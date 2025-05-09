Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Neuer Patch 1.2.3 ist da und der nerft den wohl mächtigsten Charakter im Spiel

Der neue Patch für Clair Obscur nerft Maelle und behebt wichtige Bugs. Wir verraten euch, was sich geändert hat.

Kevin Itzinger
09.05.2025 | 15:10 Uhr

Maelle gefällt das nicht. Maelle gefällt das nicht.

Es gibt einen neuen Patch für Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, der neben einigen Bugfixes auch der enorm starken Maelle an den Kragen geht. Alle Wichtige fassen wir hier für euch zusammen.

Patch 1.2.3 bringt zahlreiche Fixes und nerft Maelle

Die wohl prominenteste Änderung ist die Schwächung von Maelle. Zum einen wird ein Bug beseitigt, der dafür gesorgt hat, dass Medalum – die wohl beliebteste Waffe für die Fechtmeisterin – auf Stufe 20 den Schaden aller Fähigkeiten verdoppelt. Eigentlich soll der Degen nämlich nur die Fähigkeiten verbessern, die Feuerschaden austeilen.

Zudem wurde der Skill "Stendahl" generft. Dessen Schaden wurde um satte 40% gesenkt. Die Fähigkeit, die Maelle erst im dritten Akt bekommt, war deswegen enorm populär, weil sie mit dem richtigen Build sogar die größten Bosse mit einem Hieb in den Staub schicken konnte.

Clair Obscure Expedition 33 stellt uns vor dem Release seine Charaktere vor: Das ist Maelle Video starten 1:26 Clair Obscure Expedition 33 stellt uns vor dem Release seine Charaktere vor: Das ist Maelle

Dazu wurden einige Bugs beseitigt, die dafür sorgen konnten, dass eure Charaktere oder Esquie auf der Weltkarte hängen bleiben. Auf dem PC wurden die Steuerung mit Maus und Tastatur sowie der Ultrawide-Support optimiert.

Die kompletten Patchnotes findet ihr im Spoilerkasten oder auf der Steamseite des Spiels:

Spoiler anzeigen

Steam Deck

  • Fixed backgrounds of various menus not displaying properly on the Steam Deck

Various Ultrawide Fixes

  • Gameplay no longer becomes zoomed after a cutscene occurs in ultrawide resolutions
  • The Options menu image will no longer be stretched in ultrawide resolutions
  • Combat UI now adapts correctly to ultrawide resolutions
  • Game will no longer minimize upon changing settings in ultrawide resolution
  • Cutscenes won’t letterbox in 32:9 aspect ratio
  • Title screen now displays fullscreen when the game is launched in ultrawide resolution

Mouse and Keyboard

  • UI button prompts in Expedition Menu are now visible and fully able to be triggered with Keyboard
  • Mouse buttons do not become unresponsive after first use
  • With mouse cursor on screen, using 'WSAD' or directional arrows to navigate in UI or trigger any other functionality will no longer hide the cursor instead of doing the intended action
  • Left Mouse-button click will no longer block the player from using Keyboard to navigate menus
  • Mouse input is not lost after the first Jump counter attack if it is pressed only once

Fixed areas of the world map where you can get stuck:

  • Between lanterns scattered on the ground near Stone Wave Cliff portal
  • While walking on the ship wreck near the Forgotten Battlefield level entrance
  • Between lanterns on the ground near Bourgeon encounter next to Stone Wave Cliffs level
  • Between two small rocks located between Spring Meadows and Abbest Cave
  • Between vases and corals when jumping from rooftopps
  • Between various rocks
  • In ruins behind Flying Manor level entrance
  • Near the bridge between Flying Waters and Spring Meadows
  • In the rocks on the World Map, near Flying Waters
  • Next to hardened land, close to the Flying Waters location exit

Fixed situations where Esquie specifically would get stuck (poor guy):

  • When taking off from paint bridges, making him fall through the bridge and restrict movement
  • When flying into bottom parts of levitating structures near Visages
  • Near the Flying Waters entrance level
  • Near a giant hammer when traversing close to Blades' Graveyard level

Weapon and skill fixes and tuning:

  • Fixed Lithelim attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Vitality scaling from A to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Luck scaling starting at D.
  • Fixed Blizzon attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Luck scaling from B to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Defense scaling starting at D.
  • Fixed Medalum third Lumina doubling all damage in Virtuose Stance instead of doubling only Burn damage.
  • Stendhal: Reduced damage by 40%.

Other fixes

  • Boss encounter in Stone Wave Cliffs can now be finished on NG+
  • You will no longer be blocked by the Journal UI window after opening the first Journal in the Spring Meadows
  • Fixed being unable to shoot in Free aim while exploring levels due to worn triggers
  • Lune and Monoco no longer spawn in same place during end of theirs Level 6 relationship quests if they are completed without going to camp
  • If at camp you pick “remember the objective”, then quickly choose to "go to sleep" and immediately after press "leave", the screen no longer goes black
  • You can no longer trigger the "Discovering the truth" cutscene in Old Lumière a second time in a row, splitting the party forever with only Verso and Maelle in it.
  • Update to rolling credits
Für die Zukunft sind noch weitere Patches für das Spiel geplant. Die sollen nicht nur Bugfixes beinhalten, sondern eventuell auch neue und gewünschte Features ins Spiel bringen. Mehr dazu will Sandfall Interactive in der Zukunft verraten.

Was sagt ihr zur Anpassung von Maelle und seid ihr bisher auf einen der Fehler gestoßen, die nun gefixt wurden? Schreibt es uns gerne in die Kommentare!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Genre: Rollenspiel

Release: 24.04.2025 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
Preisvergleich
Mehr zum Spiel
