners or could randomly become inactive.

Addressed an issue in A Sword-Shower in Anecastre that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue in The Goddess of Birth that prevented players from completing the event.

Addressed an issue in Glory Regained where players could become stuck on the platform with the horn.

Addressed an issue in View Above All where the quest objective would sometimes not update after closing the gates.

Addressed an issue in A Rivalry for the Ages where players couldn't complete the quest under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue in The Boar with the Golden Nose where players couldn't complete a world event due to Lady Trotters not spawning.

Addressed an issue in Defensive Measures where players would die when returning to Asgard.

Addressed an issue in Cruel Destiny that prevented players from proceeding to the second phase of the boss fight. Quest name checks out.

Addressed an issue in Madness of the Stones that prevented players from proceeding with the quest.

Addressed an issue in Bleeding the Leech that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where Petra would run into the opposite direction of the Elk. See this, Petra?

Addressed an issue where players could sometimes not get back into the room with the Norns.

Addressed an issue in Giants of Fimbulwinter where Eivor could get stuck inside the quest area.

Addressed an issue in Smashing the Compass that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue in War Weary where players couldn't re-enter the church under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue in War of the Collectors where the world event wouldn't be completed under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue in The Big Finish where the quest objective wouldn't update further.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from entering Skyrmir's Mitten in The Lost Cauldron.

Addressed an issue in Firing the Arrow where the quest objective would sometimes not update.

Addressed an issue where some players couldn't progress the game anymore upon reaching England after Title Update 1.0.4.

Addressed an issue with the SteinnBjorn encounter.

World

Addressed various object or texture placement issues.

Addressed various instances where the player could become stuck on objects.

Gameplay, Combat, AI

Addressed various NPC behavior/animation issues.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to shoot targets through walls (without using Piercing Shot).

Addressed an issue with spears not being effective to destroy windows.

Addressed an issue where the fishing hut kid was roaming Ravensthorpe instead of being at their house. You're officially grounded.

Horses will now run away when being hurt with a torch.

Addressed an issue where Jotuns could sometimes warp into walls when shape shifting. Gidgud

Addressed an issue where monks would sometimes stand still and not perform their tasks.

Addressed an issue where hitting a horse with a Saxon boat will cause it to disappear when mounting it. Insert what.gif here

Sprint will now be interrupted by actions other than dodging.

Addressed an issue where Eivor would become invisible to AI detection when fast travelling during a dice game.

Addressed an issue where NPCs may randomly start pirouetting on a Saxon boat. Whatever floats your boat I guess.

Abilities, Perks, Skills

Addressed an issue where players couldn't perform heavy attacks with Frostruin or Sinner Skull.

Addressed an issue where Frostruin's perk wouldn't activate even when conditions are met.

Addressed instances where players were able to open barred doors with the Dive of the Valkyries ability.

Addressed an issue where the Level 2 Incendiary Power Trap couldn't be detonated a second time when the first trap was set off by an NPC.

Addressed an issue where Man's Best Friend wouldn't deal any damage to Zealots in some instances. Good boi.

Largely increased Mastery Points cap.

User Interface / HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed various localization issues.

Items that are part of a bundle in the Animus Store will now show the corresponding items in the Details Page.

Addressed an issue where players could sometimes lose weapons when performing a dual weapon swap.

Tweaked Reda's Informer icon to make it appear smaller.

Changed Adrenaline Fiend icon to make it more distinguishable from Adrenaline upgrades.

Torches/oil jars can now be dropped/put on the ground with Y/Triangle.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to get the beggar reward several times.

Addressed an issue where stats wouldn't update after leaving offline mode.

Addressed an issue where players couldn't interact with Reda anymore.

Added "OFF" to Quick-Time-Event Input type in the menu. (Turning this option off will allow the game to bypass mashing actions during some boss encounters)

Addressed an issue with Alpha Animals where players wouldn't be awarded the skill point when animals were not killed by the player.

Addressed an issue where Opals would not disappear from the map under certain conditions after collection.

Addressed an issue where Experienced Travelers would unlock locations for the wrong territory.

Addressed an issue where players wouldn't be able to create or load a manual save anymore.

Addressed an issue where Layla's laptop couldn't be navigated with Focused navigation.

Named Cloud saves appropriately.Cloud saves will now be named Autosave/Manual/Episode Save CLOUD

Addressed an issue where Saves could be displayed as corrupt when saving when the internet connection is lost.

Addressed an issue on where the pathfinder setting resets to Custom after rebooting the game.

Addressed an issue on where cloud saves could disappear under certain conditions.

Photo Mode

Addressed an issue where filters reset to no filter when adjusting other values in Photo Mode.

Addressed an issue where the Photo Mode camera could get stuck in objects.

Photo Mode Frames will now function correctly.

System